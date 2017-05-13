A NativeScript module that is a composition of useful classes, tools and helpers.
The module contains the following sub modules:
|Name
|Description
|crypto-js
|Library of crypto standards.
|JS-YAML
|YAML 1.2 parser / writer.
|markdown
|Markdown parser.
|Moment
|A lightweight JavaScript date library for parsing, validating, manipulating, and formatting dates.
|nativescript-apiclient
|Simply call HTTP based APIs.
|nativescript-batch
|Implement batch operations.
|nativescript-bitmap-factory
|Create and manipulate bitmap images.
|nativescript-email
|An Email plugin for use in your NativeScript app. You can use it to compose emails, edit the draft manually, and send it.
|nativescript-enumerable
|Provides LINQ style extensions for handling arrays and lists.
|nativescript-lazy
|Provides an OOP version of the build-in lazy function.
|nativescript-routed-values
|Implement routed value graphs.
|nativescript-sqlite (free)
|Provides sqlite actions.
|nativescript-stringformat
|Helpers for handling strings.
|nativescript-xmlobjects
|Handles XML data as objects similar to LINQ to XML.
Run
tns plugin add nativescript-toolbox
inside your app project to install the module.
import Toolbox = require('nativescript-toolbox');
The module provides the following function that are short hands for the included sub modules:
|Name
|Description
|allowToSleep
|Allows the device to go to sleep mode (based on nativescript-insomnia).
|asBitmap
|Returns a value as bitmap object.
|asEnumerable
|Returns a value as sequence.
|createBitmap
|Creates a new bitmap.
|decrypt
|Decrypts a value / an object with AES.
|encrypt
|Encrypts a value / an object with AES.
|format
|Formats a string.
|formatArray
|Formats a string.
|fromMarkdown
|Converts Markdown code.
|fromXml
|Alias for 'parseXml'.
|fromYaml
|Alias for 'parseYaml'.
|getApplicationContext
|Returns the current application context.
|getClipboard
|Returns an object that handles the clipboard of the device.
|getNativeView
|Returns the native view of the app.
|getOrientation
|Gets the current orientation of the device (based on nativescript-orientation).
|getPlatform
|Returns information of the current platform.
|getValue
|Tries to return a value / object that is stored in the application settings.
|guid
|Alias for 'uuid'.
|hash
|Generic hash function.
|hasValue
|Checks if a value / object is stored in the application settings.
|hideStatusBar
|Short hand function for 'setStatusBarVisibility' for hiding the status bar.
|invokeForConnectivity
|Invokes logic for a specific connectivity type. Requires permissions on Android (android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE), e.g.
|invokeForOrientation
|Invokes a callback for specific orientation mode.
|invokeForPlatform
|Invokes an action for a specific platform.
|isEnumerable
|Checks if a value is a sequence.
|keepAwake
|Keeps the device awake (based on nativescript-insomnia).
|markdownToHtml
|Short hand for 'fromMarkdown()' with HTML as target format.
|markdownToJson
|Short hand for 'fromMarkdown()' with JSON as target format.
|md5
|Hashes a value with MD5.
|newBatch
|Creates a new batch.
|newClient
|Creates a new API client.
|now
|Gets the current time.
|openDatabase
|Opens a (SQLite) database (connection).
|openUrl
|Open an URL on the device.
|openWifiSettings
|Opens the WiFi settings on the device.
|parseXml
|Parses a XML string to an object.
|parseYaml
|Parses YAML data to an object.
|removeValue
|Removes a value / object that is stored in the application settings.
|setStatusBarVisibility
|Changes the visibility of the device's status bar (based on nativescript-status-bar).
|setValue
|Stores a value / object in the application settings.
|sha1
|Hashes a value with SHA-1.
|sha256
|Hashes a value with SHA-256.
|sha3
|Hashes a value with SHA-3.
|sha384
|Hashes a value with SHA-384.
|sha512
|Hashes a value with SHA-512.
|showStatusBar
|Short hand function for 'setStatusBarVisibility' for showing the status bar.
|startMonitoringForConnectivity
|Starts monitoring for connectivity (changes). Requires permissions on Android (android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE), e.g.
|stopMonitoringForConnectivity
|Stops monitoring for connectivity. Requires permissions on Android (android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE), e.g.
|toYaml
|Converts an object / a value to YAML.
|uuid
|Creates a new unique ID / GUID (s. Create GUID / UUID in JavaScript?).
|vibrate
|Vibrates the device. Requires permissions on Android (android.permission.VIBRATE), e.g. (based on nativescript-vibrate)
Here are some examples of common algorithms:
var AES = require("nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/aes");
var MD5 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/md5');
var SHA1 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/sha1');
var SHA256 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/sha256');
var SHA3 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/sha3');
var SHA384 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/sha384');
var SHA512 = require('nativescript-toolbox/crypto-js/sha512');
var YAML = require('nativescript-toolbox/js-yaml');
var Markdown = require('nativescript-toolbox/markdown').markdown;
var json = Markdown.parse('Vessel | Captain\n-----------|-------------\nNCC-1701 | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 A | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 D | Picard',
'Maruku');
var html = Markdown.toHTML('Vessel | Captain\n-----------|-------------\nNCC-1701 | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 A | James T Kirk\nNCC-1701 D | Picard',
'Maruku');
import Moment = require('nativescript-toolbox/moment');
import ApiClient = require('nativescript-toolbox/apiclient');
import Batch = require('nativescript-toolbox/batch');
import BitmapFactory = require('nativescript-toolbox/bitmap-factory');
import Email = require('nativescript-toolbox/email');
import Enumerable = require('nativescript-toolbox/enumerable');
import Lazy = require('nativescript-toolbox/lazy');
import RoutedValues = require('nativescript-toolbox/routed-values');
var SQLite = require('nativescript-toolbox/sqlite');
import StringFormat = require('nativescript-toolbox/stringformat');
import XmlObjects = require('nativescript-toolbox/xmlobjects');