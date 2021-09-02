NativeScript plugin to use the device phone and SMS features for Android and iOS
Install the plugin using the NativeScript CLI
tns plugin add nativescript-phone
Version 3.x.x and later uses an event system to dispatch events for the handling of success, failure, errors for the SMS and Dial methods. See the snippets below for the correct usage of the event emitter system.
egghead plugin lesson @ https://egghead.io/lessons/javascript-using-the-device-phone-and-sms-with-nativescript
To dial the phone without user interaction on Android your app must request permission to dial. The following must be in your app's AndroidManifest.xml.
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />
You must add the following line to your project's Info.plist
<key>LSApplicationQueriesSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>tel</string>
<string>telprompt</string>
</array>
To use the phone module you must first
require() it from your project's
node_modules directory:
var phone = require('nativescript-phone');
After you have a reference to the module you can then call the available methods.
For example, the code below dials the number without showing the device specific confirmation prompt:
// my-page.js
var phone = require('nativescript-phone');
phone.dial('212-555-1234', false);
For example, the code below opens the sms app for the provided number:
Send to one number (provided for backwards compatibility)
// my-page.js
import {
NSPhoneEventEmitter,
sms,
dial,
requestCallPermission,
SMSEvents,
DialEvents
} from 'nativescript-phone';
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.FAILED, args => {
console.log('FAILED', args.data);
});
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.SUCCESS, args => {
console.log('SMS Successful');
});
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.CANCELLED, args => {
console.log('SMS Cancelled');
});
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.ERROR, args => {
console.log('SMS ERROR', args.data);
});
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.UNKNOWN, args => {
console.log('SMS UNKNOWN', args.data);
});
sms(['212-555-1234'], 'testing');
Send to multiple numbers
import { sms } from 'nativescript-phone';
// Use the event system to listen for failure, success, cancelled, error events
sms(['212-555-1234', '212-555-1245'], 'My Message');
dial("122929912", false) to not prompt on android 6.0, nothing will happen unless permission has been approved before.
When this method is executed, a check for permissions happens, and a promise is returned.
If the user refuse it, you can handle it via the
catch method of promise. If it accepts you can dial in the
thenmethod.
You should so "wrap" your
dial method inside of the
requestCallPermission() method (see following example).
import {
NSPhoneEventEmitter,
sms,
dial,
requestCallPermission,
SMSEvents,
DialEvents
} from 'nativescript-phone';
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.ERROR, args => {
console.log('SMS ERROR', args.data);
});
NSPhoneEventEmitter.on(SMSEvents.UNKNOWN, args => {
console.log('SMS UNKNOWN', args.data);
});
/// Dial a phone number.
function callHome() {
const phoneNumber = '415-123-4567';
requestCallPermission(
'You should accept the permission to be able to make a direct phone call.'
)
.then(() => dial(phoneNumber, false))
.catch(() => dial(phoneNumber, true));
}
// Text a number (or multiple numbers)
function messageParents() {
sms(['212-555-1234', '212-555-0987'], 'Text till your fingers bleed');
}