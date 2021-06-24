NativeScript plugin to use Pull to Refresh on any view.

This plugin has been migrated to nativescript-community as of June 24, 2021. The repo can be found here: https://github.com/nativescript-community/ui-pulltorefresh

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh

NativeScript prior to 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh@2.0.0

Sample Screen

Android iOS

Usage

NativeScript Core

XML

< page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:PullRefresh = "@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh" loaded = "pageLoaded" > < PullRefresh:PullToRefresh refresh = "refreshList" indicatorFillColor = "#fff000" indicatorColor = "#3489db" > < list-view items = "{{ users }}" > < list-view.itemTemplate > < label text = "{{ name }}" row = "0" col = "1" textWrap = "true" class = "message" /> </ list-view.itemTemplate > </ list-view > </ PullRefresh:PullToRefresh > </ page >

JS

function refreshList ( args ) { var pullRefresh = args.object; loadItems().then( ( resp ) => { setTimeout( () => { pullRefresh.refreshing = false ; }, 1000 ); }, (err) => { pullRefresh.refreshing = false ; } ); } exports.refreshList = refreshList;

Angular NativeScript

import { registerElement } from "nativescript-angular/element-registry" ; registerElement( "PullToRefresh" , () => require ( "@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh" ).PullToRefresh); refreshList(args) { const pullRefresh = args.object; setTimeout( function ( ) { pullRefresh.refreshing = false ; }, 1000 ); }

HTML

< PullToRefresh ( refresh )= "refreshList($event)" indicatorFillColor = "#fff000" indicatorColor = "#3489db" > < ListView [ items ]= "itemList" > < template let-item = "item" > < label [ text ]= "item.id" > </ label > </ template > </ ListView > </ PullToRefresh >

NativeScript Vue

import Vue from 'nativescript-vue' ; Vue.registerElement( 'PullToRefresh' , () => require ( '@nstudio/nativescript-pulltorefresh' ).PullToRefresh );

Component

<template> <Page> <PullToRefresh @refresh="refreshList" indicatorFillColor="#fff000" indicatorColor="#3489db" > <ListView for="item in listOfItems" @itemTap="onItemTap"> <v-template> <!-- Shows the list item label in the default color and style. --> <label :text="item.text" /> </v-template> </ListView> </PullToRefresh> </Page> </template> <script> export default { methods: { refreshList(args) { var pullRefresh = args.object; setTimeout(function () { pullRefresh.refreshing = false; }, 1000); }, }, }; </script>

Properties