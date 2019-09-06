Full-featured Socket.IO client implementation for NativeScript.

Status

This library is production-ready. Both Android and iOS implementations are stable and in sync.

Please check releases and changelog and roadmap for more information.

Dependencies

Android: Socket.IO-client Java v1.*

iOS: Socket.IO-Client-Swift v12.*

Install

tns plugin add nativescript-socket.io

Usage

const SocketIO = require ( 'nativescript-socket.io' ); SocketIO.enableDebug(); const options = { query : { token : 'SOME_TOKEN_HERE' , }, android : { } ios : { } }; const socketio = SocketIO.connect( 'http://somewhere/namespace' , options); socketio.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connect' ); }); socketio.on( 'hello' , function ( ) { console .log( 'hello' , arguments ); }); socketio.on( 'request' , function ( info, ack ) { console .log( 'request' , info); if (info === 'datetime' ) { ack( new Date ()); } elseif (info === 'random' ) { ack( Math .random()); } else { ack( null ); } }); socketio.emit( 'hello' , { username : 'someone' , }); socketio.emit( 'hello-ack' , { username : 'someone' , }, function ack ( ) { console .log( 'hello-ack' , arguments ); })

Usage with TypeScript

import using either of the following:

import * as SocketIO from "nativescript-socket.io" ` // OR const SocketIO = require("nativescript-socket.io")

Demo

replace all instance of 192.168.1.111 with your IP address or domain. start the socket.io demo server

cd ./demo.server npm start

build and run the app