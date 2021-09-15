Javascript natural sort algorithm with unicode support.

Most sort implementations utilizing a fast sort algorithm but they all lack the ability to perform a "natural sort". That is, sorting an array of dates, numeric string, software version numbers, etc. and getting the "natural" a.k.a. "expected" ordering on the results.

This algorithm was deeply inspired from this blog post of Jim Palmer.

The project name "natsort" was inspired from Python's natsort().

Features

Numeric support

Unicode support

Dates sorting support

Empty strings are always come first

Case-Insensitive sorting

Desc sorting

Install

You can get it on npm.

$ npm install natsort

If you're not into package management, just download a ZIP file.

Setup

First, include the script located on the dist folder:

< script src = "dist//natsort.min.js" > </ script >

Or load it from jsdelivr:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/natsort@<version>/index.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/natsort@latest/index.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

var natsort = require ( 'natsort' ); var someArr = [ 2 , 5 , 3 , 4 , 1 , 'a' , 'B' ]; someArr.sort(natsort()); someArr.sort(natsort({ desc : true })); someArr.sort(natsort({ insensitive : true })); var objArr = [ { val : 'B' }, { val : 'a' }, { val : 'D' }, { val : 'c' } ]; var sorter = natsort(); objArr.sort( function ( a, b ) { return sorter(a.val, b.val); });

Examples

Find more examples see the tests.

[ '10' , 9 , 2 , '1' , '4' ].sort(natsort()); [ '10.0401' , 10.022 , 10.042 , '10.021999' ].sort(natsort()); [ '10.04f' , '10.039F' , '10.038d' , '10.037D' ].sort(natsort()); [ '1.528535047e5' , '1.528535047e7' , '1.528535047e3' ].sort(natsort()); [ '192.168.0.100' , '192.168.0.1' , '192.168.1.1' ].sort(natsort()); [ 'car.mov' , '01alpha.sgi' , '001alpha.sgi' , 'my.string_41299.tif' ].sort(natsort()); [ '10/12/2008' , '10/11/2008' , '10/11/2007' , '10/12/2007' ].sort(natsort()); [ '$10002.00' , '$10001.02' , '$10001.01' ].sort(natsort()); [ '1.0.2' , '1.0.1' , '1.0.0' , '1.0.9' ].sort(natsort()); [ '1 Title - The Big Lebowski' , '1 Title - Gattaca' , '1 Title - Last Picture Show' ].sort(natsort()); [ 'a' , 'B' ].sort(natsort()); [ 'a' , 'B' ].sort(natsort({ insensitive : true })); [ 4 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 1 ].sort(natsort({ desc : true }));

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.