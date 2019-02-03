A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.
A toast provides simple feedback about an operation in a small popup. It only fills the amount of space required for the message and the current activity remains visible and interactive. - Android Developer
How to install and use this plugin? Watch it on YouTube!
Want simple example application to play with? nativescript-toast-example
Run the following command from the root of your project:
$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast
Or the develop version, which may not work completly:
$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast@next
var Toast = require("nativescript-toast");
// ...
var toast = Toast.makeText("Hello World");
toast.show();
Or via import:
import * as Toast from 'nativescript-toast';
// ...
var toast = Toast.makeText("Hello World");
toast.show();
It is also possible to chain the methods.
Toast.makeText("Hello World").show();
Pass
"long" to the
makeText function to show the toast a bit longer.
Toast.makeText("Hello World", "long").show();