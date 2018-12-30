#Nativescript web image cache A minimalistic NativeScript plugin that wraps just the caching functionality of SDWebImageCache library for iOS and Facebook Fresco for android. Supports local Images.
Released under the MIT License, anybody can freely include this in any type of program -- However, if in need of support contract, changes, enhancements and/or a commercial license please contact me (sumeet@videospike.com).
tns plugin add nativescript-web-image-cache
Tested on NativeScript 2.3+ on both Angular 2 and VanillaJS, if any problems while running on previous versions, please update. This version of plugin has breaking changes, if you are using version 1.0.3 of this plugin, please migrate, it is easy to migrate and this version of plugin supports android as well , if you still prefer running on the previous version, use
tns plugin add nativescript-web-image-cache@1.0.3.
In
main.js:
const Vue = require("nativescript-vue") // you already have something like this
Vue.registerElement('WebImage', () => require('nativescript-web-image-cache').WebImage) // now add this
Then in any
.vue file:
<OtherMarkup>
<WebImage src="https://somedomain.com/images/img-file.png" stretch="aspectFill"></WebImage>
</OtherMarkup>
⚠️ This was changed in plugin version 5.0.0!
In
app.module.ts, or any specific module you want to use this plugin:
import { registerElement } from "nativescript-angular";
registerElement("WebImage", () => require("nativescript-web-image-cache").WebImage);
After initialisation, the markup tag
<WebImage></WebImage> can be used in templates of components.
<GridLayout rows='*' columns='*'>
<WebImage stretch="fill" row="0"
col="0" placeholder="localPlaceholderImgorResUrl"
src="#your image url here">
</WebImage>
</GridLayout>
WebImage with the
src attribute set to the url just like normal image tag wherever image caching is required.
stretch attribute can take values specified here
-https://docs.nativescript.org/api-reference/modules/\_ui_enums_.stretch.html
placeholder accepts a local image url in file path (~/) or resource (res://) form
placeholderStretch can be set for only android to specify the stretch for placeholder image, values same as that of
stretch. For iOS, no separate stretch property for placeholder (native library does not seem to support).
The Markup
<WebImage stretch="fill" row="0"
col="0"
src="#your image url" #container>
</WebImage>
The Backing Component Class Snippet
@ViewChild("container") container : any;
ngAfterViewInit(){
isLoading = this.container.nativeElement.isLoading;
}
Import the module, call the method
clearCache() , default time is for SDWebImageCache is 7 days, and for Fresco is 60 days, after which cache is automatically cleared.
import {clearCache} from "nativescript-web-image-cache";
clearCache();
Default cache purge time can be specified in number of days.
import {setCacheLimit} from "nativescript-web-image-cache";
/* Add the code component at a a proper hook */
var cacheLimitInDays : number = 7;
setCacheLimit(cacheLimitInDays);
IF on android, need to initialise the plugin before using or clearing the cache, initialisation not required for iOS
var imageCache = require("nativescript-web-image-cache");
if (application.android) {
application.onLaunch = function (intent) {
imageCache.initialize();
};
}
After initialisation, add the namespace attribute
xmlns:IC="nativescript-web-image-cache" to the opening page tag of xml. The markup tag
<IC:WebImage></IC:WebImage> should be used to denote images.
<Page xmlns:IC="nativescript-web-image-cache">
<GridLayout rows='*' columns='*'>
<IC:WebImage stretch="fill" row="0"
col="0" id="my-image-1" placeholder="urlToLocalPlaceholderImage"
src="#image-url">
</IC:WebImage>
</GridLayout>
</Page>
xmlns:IC="nativescript-web-image-cache".
IC:WebImage with the
src attribute set to the url just like normal image tag wherever image caching is required.
stretch attribute can take values specified here
-https://docs.nativescript.org/api-reference/modules/\_ui_enums_.stretch.html
placeholder accepts a local image url in file path (~/) or resource (res://) form
placeholderStretch can be set for only android to specify the stretch for placeholder image, values same as that of
stretch. For iOS, no separate stretch property for placeholder (native library does not seem to support).
page.getViewById("myWebImage") , and check the isLoading property (same as that of NativeScript Image isLoading property).
var imageCacheModule=require("nativescript-web-image-cache");
var myImage1 = page.getViewById("my-image-1"),
isLoading = myImage1.isLoading;
clearCache() , default time for SDWebImageCache is 7 days, and for Fresco is 60 days, after which cache is automatically cleared.
var imageCacheModule=require("nativescript-web-image-cache");
imageCacheModule.clearCache();
Default cache purge time can be specified in number of days.
var imageCache = require("nativescript-web-image-cache");
/ Add the code component at a a proper hook / var cacheLimitInDays = 7; imageCache.setCacheLimit(cacheLimitInDays);
for android, you need to initialize in the application onlaunch event before clearing the cache