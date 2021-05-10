For NativeScript 7 compatibility, run
tns plugin add @nativescript/firebase.
For NativeScript 6.1+ compatibility, install polugin version 10:
tns plugin add nativescript-plugin-firebase@10.
For NativeScript 6.0 and lower, stick to plugin version < 10.
Head on over to https://console.firebase.google.com/ and sign up for a free account.
Your first 'Firebase' will be automatically created and made available via an URL like
https://n-plugin-test.firebaseio.com.
Open your Firebase project at the Google console and click 'Add app' to add an iOS and / or Android app. Follow the steps (make sure the bundle id is the same as your
nativescript.id in
package.json and you'll be able to download:
iOS:
GoogleService-Info.plist which you'll add to your NativeScript project at
app/App_Resources/iOS/GoogleService-Info.plist
Android:
google-services.json which you'll add to your NativeScript project at
app/App_Resources/Android/google-services.json
Note: for using separate versions of these files for development and production environments see this section
If you rather watch a (slightly outdated) video explaining the steps then check out this step-by-step guide - you'll also learn how to add iOS and Android support to the Firebase console and how to integrate anonymous authentication:
From the command prompt go to your app's root folder and execute this for NativeScript 7+:
tns plugin add @nativescript/firebase
or for NativeScript 6:
tns plugin add nativescript-plugin-firebase
This will launch an install script which will guide you through installing additional components. Check the doc links above to see what's what. You can always change your choices later.
Want to use this plugin with an external push notification provider and not use any Firebase feature? Just answer 'y' to the first question to skip most of them, and️ hop on over to the Push Notification. Do not run the plugin's
.initfunction in this case!
Using NativeScript SideKick? Then the aforementioned install script will not (be able to) run. In that case, running the app for Android will result in this issue. To fix that, see this comment.
If you choose to save your config during the installation, the supported options may be saved in the
firebase.nativescript.json at the root of your app.
This is to ensure your app may roundtrip source control and installation on CI won't prompt for user input during installation.
You can reconfigure the plugin by going to the
node_modules/nativescript-plugin-firebase and running
npm run config.
You can also change the configuration by deleting the
firebase.nativescript.json and reinstalling the plugin.
Be advised. Enabling some features (such as Admob) in the
firebase.nativescript.jsonmay require additional configuration. If you are experiencing crashes or bugs after installing this plugin please consult the documentation for each of the features you've enabled to ensure that no additioal configuration is required.
Please update your NativeScript-Vue template to 2.0 because it aligns perfectly with this plugin (because that template is now much more similar to a regular NativeScript project).
If you want a demo using Vue and Firestore, then check out this project, if you want one with Realtime DB, check out this one.
The Firebase iOS SDK is installed via Cocoapods, so run
pod repo update from the command prompt (in any folder) to ensure you have the latest spec.
The plugin will default to this version of the Android
play-services-base SDK.
If you need to change the version (to for instance the latest version), you can add a project ext property
googlePlayServicesVersion to
app/App_Resources/Android/app.gradle:
project.ext {
googlePlayServicesVersion = "+"
}
If you want a quickstart, clone the repo, then:
cd src.
npm i (just answer 'n' to any prompts as they are ignored anyway).
npm run demo.ios or
npm run demo.android (answer 'n' again if prompted).
We need to do some wiring when your app starts, so open
app.js and add this before
application.start();:
// NativeScript 7+
var firebase = require("@nativescript/firebase").firebase;
// NativeScript 6-
var firebase = require("nativescript-plugin-firebase");
firebase.init({
// Optionally pass in properties for database, authentication and cloud messaging,
// see their respective docs.
}).then(
function () {
console.log("firebase.init done");
},
function (error) {
console.log("firebase.init error: " + error);
}
);
// NativeScript 7+
import { firebase } from "@nativescript/firebase";
// NativeScript 6-
const firebase = require("nativescript-plugin-firebase");
firebase.init({
// Optionally pass in properties for database, authentication and cloud messaging,
// see their respective docs.
}).then(
() => {
console.log("firebase.init done");
},
error => {
console.log(`firebase.init error: ${error}`);
}
);
Because of the specifics of the angular bootstrap it is best to initalize firebase once the angular application is running. For example your main compoment's
ngOnInit method:
// NativeScript 7+
import { firebase } from "@nativescript/firebase";
// NativeScript 6-
const firebase = require("nativescript-plugin-firebase");
@Component({
// ...
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
ngOnInit() {
firebase.init({
// Optionally pass in properties for database, authentication and cloud messaging,
// see their respective docs.
}).then(
() => {
console.log("firebase.init done");
},
error => {
console.log(`firebase.init error: ${error}`);
}
);
}
}
Open or create
App_Resources/iOS/<appname>.entitlements and add these two keys with the value
true:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?>
<!DOCTYPE plist PUBLIC "-//Apple//DTD PLIST 1.0//EN" "http://www.apple.com/DTDs/PropertyList-1.0.dtd">
<plist version="1.0">
<dict>
<key>com.apple.keystore.access-keychain-keys</key>
<true/>
<key>com.apple.keystore.device</key>
<true/>
</dict>
</plist>
On the simulator you may see this message if you have more than one app with the Firebase SDK ever installed:
[FirebaseDatabase] Authentication failed: invalid_token (Invalid claim 'aud' in auth token.)
or
[FirebaseDatabase] Authentication failed: invalid_token (audience was project 'firegroceries-904d0' but should have been project 'your-firebase-project')
This is a known issue in the Firebase SDK. I always use a real device to avoid this problem, but you can pass an 'iOSEmulatorFlush' option to init.
firebase.init({
// Optionally pass in properties for database, authentication and cloud messaging,
// see their respective docs and 'iOSEmulatorFlush' to flush token before init.
iOSEmulatorFlush: true
}).then()
If you see an error like
Unable to satisfy the following requirements: Firebase (~> 3.17.0) required by Podfile,
then run
pod repo update on the command line to make sure you have the latest Podspec.
This could happen when updating the plugin to a new version. You'll want to
tns platform remove ios && tns platform add ios as well to clean out the old pod version.
You can use the awesome Genymotion emulator but you'll need to install Google Play Services on it or you'll run into errors during authentication.
com.android.dex.DexIndexOverflowException: method ID not in..
Congrats, you ran into this issue
which can be solved by adding
multiDexEnabled true to your
app/App_Resources/Android/app.gradle
so it becomes something like this:
android {
defaultConfig {
applicationId = "__PACKAGE__"
multiDexEnabled true
generatedDensities = []
}
aaptOptions {
additionalParameters "--no-version-vectors"
}
}
Increase the Java Max Heap Size like this (the bit at the end):
android {
defaultConfig {
applicationId = "__PACKAGE__"
multiDexEnabled true
generatedDensities = []
}
aaptOptions {
additionalParameters "--no-version-vectors"
}
dexOptions {
javaMaxHeapSize "4g"
}
}
Another possible error is "FirebaseApp with name [DEFAULT] doesn't exist." which will be solved by
placing
google-services.json to
platforms/android/google-services.json (see above), and making
the changes to
build.gradle which are mentioned above as well.
Update your local Android SDKs:
Just run
$ANDROID_HOME/tools/bin/sdkmanager --update from a command prompt
or launch the SDK manager from Android Studio, expand
Extras and install any pending updates.
Update your Android bits like the issue above and reinstall the android platform in your project.
include.gradle: Failed to apply plugin .. For input string: "+"
You probably have another plugin depending on Google Play Services (Google Maps, perhaps).
We need to pin to a specific play services version to play nice with others, so open
app/App_Resources/Android/app.gradle and add:
android {
// other stuff here
project.ext {
googlePlayServicesVersion = "15.0.0"
}
}
Where
"15.0.0" is best set to the same value as the
googlePlayServicesVersion value in this file.
It is possible to use different development and production environments by using multiple
GoogleService-Info.plist and
google-services.json files.
Create two separate Firebase projects (e.g.
myproject and
myproject-dev) and configure them with the same package name
Download the
plist and
json files for both projects and put them in the relevant directories with either
.dev or
.prod appended to the file names, so you have the following files in place:
app/App_Resources/iOS/GoogleService-Info.plist.dev
app/App_Resources/iOS/GoogleService-Info.plist.prod
app/App_Resources/Android/google-services.json.dev
app/App_Resources/Android/google-services.json.prod
Note: if you currently have the
storageBucket property in the
firebase.init() then remove it (not mandatory anymore as of version
6.5.0 of this plugin), so it will be taken automatically from the relevant google services
plist and
json files.
The build hooks of this plugin will now choose either the
dev or the
prod version of your google services
plist and
json files depending on how you run your build:
dev will be selected if you run with either
--env.dev,
--env.development or
--env.staging flags.
prod will be selected if you run with either
--env.prod or
--env.production.
Note: Using the
--release flag without any of the above flags will set the default environment to production. If you need to create a release with dev environment you'll need to set it explicitly.
Note: if you do not have both
dev and
prod files in place, the regular
GoogleService-Info.plist and
google-services.json files will be used.