nativescript-vue-navigator

by nativescript-vue
1.2.0 (see all)

A simple router for NativeScript-Vue, built on top of $navigateTo to simplify routing from within components

Downloads/wk

111

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NativeScript-Vue-Navigator

NativeScript-Vue-Navigator is a simple router implementation that is suitable for NativeScript-Vue.

Quick Start

$ npm install --save nativescript-vue-navigator

// main.js
import Vue from 'nativescript-vue'
...
+ import Navigator from 'nativescript-vue-navigator'
+ import {routes} from './routes'
+ Vue.use(Navigator, { routes })

new Vue({
-   render: h => h('frame', App),
+   render: h => h(App),
}).$start()

// routes.js
import HomePage from './components/HomePage'
import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage'

export const routes = {
  '/home': {
    component: HomePage,
  },
  '/login': {
    component: LoginPage,
  },
}

// App.vue
<template>
+  <Navigator :defaultRoute="isLoggedIn ? '/home' : '/login'"/>
</template>

Attaching extra data to a route

// routes.js
import HomePage from './components/HomePage'
import LoginPage from './components/LoginPage'

export const routes = {
  '/home': {
    component: HomePage,
+   // we are using `meta` as a good practice, but you are free to use something else
+   meta: { needsAuth: true }
  },
  '/login': {
    component: LoginPage,
+   meta: { needsAuth: false }
  },
}

<!-- anywhere in your templates -->
<Label :text="$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth" />

// or in any vue component
export default {
  methods: {
    doStuff() {
      if(this.$navigator.route.meta.needsAuth) {
        // do stuff
      }
    }
  }
}

Getting the current path

// logs the current path in the default navigator
console.log(this.$navigator.path)

// logs the current path in the second navigator (See Multiple Navigators section for more details)
console.log(this.$navigator.paths.second)

This package provides 2 methods for navigation, $navigator.navigate and $navigator.back

$navigator.navigate(to, options) is used for all forward navigation

  • to is the path to navigate to (ex.: /home)
  • options is an optional object, which accepts all options supported by Manual Routing

For example, given you are on a Login page, and successfully log in you would navigate to the Home page with

this.$navigator.navigate('/home', { clearHistory: true })

Note that we used clearHistory: true to prevent the back button from going back to the login page.

$navigator.back(options, backstackEntry) is an alias to $navigateBack

Multiple Navigators

It is possible to use multiple <Navigator> elements by providing each new Navigator with a unique id. 

<template>
  <!-- this is the default navigator and can omit the id -->
  <Navigator />   
  <!-- shows the current path of the default navigator -->
  <Label :text="$navigator.path" />

  <!-- this is the second navigator and it MUST have a unique id -->
  <Navigator id="second" /> 
  <!-- shows the current path of the second navigator -->
  <Label :text="$navigator.paths.second" />
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    methods: {
      someMethod() {
        // navigate the default Navigator
        this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path')
        // navigate the second default Navigator by specifying the frame option
        this.$navigator.navigate('/new-path', { frame: 'second' })


        // navigate back the default Navigator
        this.$navigator.back()
        // navigate back the second Navigator
        this.$navigator.back({ frame: 'second' })
      }
    }    
  }
</script>

Navigator Modals

type ModalOptions = { id: string } & ShowModalOptions
this.$navigator.modal(path: string, options: ModalOptions);

The default id for modal navigators is modalNavigator but can be changed by passing an id inside the ModalOptions. 

// use the default id for the modal
this.$navigator.modal('/path', { fullscreen: true })
// to navigate the modal to '/other'
this.$navigator.navigate('/other', { frame: 'modalNavigator' })

// use a different id for the modal
this.$navigator.modal('/path', { fullscreen: true, id: 'myModal' })
// to navigate the myModal modal to '/other'
this.$navigator.navigate('/other', { frame: 'myModal' })

