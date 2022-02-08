A Text to Speech NativeScript plugin for Android & iOS

Native Controls

Android - TextToSpeech

iOS - AVSpeechSynthesizer

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add @ nativescript - community / texttospeech

This command automatically installs the necessary files, as well as stores @nativescript-community/texttospeech as a dependency in your project's package.json file.

Video Tutorial

egghead lesson @ https://egghead.io/lessons/typescript-using-text-to-speech-with-nativescript

Usage

const TextToSpeech = require ( '@nativescript-community/texttospeech' ); import { TNSTextToSpeech, SpeakOptions } from '@nativescript-community/texttospeech' ; const TTS = new TNSTextToSpeech(); const speakOptions: SpeakOptions = { text : 'Whatever you like' , speakRate : 0.5 , pitch : 1.0 , volume : 1.0 , locale : 'en-GB' , finishedCallback : Function , }; TTS.speak(speakOptions).then( () => { }, (err) => { } );

API

speak(options: SpeakOptions): Promise<any> - start speaking with the given options

pause(): void - pause the speech

resume(): void - resume the speech

destroy(): void - release resources for the speech synthesizer/engine

SpeakOptions = {} text: string required queue?: boolean = false pitch?: number = 1.0 speakRate?: number = 1.0 volume?: number = 1.0 locale?: string = default system locale or language finishedCallback?: Function



If you wish to set a custom locale, you need to provide a valid BCP-47 code, e.g. en-US . If you wish to set only a custom language (without a preferred country code), you need to provide a valid ISO 639-1 language code.

The plugin checks whether the supplied locale code has the correct syntax but will not prevent setting a nonexistent codes. Please use this feature with caution.

Example with language code only:

const speakOptions: SpeakOptions = { text : 'Whatever you like' , locale : 'en' , };

Example with locale:

const speakOptions: SpeakOptions = { text : 'Whatever you like' , locale : 'en-AU' , };

Tip

The speech synthesizer takes a moment to initialize on most devices. A simple way to get around this (tested in the demo app) is to create your new instance of the TNSTextToSpeech and then immediately call the init method . This will force the synthesizer to "warm up" . Now when you call the speak method for your app's functionality it will already have "warmed up" the synthesizer so the delay should be minimal. It's possible this "Warm up" process could be put into the plugin source itself, I don't have time to do it right now but welcome any contribution that is well tested to make this the default behavior of the synthesizers.

Android Only Methods

getAvailableLanguages(): Promise<Array<Language>>; - returns an array of available languages (use to prevent using non-existing language/local codes)

Credits

Inspired by James Montemagno's TextToSpeech Xamarin plugin

Thanks to anarchicknight for this plugin. Thanks to stefalda for his great work on pause/resume and the finishedCallback events 💣