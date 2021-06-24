openbase logo
nativescript-pulltorefresh

by nstudio
2.3.0 (see all)

♻️ NativeScript plugin for PullToRefresh controls

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

146

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This plugin has been deprecated in favor of the nStudio, LLC. version. Please see https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh for the updated plugin. You can install this plugin by executing 'tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh' in your project. Thanks.

Readme

NativeScript-PullToRefresh

NativeScript plugin to use Pull to Refresh on any view.

UPDATE

This plugin has been migrated to nativescript-community as of June 24, 2021. The repo can be found here: https://github.com/nativescript-community/ui-pulltorefresh

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh

NativeScript prior to 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh@2.0.0

Android - SwipeRefreshLayout

iOS - UIRefreshControl

Sample Screen

AndroidiOS
Android SampleiOS Sample

Usage

NativeScript Core

XML

<page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
      xmlns:PullRefresh="@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh"
      loaded="pageLoaded">
    <PullRefresh:PullToRefresh refresh="refreshList" indicatorFillColor="#fff000" indicatorColor="#3489db">
        <list-view items="{{ users }}">
            <list-view.itemTemplate>
                <label text="{{ name }}" row="0" col="1"textWrap="true" class="message" />
            </list-view.itemTemplate>
        </list-view>
    </PullRefresh:PullToRefresh>
</page>

JS

function refreshList(args) {
  // Get reference to the PullToRefresh component;
  var pullRefresh = args.object;

  // Do work here... and when done call set refreshing property to false to stop the refreshing
  loadItems().then(
    (resp) => {
      // ONLY USING A TIMEOUT TO SIMULATE/SHOW OFF THE REFRESHING
      setTimeout(() => {
        pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
      }, 1000);
    },
    (err) => {
      pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
    }
  );
}
exports.refreshList = refreshList;

Angular NativeScript

import { registerElement } from "nativescript-angular/element-registry";
registerElement("PullToRefresh", () => require("@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh").PullToRefresh);

refreshList(args) {
         const pullRefresh = args.object;
         setTimeout(function () {
            pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
         }, 1000);
    }

HTML

<PullToRefresh
  (refresh)="refreshList($event)"
  indicatorFillColor="#fff000"
  indicatorColor="#3489db"
>
  <ListView [items]="itemList">
    <template let-item="item">
      <label [text]="item.id"></label>
    </template>
  </ListView>
</PullToRefresh>

NativeScript Vue

import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';

Vue.registerElement(
  'PullToRefresh',
  () => require('@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh').PullToRefresh
);

Component

<template>
  <Page>
    <PullToRefresh
      @refresh="refreshList"
      indicatorFillColor="#fff000"
      indicatorColor="#3489db"
    >
      <ListView for="item in listOfItems" @itemTap="onItemTap">
        <v-template>
          <!-- Shows the list item label in the default color and style. -->
          <label :text="item.text" />
        </v-template>
      </ListView>
    </PullToRefresh>
  </Page>
</template>

<script>
export default {
  methods: {
    refreshList(args) {
      var pullRefresh = args.object;
      setTimeout(function () {
        pullRefresh.refreshing = false;
      }, 1000);
    },
  },
};
</script>

Properties

  • refresh : function required
  • refreshing: boolean - Notifies the widget that the refresh state has changed.
  • indicatorFillColor: Color - the color of the indicator background fill.
  • indicatorColor: Color - the color of the indicator itself.

