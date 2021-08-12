NativeScript Vibrate

A vibrate NativeScript plugin for Android and iOS

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

$ ns plugin add nativescript-vibrate

This command automatically installs the necessary files, as well as stores nativescript-vibrate as a dependency in your project's package.json file.

Permissions

Android

To use the vibrate functionality on Android your app must request permission access the vibrator. The plugin automatically adds the required permission shown below for you so you don't need to worry about editing the Android Manifest.

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" />

Example of use

To use the vibrate module you must first require() it:

var Vibrate = require ( "nativescript-vibrate" ).Vibrate; var vibrator = new Vibrate();

If you use Typescript, you can import it this way:

import { Vibrate } from 'nativescript-vibrate' ; let vibrator = new Vibrate();

After you have a reference to the module you can then call its vibrate(milliseconds) method.

vibrator.vibrate( 2000 );

If you prefer to use a vibration pattern, you could try:

vibrator.vibrate([ 1000 , 300 , 500 , 2000 ]);

Notes

iOS

There is no API to vibrate for a specific amount of time or vibration pattern, so it will vibrate for the default period of time no matter what.

API

Only one method is available: vibrate(). Below are all the supported properties you can play around.

Property Default Description Android iOS time 300 The number of milliseconds to vibrate. It can be also an array of longs of times for which to turn the vibrator on or off. ✔︎ ✘ repeat -1 The index into pattern at which to repeat, or -1 if you don't want to repeat. ✔︎ ✘

