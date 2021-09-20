Documentation

The documentation for the plugin is located in the src folder.

Commercial Options

The commercial version comes with the following enhancements:

TypeScript definitions

Totally backwards compatible with the free version

Prepared statements

Multilevel transaction support

Encryption

Run multiple queries per call (i.e. get(["select 1", "select 2", "select 3"]))

Multi-threading

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite@latest

Installation of Encrypted Plugin (Provides encryption support)

tns plugin add nativescript-sqlite-encrypted-1.5.0.tgz

Installation of Commercial Plugin (Provides Transactions, Prepared statements, multiple queries)