NativeScript Toast Plugin

A NativeScript Toast Plugin for Android and iOS apps.

What is a toast?

A toast provides simple feedback about an operation in a small popup. It only fills the amount of space required for the message and the current activity remains visible and interactive. - Android Developer

Demo

How to install and use this plugin? Watch it on YouTube!

Want simple example application to play with? nativescript-toast-example

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast

Or the develop version, which may not work completly:

$ tns plugin add nativescript-toast

Usage

var Toast = require ( "nativescript-toast" ); var toast = Toast.makeText( "Hello World" ); toast.show();

Or via import:

import * as Toast from 'nativescript-toast' ; var toast = Toast.makeText( "Hello World" ); toast.show();

It is also possible to chain the methods.

Toast.makeText( "Hello World" ).show();

Pass "long" to the makeText function to show the toast a bit longer.

Toast.makeText( "Hello World" , "long" ).show();

Development