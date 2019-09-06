openbase logo
nsi

nativescript-socket.io

by Nader Toukabri
0.11.1 (see all)

Fully-featured Socket.IO client implementation for NativeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

nativescript-socket.io

Full-featured Socket.IO client implementation for NativeScript.

Status

Status npm npm dependency Status devDependency Status devDependency Status Build Status npm

This library is production-ready. Both Android and iOS implementations are stable and in sync.

Please check releases and changelog and roadmap for more information.

Dependencies

Android: Socket.IO-client Java v1.*

iOS: Socket.IO-Client-Swift v12.*

Install

tns plugin add nativescript-socket.io

Usage

const SocketIO = require('nativescript-socket.io');

SocketIO.enableDebug(); // optionnal

// or use your own debug function
// SocketIO.enableDebug(myCustomDebugFunction);

const options = {
  query: {
    token: 'SOME_TOKEN_HERE',
  },
  android: {
    // http://socketio.github.io/socket.io-client-java/apidocs/io/socket/client/IO.Options.html
  }
  ios: {
    // https://nuclearace.github.io/Socket.IO-Client-Swift/Enums/SocketIOClientOption.html
  }
};

const socketio = SocketIO.connect('http://somewhere/namespace', options);

socketio.on('connect', function(){
  console.log('connect');
});

socketio.on('hello', function(){
  console.log('hello', arguments);
});

socketio.on('request', function(info, ack){
  console.log('request', info);
  if (info === 'datetime') {
    ack(new Date());
  } elseif (info === 'random') {
    ack(Math.random());
  } else {
    ack(null);
  }
});

socketio.emit('hello', {
  username: 'someone',
});

socketio.emit('hello-ack', {
  username: 'someone',
}, function ack(){
  console.log('hello-ack', arguments);
})

Usage with TypeScript

import using either of the following:

import * as SocketIO from "nativescript-socket.io"`

// OR

const SocketIO = require("nativescript-socket.io")

Demo

  1. replace all instance of 192.168.1.111 with your IP address or domain.

  2. start the socket.io demo server

cd ./demo.server
npm start
  1. build and run the app
cd ./demo
tns run android

