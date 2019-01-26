videos by Brad Martin
<Slides:SlideContainer id="slides" pageIndicators="true">
<Slides:Slide class="slide-1">
<Label text="This is Panel 1" />
</Slides:Slide>
<Slides:Slide class="slide-2">
<Label text="This is Panel 2" />
</Slides:Slide>
<Slides:Slide class="slide-3">
<Label text="This is Panel 3" />
</Slides:Slide>
<Slides:Slide class="slide-4">
<Label text="This is Panel 4" />
</Slides:Slide>
<Slides:Slide class="slide-5">
<Label text="This is Panel 5" />
</Slides:Slide>
</Slides:SlideContainer>
.slide-1 {
background-color: darkslateblue;
}
.slide-2 {
background-color: darkcyan;
}
.slide-3 {
background-color: darkgreen;
}
.slide-4 {
background-color: darkgoldenrod;
}
.slide-5 {
background-color: darkslategray;
}
label {
text-align: center;
width: 100%;
font-size: 35;
margin-top: 35;
}
Great for Intros/Tutorials to Image Carousels.
To use the intro slide plugin you need to first import it into your xml layout with
xmlns:Slides="nativescript-slides"
when using the intro slide plugin you need at least two
<Slides:Slide> views inside of the
<Slides:SlideContainer>.
add as many
<Slides:Slide> as you want.
loop : boolean - If true will cause the slide to be an endless loop. The suggested use case would be for a Image Carousel or something of that nature.
disablePan : boolean - If true panning is disabled. So that you can call nextSlide()/previousSlide() functions to change the slide. If slides is used to get details about users like email, phone number, username etc. in this case you don't want users to move from one slide to another slide without filling details.
pagerOffset : string - Margin-top for the pager. Number or percentage, default 88%.
pageIndicators : boolean - If true adds indicator dots to the bottom of your slides.
**slideWidth: number - set the width of your slides. (Only currently works on android).
If the property
pageIndicators is
true you won't see the page indicators anymore as of 2.0.0 right away. there are two css classes exposed that you can setup however you like for active and inactive indicators. below is an example for semi translucent dots.
.slide-indicator-inactive {
background-color: #fff;
opacity: 0.4;
width: 10;
height: 10;
margin-left: 2.5;
margin-right: 2.5;
margin-top: 0;
border-radius: 5;
}
.slide-indicator-active {
background-color: #fff;
opacity: 0.9;
width: 10;
height: 10;
margin-left: 2.5;
margin-right: 2.5;
margin-top: 0;
border-radius: 5;
}
I've started working on a Angular 2 version they can be checked out here: Angular 2 version of slides
If you want to use this plugin with Angular 2 the
registerElement from
nativescript-angular you will want to set the
SlideContainer's property of
angular to
true. Then in your angular component in the
ngAfterViewInit. you will want to have an instance of your slide container to call the function
constructView().
Follow the example
npm run setup to prepare the demo project
npm run build
npm run demo.android or
npm run demo.ios
You want to hook into the loaded event of the view and then create your view elements.
<Slides:SlideContainer loaded="onSlideContainerLoaded"
import * as slides from 'nativescript-slides/nativescript-slides';
export function onSlideContainerLoaded(args) {
let slideContainer = <slides.SlideContainer>args.object;
//Construct the slides
slideContainer.addChild(getSlide('Page 1', 'slide-1'));
slideContainer.addChild(getSlide('Page 2', 'slide-2'));
slideContainer.addChild(getSlide('Page 3', 'slide-3'));
slideContainer.addChild(getSlide('Page 4', 'slide-4'));
slideContainer.addChild(getSlide('Page 5', 'slide-5'));
}
function getSlide(labelText: string, className: string) {
let slide = new slides.Slide();
slide.className = className;
let label = new labelModule.Label();
label.text = labelText;
slide.addChild(label);
return slide;
}
And thanks to Nathan Walker for setting up the {N} plugin seed that was used to help get this plugin up and running. More info can be found about it here: https://github.com/NathanWalker/nativescript-plugin-seed
for {N} version 2.0.0+