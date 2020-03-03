You can use icon fonts with NativeScript by combining a class with a unicode reference in the view:
.fa {
font-family: FontAwesome;
}
<Label class="fa" text="\uf293"></Label>
This works but keeping up with unicodes is not fun.
With this plugin, you can instead reference the
fonticon by the specific classname:
<Label class="fa" [text]="'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon"></Label>
npm install nativescript-ngx-fonticon --save
FontAwesome will be used in the following examples but you can use any custom font icon collection.
.ttf file in
app/fonts, for example:
app/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf
app.css global file, for example:
.fa {
font-family: FontAwesome, fontawesome-webfont;
}
NOTE: Android uses the name of the file for the font-family (In this case,
fontawesome-webfont.ttf. iOS uses the actual name of the font; for example, as found here. You could rename the font filename to
FontAwesome.ttf to use just:
font-family: FontAwesome. You can learn more here.
app somewhere, for example:
Then modify the css file to isolate just the icon fonts needed. Watch this video to better understand.
TNSFontIconModule passing a configuration with the location to the
.css file to
forRoot:
Use the classname prefix as the
key and the css filename as the value relative to directory where your
app.module.ts is, then
require the css file.
/* NS out of the box webpack configuration or NS6+ */
// Assuming you placed your css file in `src/app/assets/css/fa-5.css`:
TNSFontIconModule.forRoot({ fa: require("~/app/assets/css/fa-5.css") });
/* Non-webpack */
// Note that the location of the file relative to your app.module
// is what determines the path that require takes.
// This assumes that assets is a sibling folder of `app.module.ts`.
TNSFontIconModule.forRoot({ fa: require("./assets/css/fa-5.css") });
import { TNSFontIconModule } from 'nativescript-ngx-fonticon';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
DemoComponent,
],
bootstrap: [
DemoComponent,
],
imports: [
NativeScriptModule,
TNSFontIconModule.forRoot({
'fa': require('~/app/assets/css/fa-5.css'),
'ion': require('~/app/assets/css/ionicons.css')
/*
For non webpack, assuming the assets folder is a sibling of app.module.ts:
'fa': require('./assets/css/fa-5.css')
*/
})
]
})
When working with a new font collection, you may need to see the mapping the service provides. Passing
true as seen below will cause the mapping to be output in the console to determine if your font collection is being setup correctly.
import { TNSFontIconModule, TNSFontIconService } from 'nativescript-ngx-fonticon';
// turn debug on
TNSFontIconService.debug = true;
@NgModule({
declarations: [
DemoComponent,
],
bootstrap: [
DemoComponent,
],
imports: [
NativeScriptModule,
TNSFontIconModule.forRoot({
'fa': require('~/app/assets/css/fa-5.css')
/*
For non webpack, assuming the assets folder is a sibling of app.module.ts:
'fa': require('./assets/css/fa-5.css')
*/
})
]
})
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'demo',
template: '<Label class="fa" [text]="'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon"></Label> '
})
export class DemoComponent {
}
|Demo FontAwesome (iOS)
|Demo Ionicons (iOS)
|Demo FontAwesome (Android)
|Demo Ionicons (Android)
The standard NativeScript converter is here:
TNS stands for Telerik NativeScript
iOS uses classes prefixed with
NS (stemming from the NeXTSTEP days of old):
https://developer.apple.com/library/mac/documentation/Cocoa/Reference/Foundation/Classes/NSString_Class/
To avoid confusion with iOS native classes,
TNS is used instead.
Idea came from Bradley Gore's post here.