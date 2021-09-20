openbase logo
nativescript-sqlite

by Nathanael Anderson
2.8.6 (see all)

SQLite Bindng for NativeScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

950

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript-sqlite

Developed & Sponsored by

MasterTech

Documentation

The documentation for the plugin is located in the src folder.

Commercial Options

The commercial version comes with the following enhancements:

  • TypeScript definitions
  • Totally backwards compatible with the free version
  • Prepared statements
  • Multilevel transaction support
  • Encryption
  • Run multiple queries per call (i.e. get(["select 1", "select 2", "select 3"]))
  • Multi-threading

Installation

  • tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite@latest

Installation of Encrypted Plugin (Provides encryption support)

  • tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite-encrypted-1.5.0.tgz

Installation of Commercial Plugin (Provides Transactions, Prepared statements, multiple queries)

  • tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite-commercial-1.4.2.tgz

