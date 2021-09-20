NativeScript-sqlite
Documentation
The documentation for the plugin is located in the src folder.
Commercial Options
The commercial version comes with the following enhancements:
- TypeScript definitions
- Totally backwards compatible with the free version
- Prepared statements
- Multilevel transaction support
- Encryption
- Run multiple queries per call (i.e. get(["select 1", "select 2", "select 3"]))
- Multi-threading
Installation
- tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite@latest
Installation of Encrypted Plugin (Provides encryption support)
- tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite-encrypted-1.5.0.tgz
Installation of Commercial Plugin (Provides Transactions, Prepared statements, multiple queries)
- tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite-commercial-1.4.2.tgz