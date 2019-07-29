openbase logo
nsb

nativescript-status-bar

by Peter Staev
1.2.0 (see all)

A simple NativeScript plugin for controlling status bar visibility.

npm
GitHub
Overview

67

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NativeScript StatusBar plugin

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-status-bar

This command automatically installs the necessary files, as well as stores nativescript-drop-down as a dependency in your project's package.json file.

API

// Get reference to the Status Bar plugin module
import statusBar = require("nativescript-status-bar");

For Angular:

// Get reference to the Status Bar plugin module
import * as statusBar from 'nativescript-status-bar'

  • show()
    Shows the status bar.

  • hide()
    Hides the status bar.

