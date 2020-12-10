openbase logo
nmd

nativescript-modal-datetimepicker

by Dave Coffin
2.1.5 (see all)

A nice looking modal date time picker.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

174

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

nativescript-modal-datetimepicker

NPM

This plugin is a wrapper around android.app.DatePickerDialog for Android, and UIDatePicker for iOS.

Android Screenshots

Date Picker

Time Picker

iOS

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

Run ns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker

NativeScript below 7:

Run tns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker@1.2.3

Configuration

For android, the clock style can be clock or spinner For android, the calendar style can be calendar or spinner

This can be changed in App_Resources/Android/values-21/styles.xml

<!-- Default style for DatePicker - in spinner mode -->
<style name="SpinnerDatePicker" parent="android:Widget.Material.Light.DatePicker">
    <item name="android:datePickerMode">calendar</item>
</style>

<!-- Default style for TimePicker - in spinner mode -->
<style name="SpinnerTimePicker" parent="android:Widget.Material.Light.TimePicker">
    <item name="android:timePickerMode">clock</item>
</style>

Usage

NativeScript Core

const ModalPicker = require("nativescript-modal-datetimepicker")
  .ModalDatetimepicker;

const picker = new ModalPicker();

// Pick Date
exports.selectDate = function() {
  picker
    .pickDate({
      title: "Select Your Birthday",
      theme: "light",
      maxDate: new Date()
    })
    .then(result => {
      // Note the month is 1-12 (unlike js which is 0-11)
      console.log(
        "Date is: " + result.day + "-" + result.month + "-" + result.year
      );
      var jsdate = new Date(result.year, result.month - 1, result.day);
    })
    .catch(error => {
      console.log("Error: " + error);
    });
};

// Pick Time
exports.selectTime = function() {
  picker
    .pickTime()
    .then(result => {
      console.log("Time is: " + result.hour + ":" + result.minute);
    })
    .catch(error => {
      console.log("Error: " + error);
    });
};

API

pickDate(options): Promise<DateResponse>;

Returns a promise that resolves to DateResponse type object (Note: the month is 1-12, unlike js which is 0-11)

date: {
    day: number,
    month: number,
    year: number
}

pickTime(options): Promise<TimeResponse>;

Returns a promise that resolves to TimeResponse type.

time: {
    hour: number,
    minute: number
}

close(): void;

Closes any open picker.

options conform to the following interface:

export interface PickerOptions {
  title?: string; // iOS ONLY: The title to display above the picker, default hidden.
  theme?: string; // iOS ONLY: avalible options: none, extralight, light, regular, dark, extradark, prominent and overlay.
  overlayAlpha?: number; // iOS ONLY: when theme is 'overlay', available options: 0.0 to 1.0
  maxDate?: Date;
  minDate?: Date;
  cancelLabel?: string; // iOS Only
  doneLabel?: string; // iOS Only
  cancelLabelColor?: Color; // iOS Only
  doneLabelColor?: Color; // iOS Only
  startingHour?: number; // Ignored on pickDate()
  startingMinute?: number; // Ignored on pickDate()
  startingDate?: Date; // Ignored on pickTime()
  datePickerMode?: string; // Android ONLY: set this to "spinner" to see spinner for DatePicker, other option is "calendar" (which is the default)
}

Response Interfaces

export interface TimeResponse {
  hour: number;
  minute: number;
}

export interface DateResponse {
  day: number;
  month: number;
  year: number;
}

License

Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004

100
Godwin Burume
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

@react-native-community/datetimepickerReact Native date & time picker component for iOS, Android and Windows
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
191K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
rnd
react-native-date-pickerReact Native Date Picker is datetime picker for Android and iOS. It includes date, time and datetime picker modes. The datepicker is customizable and is supporting different languages. It's written with native code to achieve the best possible look, feel and performance.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
52K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnm
react-native-modal-datetime-pickerA React-Native datetime-picker for Android and iOS
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
142K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
react-native-datepickerreact native datePicker component for both Android and IOS, useing DatePikcerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
rnn
react-native-number-please🔢 Generate react-native pickers with range numbers.
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
141
rni
react-native-inline-datepickerAndroid datepicker which will be rendered inline with other react-native components.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
592
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

