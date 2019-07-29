A simple NativeScript plugin for controlling status bar visibility.
Run the following command from the root of your project:
tns plugin add nativescript-status-bar
This command automatically installs the necessary files, as well as stores nativescript-drop-down as a dependency in your project's package.json file.
// Get reference to the Status Bar plugin module
import statusBar = require("nativescript-status-bar");
For Angular:
// Get reference to the Status Bar plugin module
import * as statusBar from 'nativescript-status-bar'
show()
Shows the status bar.
hide()
Hides the status bar.