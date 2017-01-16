Note new repo and install: https://github.com/wwwalkerrun/nativescript-ngx-magic
Magically drop a NativeScript app into your existing Angular2 web application and reuse all your code.*
You will be adding NativeScript views, but you already knew that.
npm i nativescript-ng2-magic --save
Component from
nativescript-ng2-magic instead of
@angular/core. Why?
.tns.html (and/or styles ending with
.tns.css) for each of your component's. How?
A sample root component, app.component.ts:
import {Component} from 'nativescript-ng2-magic';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {}
You will need to have fully completed steps 1 and 2 above.
Run your app in the iOS Simulator with:
npm run start.ios
Run your app in an Android emulator with:
npm run start.android
Welcome to the wonderfully magical world of NativeScript!
Based on our example above, assume
app.component.html looks like this:
<main>
<div>This is my root component</div>
</main>
You would then create a new file in
app.component.tns.html like this:
<StackLayout>
<Label text="This is my root component"></Label>
</StackLayout>
You can also use platform specific views if desired with the
platformSpecific Component metadata:
import {Component} from 'nativescript-ng2-magic';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
platformSpecific: true
})
export class AppComponent {}
Then you could create separate views for iOS and Android:
app.component.ios.html
app.component.android.html
You can learn more about NativeScript view options here.
You can also install helpful view snippets for VS Code here or Atom Editor here.
You can learn more here about how this setup works and why.
Component from
nativescript-ng2-magic is identical to
Component from
@angular/core, except it automatically uses NativeScript views when your app runs in a NativeScript mobile app.
The library provides a custom
Decorator under the hood.
Feel free to check it out here and it uses a utility here.
You can see more elaborate use cases of this magic with angular2-seed-advanced.
Currently you cannot use custom component decorators with AoT compilation. This may change in the future but for now you can use this pattern for when you need to create AoT builds for the web:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
// just comment this out and use Component from 'angular/core'
// import { Component } from 'nativescript-ng2-magic';
@Component({
// etc.
After doing the above, running AoT build will succeed. :)
The Component from
nativescript-ng2-magic does the auto
templateUrl switching to use {N} views when running in the {N} app therefore you don't need it when creating AoT builds for the web. However just note that when going back to run your {N} app, you should comment back in the
Component from
nativescript-ng2-magic. Again this temporary inconvenience may be unnecessary in the future.