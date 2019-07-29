NativeScript StatusBar plugin

A simple NativeScript plugin for controlling status bar visibility.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-status-bar

This command automatically installs the necessary files, as well as stores nativescript-drop-down as a dependency in your project's package.json file.

API

import statusBar = require ( "nativescript-status-bar" );

For Angular:

import * as statusBar from 'nativescript-status-bar'