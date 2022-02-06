openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nw

nativescript-websockets

by Nathanael Anderson
2.0.0 (see all)

Websockets for NativeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Websocket

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript-WebSockets

Developed by

MasterTech

Documentation

The documentation for the plugin is located in the src folder.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nsi
nativescript-socket.ioFully-featured Socket.IO client implementation for NativeScript
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
46
tw
taronpa-websocketsWebsockets for NativeScript
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial