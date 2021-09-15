Javascript natural sort algorithm with unicode support.
Most sort implementations utilizing a fast sort algorithm but they all lack the ability to perform a "natural sort". That is, sorting an array of dates, numeric string, software version numbers, etc. and getting the "natural" a.k.a. "expected" ordering on the results.
This algorithm was deeply inspired from this blog post of Jim Palmer.
The project name "natsort" was inspired from Python's natsort().
First, include the script located on the
dist folder:
<script src="dist//natsort.min.js"></script>
Or load it from jsdelivr:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/natsort@<version>/index.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/natsort@latest/index.min.js"></script>
var natsort = require('natsort');
var someArr = [2, 5, 3, 4, 1, 'a', 'B'];
someArr.sort(natsort());
someArr.sort(natsort({ desc: true }));
someArr.sort(natsort({ insensitive: true }));
// sort with object array
var objArr = [
{ val: 'B' },
{ val: 'a' },
{ val: 'D' },
{ val: 'c' }
];
var sorter = natsort();
objArr.sort(function(a, b) {
return sorter(a.val, b.val);
});
// simple numerics
['10', 9, 2, '1', '4'].sort(natsort());
// ['1',2,'4',9,'10']
// floats
[
'10.0401',
10.022,
10.042,
'10.021999'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '10.021999',
// 10.022,
// '10.0401',
// 10.042
// ]
// float & decimal notation
[
'10.04f',
'10.039F',
'10.038d',
'10.037D'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '10.037D',
// '10.038d',
// '10.039F',
// '10.04f'
// ]
// scientific notation
[
'1.528535047e5',
'1.528535047e7',
'1.528535047e3'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '1.528535047e3',
// '1.528535047e5',
// '1.528535047e7'
// ]
// ip addresses
[
'192.168.0.100',
'192.168.0.1',
'192.168.1.1'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '192.168.0.1',
// '192.168.0.100',
// '192.168.1.1'
// ]
// Filenames
[
'car.mov',
'01alpha.sgi',
'001alpha.sgi',
'my.string_41299.tif'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '001alpha.sgi',
// '01alpha.sgi',
// 'car.mov',
// 'my.string_41299.tif'
// ]
// dates
[
'10/12/2008',
'10/11/2008',
'10/11/2007',
'10/12/2007'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '10/11/2007',
// '10/12/2007',
// '10/11/2008',
// '10/12/2008'
// ]
// money
[
'$10002.00',
'$10001.02',
'$10001.01'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '$10001.01',
// '$10001.02',
// '$10002.00'
// ]
// versions
[
'1.0.2',
'1.0.1',
'1.0.0',
'1.0.9'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '1.0.0',
// '1.0.1',
// '1.0.2',
// '1.0.9'
// ]
// movie titles
[
'1 Title - The Big Lebowski',
'1 Title - Gattaca',
'1 Title - Last Picture Show'
].sort(natsort());
// [
// '1 Title - Gattaca',
// '1 Title - Last Picture Show',
// '1 Title - The Big Lebowski'
// ]
// by default - case-sensitive sorting
['a', 'B'].sort(natsort());
// ['B', 'a']
// enable case-insensitive sorting
['a', 'B'].sort(natsort({ insensitive: true }));
// ['a', 'B']
// desc
[4, 2, 3, 5, 1].sort(natsort({ desc: true }));
//[1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
