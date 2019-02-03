openbase logo
nativescript-toast

by Tobias Hennig
2.0.0 (see all)

A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.

npm
GitHub
CDN

NativeScript Toast

Readme

NativeScript Toast Plugin

Build Status npm version npm downloads npm downloads

A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.

NPM

What is a toast?

A toast provides simple feedback about an operation in a small popup. It only fills the amount of space required for the message and the current activity remains visible and interactive. - Android Developer

image

Demo

How to install and use this plugin? Watch it on YouTube!

Want simple example application to play with? nativescript-toast-example

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast

Or the develop version, which may not work completly:

$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast@next

Usage

var Toast = require("nativescript-toast");

// ...

var toast = Toast.makeText("Hello World");
toast.show();

Or via import:

import * as Toast from 'nativescript-toast';

// ...

var toast = Toast.makeText("Hello World");
toast.show();

It is also possible to chain the methods.

Toast.makeText("Hello World").show();

Pass "long" to the makeText function to show the toast a bit longer.

Toast.makeText("Hello World", "long").show();

Development

  • Android SDK
  • Xcode 8+

npm version

