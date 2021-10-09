openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nativescript-videoplayer

by nstudio
5.0.1 (see all)

🎬 Video Player widget for NativeScript apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

176

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript VideoPlayer

A NativeScript plugin to provide the ability to play local and remote videos.

Build CI npm npm

Installation

From your command prompt/terminal go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript Version 7+: tns plugin add nativescript-videoplayer

NativeScript version prior to 7: tns plugin add nativescript-videoplayer@4.2.1

Platform controls used:

AndroidiOS
Android MediaPlayeriOS AVPlayer
Sample 1Sample 2
Sample UsageSample 2

Usage

<Page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
      xmlns:VideoPlayer="nativescript-videoplayer">
        <StackLayout>

            <VideoPlayer:Video id="nativeVideoPlayer"
            controls="true" loop="true" autoplay="false" height="280"
            src="~/videos/big_buck_bunny.mp4" />

            <!-- Remote file to test with https://clips.vorwaerts-gmbh.de/big_buck_bunny.mp4 -->

        </StackLayout>
</Page>

import { Video } from 'nativescript-videoplayer';

const video = topmost().currentPage.getViewById('nativeVideoPlayer') as Video;
// Setting event listeners on the Video
video.on(Video.pausedEvent, () => {
  console.log('Video has been paused.');
});

video.on(Video.mutedEvent, () => {
  console.log('Video has been muted.');
});

// changing the src
video.src = 'some video file or url';

// set loop
video.loop = false;

Angular NativeScript Usage

// somewhere at top of your component or bootstrap file
import { registerElement } from '@nativescript/angular';
import { Video } from '@nstudio/nativescript-exoplayer';
registerElement('VideoPlayer', () => Video);
// documentation: https://docs.nativescript.org/angular/plugins/angular-third-party.html#simple-elements

With AngularNative you have to explicitly close all components so the correct template code is below.

  <VideoPlayer
      src="http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4"
      autoplay="true"
      height="300"></VideoPlayer>

Properties

PropertyDescription
srcThe src file for the video. Set the video file to play, for best performance use local video files if possible. The file must adhere to the platforms accepted video formats. For reference check the platform specs on playing videos.
autoplay - (boolean)Set if the video should start playing as soon as possible or to wait for user interaction.
controls - (boolean)Set to use the native video player's media playback controls.
muted - (boolean)Mutes the native video player.
loop - (boolean)Sets the native video player to loop once playback has finished.
fill - (boolean)If true, the aspect ratio of the video will not be honored and it will fill the entire space available.
observeCurrentTime - (boolean)If true, currentTimeUpdated callback is possible.
headers - (Map<string, string>)Set headers to add when loading a video from URL.

API

MethodDescription
playStart playing the video.
pausePause the video
seekToTime(time: number)Seek the video to a time (milliseconds)
getCurrentTimeReturns the current time in the video duration (milliseconds)
getDurationReturns the current time in the video duration (milliseconds)
destroyDestroy the video player and free resources
mute(boolean)If true, mutes the video. If false, unmute the video.
setVolume(volume: number)Set the volume - Must be between 0 and 1.
ANDROID ONLY - stopStop the playback - this resets the player and remove the video src

Observable Properties

  • currentTime() - Current time of video.

Events

EventDescription
errorEventThis event fires when an error in the source code is thrown.
playbackReadyEventThis event fires when the video is ready.
playbackStartEventThis event fires when video starts playback.
seekToTimeCompleteEventThis event fires when seeking is complete.
currentTimeUpdatedEventThis event fires when the current time of playing video is changed.
finishedEventThis event fires when the video is complete.
mutedEventThis event fires when video is muted.
unmutedEventThis event fires when video is unmutedEvent.
pausedEventThis event fires when video is paused.
volumeSetEventThis event fires when the volume is set.

iOS Logging

When running the iOS Simulator, after playing a video the iOS system may write log messages to the console every few seconds of the form

[aqme] 254: AQDefaultDevice (173): skipping input stream 0 0 0x0

They will continue being logged even after the video has been properly destroyed. These messages can be safely ignored. To turn them off completely, run the following command in your shell before running tns run ios:

export SIMCTL_CHILD_OS_ACTIVITY_MODE="disable"

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ne
nativescript-exoplayerPlease use: https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-plugins/
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
6
nyi
nativescript-youtubeplayer-inlineYoutubePlayer for Nativescript with inline playing support
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial