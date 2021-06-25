NativeScript-Vue-Navigator is a simple router implementation that is suitable for NativeScript-Vue.
$ npm install --save nativescript-vue-navigator
// main.js
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue'
...
+ import Navigator from 'nativescript-vue-navigator'
+ import {routes} from './routes'
+ Vue.use(Navigator, { routes })
new Vue({
- render: h => h('frame', App),
+ render: h => h(App),
}).$start()
// routes.js
import HomePage from './components/HomePage'
import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage'
export const routes = {
'/home': {
component: HomePage,
},
'/login': {
component: LoginPage,
},
}
// App.vue
<template>
+ <Navigator :defaultRoute="isLoggedIn ? '/home' : '/login'"/>
</template>
// routes.js
import HomePage from './components/HomePage'
import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage'
export const routes = {
'/home': {
component: HomePage,
+ // we are using `meta` as a good practice, but you are free to use something else
+ meta: { needsAuth: true }
},
'/login': {
component: LoginPage,
+ meta: { needsAuth: false }
},
}
<!-- anywhere in your templates -->
<Label :text="$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth" />
// or in any vue component
export default {
methods: {
doStuff() {
if(this.$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth) {
// do stuff
}
}
}
}
// logs the current path in the default navigator
console.log(this.$navigator.path)
// logs the current path in the second navigator (See Multiple Navigators section for more details)
console.log(this.$navigator.paths.second)
This package provides 2 methods for navigation,
$navigator.navigate and
$navigator.back
$navigator.navigate(to, options) is used for all forward navigation
to is the path to navigate to (ex.:
/home)
options is an optional object, which accepts all options supported by Manual Routing
For example, given you are on a Login page, and successfully log in you would navigate to the Home page with
this.$navigator.navigate('/home', { clearHistory: true })
Note that we used
clearHistory: true to prevent the back button from going back to the login page.
$navigator.back(options, backstackEntry) is an alias to
$navigateBack
It is possible to use multiple
<Navigator> elements by providing each new Navigator with a unique
id.
<template>
<!-- this is the default navigator and can omit the id -->
<Navigator />
<!-- shows the current path of the default navigator -->
<Label :text="$navigator.path" />
<!-- this is the second navigator and it MUST have a unique id -->
<Navigator id="second" />
<!-- shows the current path of the second navigator -->
<Label :text="$navigator.paths.second" />
</template>
<script>
export default {
methods: {
someMethod() {
// navigate the default Navigator
this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path')
// navigate the second default Navigator by specifying the frame option
this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path', { frame: 'second' })
// navigate back the default Navigator
this.$navigator.back()
// navigate back the second Navigator
this.$navigator.back({ frame: 'second' })
}
}
}
</script>
type ModalOptions = { id: string } & ShowModalOptions
this.$navigator.modal(path: string, options: ModalOptions);
The default id for modal navigators is
modalNavigator but can be changed by passing an
id inside the ModalOptions.
// use the default id for the modal
this.$navigator.modal('/path', { fullscreen: true })
// to navigate the modal to '/other'
this.$navigator.navigate('/other', { frame: 'modalNavigator' })
// use a different id for the modal
this.$navigator.modal('/path', { fullscreen: true, id: 'myModal' })
// to navigate the myModal modal to '/other'
this.$navigator.navigate('/other', { frame: 'myModal' })