tns plugin add @triniwiz/nativescript-toasty
tns plugin add nativescript-toasty@3.0.0-alpha.2
TypeScript
/* use package name "nativescript-toasty" for NS < 7.0 */
import { Toasty } from "@triniwiz/nativescript-toasty"
import { isIOS } from '@nativescript/core/platform';
// Toasty accepts an object for customizing its behavior/appearance. The only REQUIRED value is `text` which is the message for the toast.
const toast = new Toasty({ text: 'Toast message' });
toast.show();
// you can also chain the methods together and there's no need to create a reference to the Toasty instance with this approach
new Toasty({ text: 'Some Message' })
.setToastDuration(ToastDuration.LONG)
.setToastPosition(ToastPosition.BOTTOM)
.setTextColor(new Color('white'))
.setBackgroundColor('#ff9999')
.show();
// or you can set the properties of the Toasty instance
const toasty = new Toasty({
text: 'Somethign something...',
position: ToastPosition.TOP,
yAxisOffset: 100,
xAxisOffset: 10,
ios: {
displayShadow: true,
shadowColor: '#fff000',
cornerRadius: 24,
},
anchorView: someButton.nativeView, // must be the native iOS/Android view instance (button, page, action bar, tabbar, etc.)
});
toasty.duration = ToastDuration.SHORT;
toasty.textColor = '#fff';
toasty.backgroundColor = new Color('purple');
toasty.show();
JavaScript
/* use package name "nativescript-toasty" for NS < 7.0 */
var toasty = require('@triniwiz/nativescript-toasty').Toasty;
var toast = new toasty({ text: 'Toast message' });
toast.show();
constructor(opts: ToastyOptions);
position: ToastPosition;
duration: ToastDuration;
textColor: Color | string;
backgroundColor: Color | string;
yAxisOffset?: Length | number;
xAxisOffset?: Length | number;
readonly width: number;
readonly height: number;
/**
* Show the Toasty
*/
show();
/**
* Cancels the Toasty
*/
cancel();
/**
* Sets the Toast position.
*/
setToastPosition(value: ToastPosition): Toasty;
/**
* Sets the Toast duration.
*/
setToastDuration(value: ToastDuration): Toasty;
/**
* Set the text color of the toast.
* @param value [Color | string] - Color of the string message.
*/
setTextColor(value: Color | string): Toasty;
/**
* Set the background color of the toast.
* @param value [Color | string] - Color of the background.
* On Android this currently removes the default Toast rounded borders.
*/
setBackgroundColor(value: Color | string): Toasty;
export enum ToastDuration {
'SHORT',
'LONG',
}
export enum ToastPosition {
'BOTTOM',
'BOTTOM_LEFT',
'BOTTOM_RIGHT',
'CENTER',
'CENTER_LEFT',
'CENTER_RIGHT',
'TOP',
'TOP_LEFT',
'TOP_RIGHT',
}
export interface ToastyOptions {
/**
* Message text of the Toast.
*/
text: string;
/**
* Duration to show the Toast.
*/
duration?: ToastDuration;
/**
* Position of the Toast.
*/
position?: ToastPosition;
/**
* Text color of the Toast message.
*/
textColor?: Color | string;
/**
* Background Color of the Toast.
*/
backgroundColor?: Color | string;
/**
* Android specific configuration options.
*/
android?: any;
/**
* iOS Specific configuration options.
*/
ios?: {
/**
* The native iOS view to anchor the Toast to.
*/
anchorView?: any;
/**
* The number of lines to allow for the toast message.
*/
messageNumberOfLines?: number;
/**
* The corner radius of the Toast.
*/
cornerRadius?: number;
/**
* True to display a shadow for the Toast.
*/
displayShadow?: boolean;
/**
* The color of the shadow. Only visible if `displayShadow` is true.
*/
shadowColor?: Color | string;
};
}