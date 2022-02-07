A websocket client for the NATS messaging system.
npm install nats.ws
The npm bundle provides both esm and cjs versions of the library. This will have implications on how you consume the library. Other areas of this guide focus on esm. The ES module (esm) library is consumable directly by the browser and Deno.
Previous versions of the library were bundled at the root of the package as
nats.js and
nats.cjs. Starting with this release, each library has been
rooted at in
./esm/nats.js and
./cjs/nats.js respectively. At the very least
this seems to allow a node cjs or module to reference them directly, hopefully this
also improves the consumption downstream.
While nats.ws is intended for the browser, the only limitation is really to have W3C Websocket support. Deno has standard websocket support, directly, so simply import the library and run:
nats.ws version >= 1.6.0
import { connect } from "nats.ws";
// write some code that runs
nats.ws version < 1.6.0
import { connect } from "nats.ws/nats.js";
// write some code that runs
In Node.js (using cjs), you shim the websocket:
// shim the websocket library
globalThis.WebSocket = require("websocket").w3cwebsocket;
const { connect } = require("nats.ws");
// write some code that runs on the server
NATS.ws shares all client API and examples with nats.deno repo
nats.ws is an async nats client. The model a standard ES Module. Copy the nats.js module from node_modules (if you didn't build it yourself), and place it where you can reference it from your code:
<script type="module">
// load the library
import { connect } from './nats.js'
// do something with it...
</script>
By default, the nats-server will serve WSS connections only.
The
nats-server gossips cluster configuration to clients. Cluster
configuration however is disseminated as
host:port. With websockets, a
connection is made using a URL which means that the protocol specifies whether
the connection is encrypted or not. By default, the nats.ws client assumes any
specified
host:port is available via
wss://host:port. If this is not the
case, you will need to specify the protocol as part of the server hostport
information.
Likewise, if your cluster security not uniform (mixes
ws:// and
wss://),
you'll need to disable server advertising or on the client specify the
ignoreServerUpdates connection option. Of course in this case you are
responsible for providing all the necessary URLs for the cluster if you want
fail over to work.
const conn = await connect(
{
servers: ["ws://localhost:9222", "wss://localhost:2229", "localhost:9111"],
},
);
In the above example, the first two URLs connect as per their protocol
specifications. The third server connects using
wss:// as that is the default
protocol.
If you are accessing the websocket connection via a proxy, likely the
ignoreServerUpdates should be specified to avoid learning about servers that
are not directly accessible to the clients.
To connect to a server you use the
connect() function. It returns a connection
that you can use to interact with the server. You can customize the behavior of
the client by specifying many
ConnectionOptions.
By default, a connection will attempt a connection on
127.0.0.1:4222. If the
connection is dropped, the client will attempt to reconnect. You can customize
the server you want to connect to by specifying
port (for local connections),
or full host port on the
servers option. Note that the
servers option can be
a single hostport (a string) or an array of hostports.
The example below will attempt to connect to different servers by specifying
different
ConnectionOptions. At least two of them should work if your internet
is working.
import { connect } from "./nats.js";
const servers = [
{},
{ servers: ["demo.nats.io:4442", "demo.nats.io:4222"] },
{ servers: "demo.nats.io:4443" },
{ port: 4222 },
{ servers: "localhost" },
];
await servers.forEach(async (v) => {
try {
const nc = await connect(v);
console.log(`connected to ${nc.getServer()}`);
// this promise indicates the client closed
const done = nc.closed();
// do something with the connection
// close the connection
await nc.close();
// check if the close was OK
const err = await done;
if (err) {
console.log(`error closing:`, err);
}
} catch (err) {
console.log(`error connecting to ${JSON.stringify(v)}`);
}
});
To disconnect from the nats-server, call
close() on the connection. A
connection can also be terminated when an unexpected error happens. For example,
the server returns a run-time error. In those cases, the client will re-initiate
a connection.
By default, the client will always attempt to reconnect if the connection is
closed for a reason other than calling
close(). To get notified when the
connection is closed for some reason, await the resolution of the Promise
returned by
closed(). If closed resolves to a value, the value is a
NatsError indicating why the connection closed.
The basic client operations are
publish to send messages and
subscribe to
receive messages.
Messages are published to a subject. A subject is like a URL with the exception
that it doesn't specify an actual endpoint. All recipients that have expressed
interest in a subject will receive messages addressed to that subject (provided
they have access and permissions to get it). To express interest in a subject,
you create a
subscription.
In JavaScript clients (websocket, Deno, or Node) subscriptions work as an async iterator - clients simply loop to process messages as they become available.
NATS messages are payload agnostic. Payloads are
Uint8Arrays. You can easily
convert to and from JSON or strings by using
JSONCodec or
StringCodec, or a
custom
Codec.
To cancel a subscription and terminate your interest, you call
unsubscribe()
or
drain() on a subscription. Unsubscribe will typically terminate regardless
of whether there are messages in flight for the client. Drain ensures that all
messages that are inflight are processed before canceling the subscription.
Connections can also be drained as well. Draining a connection closes it, after
all subscriptions have been drained and all outbound messages have been sent to
the server.
import { connect, StringCodec } from "./nats.js";
// to create a connection to a nats-server:
const nc = await connect({ servers: "demo.nats.io:4222" });
// create a codec
const sc = StringCodec();
// create a simple subscriber and iterate over messages
// matching the subscription
const sub = nc.subscribe("hello");
(async () => {
for await (const m of sub) {
console.log(`[${sub.getProcessed()}]: ${sc.decode(m.data)}`);
}
console.log("subscription closed");
})();
nc.publish("hello", sc.encode("world"));
nc.publish("hello", sc.encode("again"));
// we want to insure that messages that are in flight
// get processed, so we are going to drain the
// connection. Drain is the same as close, but makes
// sure that all messages in flight get seen
// by the iterator. After calling drain on the connection
// the connection closes.
await nc.drain();
Subjects can be used to organize messages into hierarchies. For example, a subject may contain additional information that can be useful in providing a context to the message, such as the ID of the client that sent the message, or the region where a message originated.
Instead of subscribing to each specific subject, you can create subscriptions that have subjects with wildcards. Wildcards match one or more tokens in a subject. A token is a string following a period.
All subscriptions are independent. If two different subscriptions match a subject, both will get to process the message:
import { connect, StringCodec } from "./nats.js";
const nc = await connect({ servers: "demo.nats.io:4222" });
const sc = StringCodec();
// subscriptions can have wildcard subjects
// the '*' matches any string in the specified token position
const s1 = nc.subscribe("help.*.system");
const s2 = nc.subscribe("help.me.*");
// the '>' matches any tokens in that position or following
// '>' can only be specified at the end of the subject
const s3 = nc.subscribe("help.>");
async function printMsgs(s) {
let subj = s.getSubject();
console.log(`listening for ${subj}`);
const c = (13 - subj.length);
const pad = "".padEnd(c);
for await (const m of s) {
console.log(
`[${subj}]${pad} #${s.getProcessed()} - ${m.subject} ${
m.data ? " " + sc.decode(m.data) : ""
}`,
);
}
}
printMsgs(s1);
printMsgs(s2);
printMsgs(s3);
// don't exit until the client closes
await nc.closed();
Request/Reply is NATS equivalent to an HTTP request. To make requests you
publish messages as you did before, but also specify a
reply subject. The
reply subject is where a service will publish your response.
NATS provides syntactic sugar, for publishing requests. The
request() API will
generate a reply subject and manage the creation of a subscription under the
covers. It will also start a timer to ensure that if a response is not received
within your allotted time, the request fails. The example also illustrates a
graceful shutdown.
Here's an example of a service. It is a bit more complicated than expected simply to illustrate not only how to create responses, but how the subject itself is used to dispatch different behaviors.
import { connect, StringCodec } from "./nats.js";
// create a connection
const nc = await connect({ servers: "demo.nats.io" });
// create a codec
const sc = StringCodec();
// this subscription listens for `time` requests and returns the current time
const sub = nc.subscribe("time");
(async (sub: Subscription) => {
console.log(`listening for ${sub.getSubject()} requests...`);
for await (const m of sub) {
if (m.respond(sc.encode(new Date().toISOString()))) {
console.info(`[time] handled #${sub.getProcessed()}`);
} else {
console.log(`[time] #${sub.getProcessed()} ignored - no reply subject`);
}
}
console.log(`subscription ${sub.getSubject()} drained.`);
})(sub);
// this subscription listens for admin.uptime and admin.stop
// requests to admin.uptime returns how long the service has been running
// requests to admin.stop gracefully stop the client by draining
// the connection
const started = Date.now();
const msub = nc.subscribe("admin.*");
(async (sub) => {
console.log(`listening for ${sub.getSubject()} requests [uptime | stop]`);
// it would be very good to verify the origin of the request
// before implementing something that allows your service to be managed.
// NATS can limit which client can send or receive on what subjects.
for await (const m of sub) {
const chunks = m.subject.split(".");
console.info(`[admin] #${sub.getProcessed()} handling ${chunks[1]}`);
switch (chunks[1]) {
case "uptime":
// send the number of millis since up
m.respond(sc.encode(`${Date.now() - started}`));
break;
case "stop": {
m.respond(sc.encode(`[admin] #${sub.getProcessed()} stopping....`));
// gracefully shutdown
nc.drain()
.catch((err) => {
console.log("error draining", err);
});
break;
}
default:
console.log(
`[admin] #${sub.getProcessed()} ignoring request for ${m.subject}`,
);
}
}
console.log(`subscription ${sub.getSubject()} drained.`);
})(msub);
// wait for the client to close here.
await nc.closed().then((err) => {
let m = `connection to ${nc.getServer()} closed`;
if (err) {
m = `${m} with an error: ${err.message}`;
}
console.log(m);
});
Here's a simple example of a client making a simple request from the service above:
import { connect, StringCodec } from "./nats.js";
// create a connection
const nc = await connect({ servers: "demo.nats.io:4222" });
// create an encoder
const sc = StringCodec();
// the client makes a request and receives a promise for a message
// by default the request times out after 1s (1000 millis) and has
// no payload.
await nc.request("time", Empty, { timeout: 1000 })
.then((m) => {
console.log(`got response: ${sc.decode(m.data)}`);
})
.catch((err) => {
console.log(`problem with request: ${err.message}`);
});
await nc.close();
Queue groups allow scaling of services horizontally. Subscriptions for members of a queue group are treated as a single service. When you send a message to a queue group subscription, only a single client in a queue group will receive it.
There can be any number of queue groups. Each group is treated as its own independent unit. Note that non-queue subscriptions are also independent of subscriptions in a queue group.
import { connect, NatsConnection, StringCodec } from "./nats.js";
async function createService(
name,
count = 1,
queue = ""
): Promise {
const conns = [];
for (let i = 1; i <= count; i++) {
const n = queue ? `${name}-${i}` : name;
const nc = await connect(
{ servers: "demo.nats.io:4222", name: `${n}` },
);
nc.closed()
.then((err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(
`service ${n} exited because of error: ${err.message}`,
);
}
});
// create a subscription - note the option for a queue, if set
// any client with the same queue will be a member of the group.
const sub = nc.subscribe("echo", { queue: queue });
const _ = handleRequest(n, sub);
console.log(`${nc.options.name} is listening for 'echo' requests...`);
conns.push(nc);
}
return conns;
}
const sc = StringCodec();
// simple handler for service requests
async function handleRequest(name, s) {
const p = 12 - name.length;
const pad = "".padEnd(p);
for await (const m of s) {
// respond returns true if the message had a reply subject, thus it could respond
if (m.respond(m.data)) {
console.log(
`[${name}]:${pad} #${s.getProcessed()} echoed ${sc.decode(m.data)}`,
);
} else {
console.log(
`[${name}]:${pad} #${s.getProcessed()} ignoring request - no reply subject`,
);
}
}
}
// let's create two queue groups and a standalone subscriber
const conns = [];
conns.push(...await createService("echo", 3, "echo"));
conns.push(...await createService("other-echo", 2, "other-echo"));
conns.push(...await createService("standalone"));
const a: Promise<void | Error>[] = [];
conns.forEach((c) => {
a.push(c.closed());
});
await Promise.all(a);
Run it and publish a request to the subject
echo to see what happens.
NATS headers are similar to HTTP headers. Headers are enabled automatically if the server supports them. Note that if you publish a message using headers, and the server doesn't support them, an Error is thrown. Also note that even if you are publishing a message with a header, it is possible for the recipient to not support them.
import { connect, createInbox, Empty, headers } from "./nats.js";
const nc = await connect(
{
servers: `demo.nats.io`,
},
);
const subj = createInbox();
const sub = nc.subscribe(subj);
(async () => {
for await (const m of sub) {
if (m.headers) {
for (const [key, value] of m.headers) {
console.log(`${key}=${value}`);
}
// reading/setting a header is not case sensitive
console.log("id", m.headers.get("id"));
}
}
})().then();
// headers always have their names turned into a canonical mime header key
// header names can be any printable ASCII character with the exception of `:`.
// header values can be any ASCII character except `\r` or `\n`.
// see https://www.ietf.org/rfc/rfc822.txt
const h = headers();
h.append("id", "123456");
h.append("unix_time", Date.now().toString());
nc.publish(subj, Empty, { headers: h });
await nc.flush();
await nc.close();
Requests can fail for many reasons. A common reason for a failure is the lack of
interest in the subject. Typically, these surface as a timeout error. If the
server is enabled to use headers, it will also enable a
no responders feature.
If you send a request for which there's no interest, the request will be
immediately rejected:
const nc = await connect({
servers: `demo.nats.io`,
});
try {
const m = await nc.request("hello.world");
console.log(m.data);
} catch (err) {
switch (err.code) {
case ErrorCode.NoResponders:
console.log("no one is listening to 'hello.world'");
break;
case ErrorCode.Timeout:
console.log("someone is listening but didn't respond");
break;
default:
console.log("request failed", err);
}
}
await nc.close();
NATS supports different forms of authentication:
For user/password and token authentication, you can simply provide them as
ConnectionOptions - see
user,
pass,
token. Internally these mechanisms
are implemented as an
Authenticator. An
Authenticator is simply a function
that handles the type of authentication specified.
Setting the
user/
pass or
token options, simply initializes an
Authenticator and sets the username/password.
// if the connection requires authentication, provide `user` and `pass` or
// `token` options in the NatsConnectionOptions
import { connect } from "./nats.js";
const nc1 = await connect({
servers: "127.0.0.1:4222",
user: "jenny",
pass: "867-5309",
});
const nc2 = await connect({ port: 4222, token: "t0pS3cret!" });
NKEYs and JWT authentication are more complex, as they cryptographically respond to a server challenge.
Because NKEY and JWT authentication may require reading data from a file or an HTTP cookie, these forms of authentication will require a bit more from the developer to activate them. However, the work is related to accessing these resources varies depending on the platform.
After the credential artifacts are read, you can use one of these functions to
create the authenticator. You then simply assign it to the
authenticator
property of the
ConnectionOptions:
nkeyAuthenticator(seed?: Uint8Array | (() => Uint8Array)): Authenticator
jwtAuthenticator(jwt: string | (() => string), seed?: Uint8Array | (()=> Uint8Array)): Authenticator
credsAuthenticator(creds: Uint8Array): Authenticator
The first two options provide the ability to specify functions that return the desired value. This enables dynamic environments such as a browser where values accessed by fetching a value from a cookie.
Here's an example:
// read the creds file as necessary, in the case it
// is part of the code for illustration purposes
const creds = `-----BEGIN NATS USER JWT-----
eyJ0eXAiOiJqdSDJB....
------END NATS USER JWT------
************************* IMPORTANT *************************
NKEY Seed printed below can be used sign and prove identity.
NKEYs are sensitive and should be treated as secrets.
-----BEGIN USER NKEY SEED-----
SUAIBDPBAUTW....
------END USER NKEY SEED------
`;
const nc = await connect(
{
port: 4222,
authenticator: credsAuthenticator(new TextEncoder().encode(creds)),
},
);
Flush sends a PING to the server. When the server responds with PONG you are
guaranteed that all pending data was sent and received by the server. Note
ping() effectively adds a server round-trip. All NATS clients handle their
buffering optimally, so
ping(): Promise<void> shouldn't be used except in
cases where you are writing some sort of test.
nc.publish("foo");
nc.publish("bar");
await nc.flush();
PublishOptions
When you publish a message you can specify some options:
reply - this is a subject to receive a reply (you must set up a
subscription) before you publish.
headers - a set of headers to decorate the message.
SubscriptionOptions
You can specify several options when creating a subscription:
max: maximum number of messages to receive - auto unsubscribe
timeout: how long to wait for the first message
queue: the queue group name the subscriber belongs to
callback: a function with the signature
(err: NatsError|null, msg: Msg) => void; that should be used for handling
the message. Subscriptions with callbacks are NOT iterators.
// subscriptions can auto unsubscribe after a certain number of messages
nc.subscribe("foo", { max: 10 });
// create subscription with a timeout, if no message arrives
// within the timeout, the function running the iterator with
// reject - depending on how you code it, you may need a
// try/catch block.
const sub = nc.subscribe("hello", { timeout: 1000 });
(async () => {
for await (const m of sub) {
}
})().catch((err) => {
if (err.code === ErrorCode.Timeout) {
console.log(`sub timed out!`);
} else {
console.log(`sub iterator got an error!`);
}
});
RequestOptions
When making a request, there are several options you can pass:
timeout: how long to wait for the response
headers: optional headers to include with the message
noMux: create a new subscription to handle the request. Normally a shared
subscription is used to receive response messages.
reply: optional subject where the reply should be sent.
noMux and
reply
Under the hood, the request API simply uses a wildcard subscription to handle all requests you send.
In some cases, the default subscription strategy doesn't work correctly. For example, a client may be constrained by the subjects where it can receive replies.
When
noMux is set to
true, the client will create a normal subscription for
receiving the response to a generated inbox subject before the request is
published. The
reply option can be used to override the generated inbox
subject with an application provided one. Note that setting
reply requires
noMux to be
true:
const m = await nc.request(
"q",
Empty,
{ reply: "bar", noMux: true, timeout: 1000 },
);
Draining provides for a graceful way to unsubscribe or close a connection without losing messages that have already been dispatched to the client.
You can drain a subscription or all subscriptions in a connection.
When you drain a subscription, the client sends an
unsubscribe protocol
message to the server followed by a
flush. The subscription handler is only
removed after the server responds. Thus, all pending messages for the
subscription have been processed.
Draining a connection, drains all subscriptions. However, when you drain the connection it becomes impossible to make new subscriptions or send new requests. After the last subscription is drained, it also becomes impossible to publish a message. These restrictions do not exist when just draining a subscription.
Clients can get notification on various event types:
Events.Disconnect
Events.Reconnect
Events.Update
Events.LDM
Events.Error
The first two fire when a client disconnects and reconnects respectively. The payload will be the server where the event took place.
The
UPDATE event notifies whenever the client receives a cluster configuration
update. The
ServersChanged interface provides two arrays:
added and
deleted listing the servers that were added or removed.
The
LDM event notifies that the current server has signaled that it is running
in Lame Duck Mode and will evict clients. Depending on the server
configuration policy, the client may want to initiate an ordered shutdown, and
initiate a new connection to a different server in the cluster.
The
ERROR event notifies you of async errors that couldn't be routed in a more
precise way to your client. For example, permission errors for a subscription or
request, will properly be reported by the subscription or request. However,
permission errors on publish will be reported via the status mechanism.
const nc = await connect();
(async () => {
console.info(`connected ${nc.getServer()}`);
for await (const s of nc.status()) {
console.info(`${s.type}: ${s.data}`);
}
})().then();
nc.closed()
.then((err) => {
console.log(
`connection closed ${err ? " with error: " + err.message : ""}`,
);
});
Be aware that when a client closes, you will need to wait for the
closed()
promise to resolve. When it resolves, the client is done and will not reconnect.
Previous versions of the JavaScript NATS clients specified callbacks for message processing. This required complex handling logic when a service required coordination of operations. Callbacks are an inversion of control anti-pattern.
The async APIs trivialize complex coordination and makes your code easier to maintain. With that said, there are some implications:
In a traditional callback-based library, I/O happens after all data yielded by a read in the current event loop completes processing. This means that callbacks are invoked as part of processing. With async, the processing is queued in a microtask queue. At the end of the event loop, the runtime processes the microtasks, which in turn resumes your functions. As expected, this increases latency, but also provides additional liveliness.
To reduce async latency, the NATS client allows processing a subscription in the
same event loop that dispatched the message. Simply specify a
callback in the
subscription options. The signature for a callback is
(err: (NatsError|null), msg: Msg) => void. When specified, the subscription
iterator will never yield a message, as the callback will intercept all
messages.
Note that
callback likely shouldn't even be documented, as likely it is a
workaround to an underlying application problem where you should be considering
a different strategy to horizontally scale your application, or reduce pressure
on the clients, such as using queue workers, or more explicitly targeting
messages. With that said, there are many situations where using callbacks can be
more performant or appropriate.
The following is the list of connection options and default values.
|Option
|Default
|Description
authenticator
|none
|Specifies the authenticator function that sets the client credentials.
debug
false
|If
true, the client prints protocol interactions to the console. Useful for debugging.
ignoreClusterUpdates
false
|If
true the client will ignore any cluster updates provided by the server.
inboxPrefix
"_INBOX"
|Sets de prefix for automatically created inboxes -
createInbox(prefix)
maxPingOut
2
|Max number of pings the client will allow unanswered before raising a stale connection error.
maxReconnectAttempts
10
|Sets the maximum number of reconnect attempts. The value of
-1 specifies no limit.
name
|Optional client name - recommended to be set to a unique client name.
noEcho
false
|Subscriptions receive messages published by the client. Requires server support (1.2.0). If set to true, and the server does not support the feature, an error with code
NO_ECHO_NOT_SUPPORTED is emitted, and the connection is aborted. Note that it is possible for this error to be emitted on reconnect when the server reconnects to a server that does not support the feature.
noRandomize
false
|If set, the order of user-specified servers is randomized.
pass
|Sets the password for a connection.
pedantic
false
|Turns on strict subject format checks.
pingInterval
120000
|Number of milliseconds between client-sent pings.
port
4222
|Port to connect to (only used if
servers is not specified).
reconnect
true
|If false, client will not attempt reconnecting.
reconnectDelayHandler
|Generated function
|A function that returns the number of millis to wait before the next connection to a server it connected to
()=>number.
reconnectJitter
100
|Number of millis to randomize after
reconnectTimeWait.
reconnectJitterTLS
1000
|Number of millis to randomize after
reconnectTimeWait when TLS options are specified.
reconnectTimeWait
2000
|If disconnected, the client will wait the specified number of milliseconds between reconnect attempts.
servers
"localhost:4222"
|String or Array of hostport for servers.
timeout
|20000
|Number of milliseconds the client will wait for a connection to be established. If it fails it will emit a
connection_timeout event with a NatsError that provides the hostport of the server where the connection was attempted.
token
|Sets an authorization token for a connection.
user
|Sets the username for a connection.
verbose
false
|Turns on
+OK protocol acknowledgements.
waitOnFirstConnect
false
|If
true the client will fall back to a reconnect mode if it fails its first connection attempt.
The settings
reconnectTimeWait,
reconnectJitter,
reconnectJitterTLS,
reconnectDelayHandler are all related. They control how long before the NATS
client attempts to reconnect to a server it has previously connected.
The intention of the settings is to spread out the number of clients attempting to reconnect to a server over a period of time, and thus preventing a "Thundering Herd".
The relationship between these are:
reconnectDelayHandler is specified, the client will wait the value
returned by this function. No other value will be taken into account.
reconnectJitterTLS and add it to
reconnectTimeWait.
reconnectJitter and add it to
reconnectTimeWait.
For various browser examples checkout examples.
Support for JetStream is built-in.
However, the JetStream API extensions are still in beta. Feel free to use them.
The client will emit a console message when either
nc.jetstream() or
nc.jetstreamManager() apis are used to remind you they are in beta.
The library shares client functionality with
NATS.deno. This means that both the
NATS.deno and NATS.ws use the same exact code base, only differing on the
implementation of the
Transport. This strategy greatly reduces the amount of
work required to develop and maintain the clients, as well as provide a
completely compatible API across all clients.
Currently, the base client implementation is the deno implementation. You can take a look at it here.
See developer_notes.md.