NativeScript-Vue-Navigator is a simple router implementation that is suitable for NativeScript-Vue.

Quick Start

npm install --save nativescript-vue-navigator

// main.js import Vue from 'nativescript-vue' ... + import Navigator from 'nativescript-vue-navigator' + import {routes} from './routes' + Vue.use(Navigator, { routes }) new Vue({ - render: h => h('frame', App), + render: h => h(App), }).$start()

import HomePage from './components/HomePage' import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage' export const routes = { '/home' : { component : HomePage, }, '/login' : { component : LoginPage, }, }

// App.vue <template> + <Navigator :defaultRoute="isLoggedIn ? '/home' : '/login'"/> </template>

Attaching extra data to a route

// routes.js import HomePage from './components/HomePage' import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage' export const routes = { '/home': { component: HomePage, + // we are using `meta` as a good practice, but you are free to use something else + meta: { needsAuth: true } }, '/login': { component: LoginPage, + meta: { needsAuth: false } }, }

< Label :text = "$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth" />

export default { methods : { doStuff() { if ( this .$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth) { } } } }

Getting the current path

console .log( this .$navigator.path) console .log( this .$navigator.paths.second)

Navigating

This package provides 2 methods for navigation, $navigator.navigate and $navigator.back

$navigator.navigate(to, options) is used for all forward navigation

to is the path to navigate to (ex.: /home )

is the path to navigate to (ex.: ) options is an optional object, which accepts all options supported by Manual Routing

For example, given you are on a Login page, and successfully log in you would navigate to the Home page with

this .$navigator.navigate( '/home' , { clearHistory : true })

Note that we used clearHistory: true to prevent the back button from going back to the login page.

$navigator.back(options, backstackEntry) is an alias to $navigateBack

Multiple Navigators

It is possible to use multiple <Navigator> elements by providing each new Navigator with a unique id .

<template> <!-- this is the default navigator and can omit the id --> <Navigator /> <!-- shows the current path of the default navigator --> <Label :text="$navigator.path" /> <!-- this is the second navigator and it MUST have a unique id --> <Navigator id="second" /> <!-- shows the current path of the second navigator --> <Label :text="$navigator.paths.second" /> </template> <script> export default { methods: { someMethod() { // navigate the default Navigator this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path') // navigate the second default Navigator by specifying the frame option this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path', { frame: 'second' }) // navigate back the default Navigator this.$navigator.back() // navigate back the second Navigator this.$navigator.back({ frame: 'second' }) } } } </script>

Navigator Modals

type ModalOptions = { id: string } & ShowModalOptions this .$navigator.modal(path: string , options: ModalOptions);

The default id for modal navigators is modalNavigator but can be changed by passing an id inside the ModalOptions.