Install

tns plugin add @triniwiz/nativescript-toasty

NativeScript < 7.0

tns plugin add nativescript-toasty@3.0.0-alpha.2

Usage

TypeScript

import { Toasty } from "@triniwiz/nativescript-toasty" import { isIOS } from '@nativescript/core/platform' ; const toast = new Toasty({ text : 'Toast message' }); toast.show(); new Toasty({ text : 'Some Message' }) .setToastDuration(ToastDuration.LONG) .setToastPosition(ToastPosition.BOTTOM) .setTextColor( new Color( 'white' )) .setBackgroundColor( '#ff9999' ) .show(); const toasty = new Toasty({ text : 'Somethign something...' , position : ToastPosition.TOP, yAxisOffset : 100 , xAxisOffset : 10 , ios : { displayShadow : true , shadowColor : '#fff000' , cornerRadius : 24 , }, anchorView : someButton.nativeView, }); toasty.duration = ToastDuration.SHORT; toasty.textColor = '#fff' ; toasty.backgroundColor = new Color( 'purple' ); toasty.show();

JavaScript

var toasty = require ( '@triniwiz/nativescript-toasty' ).Toasty; var toast = new toasty({ text : 'Toast message' }); toast.show();

API

constructor ( opts: ToastyOptions ); position: ToastPosition; duration: ToastDuration; textColor: Color | string ; backgroundColor: Color | string ; yAxisOffset?: Length | number ; xAxisOffset?: Length | number ; readonly width: number ; readonly height: number ; show(); cancel(); setToastPosition(value: ToastPosition): Toasty; setToastDuration(value: ToastDuration): Toasty; setTextColor(value: Color | string ): Toasty; setBackgroundColor(value: Color | string ): Toasty;