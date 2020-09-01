NativeScript URL Handler Plugin

Usage

Just add App links to your app, see iOS and Android instructions below, and register a handler for the URL data.

See this example for Angular:

import { Component, OnInit } from "@angular/core" ; import { handleOpenURL, AppURL } from 'nativescript-urlhandler' ; ({ selector: "gr-main" , template: "<page-router-outlet></page-router-outlet>" }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( ) { } ngOnInit(){ handleOpenURL( ( appURL: AppURL ) => { console .log( 'Got the following appURL' , appURL); }); } }

And for pure NativeScript:

var handleOpenURL = require ( "nativescript-urlhandler" ).handleOpenURL; handleOpenURL( function ( appURL ) { console .log( 'Got the following appURL' , appURL); });

Or as TypeScript:

import { handleOpenURL, AppURL } from 'nativescript-urlhandler' ; handleOpenURL( ( appURL: AppURL ) => { console .log( 'Got the following appURL' , appURL); });

Note: see demo app for sample usage. Start by adding handleOpenURL in app main!

Installation

$ tns plugin add nativescript-urlhandler

Or if you want to use the development version (nightly build), which maybe not stable!:

$ tns plugin add nativescript-urlhandler@next

Android

Replace myapp with your desired scheme and set launchMode to singleTask

< activity android:name = "com.tns.NativeScriptActivity" ... android:launchMode = "singleTask" ... > ... < intent-filter > < data android:scheme = "myapp" /> < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> </ intent-filter >

For example:

< activity android:name = "com.tns.NativeScriptApplication" android:label = "@string/app_name" android:launchMode = "singleTask" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "myapp" android:host = "__PACKAGE__" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

The android:launchMode="singleTask" tells the Android operating system to launch the app with a new instance of the activity, or use an existing one. Without this your app will launch multiple instances of itself which is no good.

iOS

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > com.yourcompany.myapp </ string > </ dict > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > myapp </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

FAQ

Callback handling

The "handleOpenURL" callback must be called before application initialization, otherwise you'll see this error in the console:

No callback provided. Please ensure that you called "handleOpenURL" during application init!

Webpack

TypeScript Config

If your Webpack Build is failing, try adapting your tsconfig to this:

"compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "target" : "es5" , "experimentalDecorators" : true , "emitDecoratorMetadata" : true , "noEmitHelpers" : true , "noEmitOnError" : true , "lib" : [ "es6" , "dom" , "es2015.iterable" ], "baseUrl" : "." , "paths" : { "*" : [ "./node_modules/tns-core-modules/*" , "./node_modules/*" ] } }, "exclude" : [ "node_modules" , "platforms" , "**/*.aot.ts" ]

HTTPS intent

This lib also support HTTPS intent, you can define a host for it. Here is an example on Android with both custom & HTTPS scheme :

< intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "my-app" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "https" android:host = "my-website.com" /> </ intent-filter >

Let's suppose your put a <a href="https://my-website.com/check-our-app">Check our mobile app</a> link on your website to open your mobile app. Because https intent is also linked to the mobile browser, when user will tap on the link, a popup will appears to let the user choose between the browser and your mobile app to open this link.