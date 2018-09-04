Makes most npm packages compatible with NativeScript
A. Good question, glad you asked! You can't just use any npm package with NativeScript as they may depend
on built-in Node modules (
fs,
path,
crypto to name but a few).
Those modules aren't plain old JavaScript files so they can't be executed in the {N} runtimes.
A. You can install dependencies as normal, and this plugin as well, then at build time a hook installed by this plugin will scan and modify your npm modules (in the platforms folder) as it sees fit to make them {N}-compatible.
A. Yes. The hook looks at the packages installed in
<app>/platforms/<ios|android>/.../tns_modules and for each dependency it does a few things:
browser node in their
package.json and find-replaces any matching
require() calls in that package and its dependencies.
main replacement in the
browser node it also takes care of that.
left-pad?) contains something we need to shim, we will based on this list.
A. Not in this case, at least not without further modifications. Think modules that don't have a
browser node in their
package.json, or modules that do but shim their node dependency with something that needs a real browser..
Feel free to submit a PR for a nicer implementation, but this is the best I could think of.
A. Thanks. And good question. Most importantly, at runtime this should make no difference as you're not 'requiring'
more that you were already, just different implementations (that actually work, I hope).
A build time you will see a few seconds added to your build (but it shouldn't affect livesync).
The hook skips checking
tns-core-modules and anything starting with
nativescript.
From the command prompt go to your app's root folder and execute:
tns plugin add nativescript-nodeify
Include this in your code before requiring the problematic npm module.
require("nativescript-nodeify");
The demo tests a few popular libraries that depend on Node built-in modules which would normally not work in a NativeScript runtime environment.
Run the demo app from the root of the project:
npm run demo.ios or
npm run demo.android.
This plugin isn't perfect, but it tried to solve issues for as many of the gazillion npm packages out there. A few issues are known, if yours is not in this list please create an issue.
global.location.protocol.search), so may need to do what RN did and roll our own (if anyone needs it).
To get you started with a few popular npm modules, here's some recipies. Please share your own by sending a PR to this repo!
All recipies assume you've already done:
$ tns create awssdk
$ cd awssdk
$ tns platform add ios
$ tns platform add android
$ tns plugin add nativescript-nodeify
node-uuid
$ npm install node-uuid --save
Boom! Done.
jsonwebtoken
$ npm install jsonwebtoken --save
Boom! Done. Again.
aws-sdk or
amazon-cognito-identity-js (which includes
aws-sdk)
This one requires a bit more setup, but it's not too bad:
Never check in your AWS keys! Bots scan public repos and will create server instances you'll get billed for.
Depending on what you need:
$ npm install aws-sdk --save
or
$ npm install amazon-cognito-identity-js --save
To parse XML returned from AWS correctly (fi. when listing S3 bucket contents) we need to patch an additional library because the browser shim expects an.. ehm.. browser.
So open you app's
package.json and add this
nodeify node to the existing
nativescript node:
{
"nativescript": {
"nodeify": {
"package-dependencies": {
"aws-sdk": [
{
"xml/browser_parser": "xml/node_parser",
"lib/node_loader": "lib/browser_loader"
}
]
}
}
}
}
Then in your code for
amazon-cognito-identity-js:
// require this to fix an issue with xhr event states
require('nativescript-nodeify');
// register a user (here's a bit, but see the demo and https://github.com/aws/amazon-cognito-identity-js for details)
var AmazonCognitoIdentity = require('amazon-cognito-identity-js');
var CognitoUserPool = AmazonCognitoIdentity.CognitoUserPool;
var userPool = new CognitoUserPool({UserPoolId: 'foo', ClientId: 'bar'});
Now just use AWS as usual:
// then require AWS and interact with s3, dynamo, whatnot
var AWS = require('aws');