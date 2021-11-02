openbase logo
np

nativescript-permissions

by Nathanael Anderson
1.3.12 (see all)

Wraps up the entire Android 6 permissions system in a easy to use plugin.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Mobile Permissions

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm npm npm

nativescript-permissions

A NativeScript plugin to deal with Android permissions (mainly for API 23+/Android 6+) & iOS Permissions

The plugin has been depreciated and superseded by @master.technology/permissions which added iOS support.

License

This is released under the MIT License, meaning you are free to include this in any type of program -- However for entities that need a support contract, changes, enhancements and/or a commercial license please contact me at http://nativescript.tools.

I also do contract work; so if you have a module you want built for NativeScript (or any other software projects) feel free to contact me nathan@master-technology.com.

Donate Patreon

Requirements

This requires NativeScript 2.0 or greater

Installation

tns plugin add @master.technology/permissions

