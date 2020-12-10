This plugin is a wrapper around android.app.DatePickerDialog for Android, and UIDatePicker for iOS.

Android Screenshots

Time Picker

iOS

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

Run ns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker

NativeScript below 7:

Run tns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker@1.2.3

Configuration

For android, the clock style can be clock or spinner For android, the calendar style can be calendar or spinner

This can be changed in App_Resources/Android/values-21/styles.xml

< style name = "SpinnerDatePicker" parent = "android:Widget.Material.Light.DatePicker" > < item name = "android:datePickerMode" > calendar </ item > </ style > < style name = "SpinnerTimePicker" parent = "android:Widget.Material.Light.TimePicker" > < item name = "android:timePickerMode" > clock </ item > </ style >

Usage

NativeScript Core

const ModalPicker = require ( "nativescript-modal-datetimepicker" ) .ModalDatetimepicker; const picker = new ModalPicker(); exports.selectDate = function ( ) { picker .pickDate({ title : "Select Your Birthday" , theme : "light" , maxDate : new Date () }) .then( result => { console .log( "Date is: " + result.day + "-" + result.month + "-" + result.year ); var jsdate = new Date (result.year, result.month - 1 , result.day); }) .catch( error => { console .log( "Error: " + error); }); }; exports.selectTime = function ( ) { picker .pickTime() .then( result => { console .log( "Time is: " + result.hour + ":" + result.minute); }) .catch( error => { console .log( "Error: " + error); }); };

API

pickDate(options): Promise<DateResponse>;

Returns a promise that resolves to DateResponse type object (Note: the month is 1-12, unlike js which is 0-11)

date: { day : number, month : number, year : number }

pickTime(options): Promise<TimeResponse>;

Returns a promise that resolves to TimeResponse type.

time: { hour : number, minute : number }

close(): void;

Closes any open picker.

options conform to the following interface:

export interface PickerOptions { title?: string ; theme?: string ; overlayAlpha?: number ; maxDate?: Date ; minDate?: Date ; cancelLabel?: string ; doneLabel?: string ; cancelLabelColor?: Color; doneLabelColor?: Color; startingHour?: number ; startingMinute?: number ; startingDate?: Date ; datePickerMode?: string ; }

Response Interfaces

export interface TimeResponse { hour: number ; minute: number ; } export interface DateResponse { day: number ; month: number ; year: number ; }

License

Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004