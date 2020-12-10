This plugin is a wrapper around
android.app.DatePickerDialog for Android, and
UIDatePicker for iOS.
Run
ns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker
Run
tns plugin add nativescript-modal-datetimepicker@1.2.3
For android, the clock style can be
clock or
spinner
For android, the calendar style can be
calendar or
spinner
This can be changed in
App_Resources/Android/values-21/styles.xml
<!-- Default style for DatePicker - in spinner mode -->
<style name="SpinnerDatePicker" parent="android:Widget.Material.Light.DatePicker">
<item name="android:datePickerMode">calendar</item>
</style>
<!-- Default style for TimePicker - in spinner mode -->
<style name="SpinnerTimePicker" parent="android:Widget.Material.Light.TimePicker">
<item name="android:timePickerMode">clock</item>
</style>
NativeScript Core
const ModalPicker = require("nativescript-modal-datetimepicker")
.ModalDatetimepicker;
const picker = new ModalPicker();
// Pick Date
exports.selectDate = function() {
picker
.pickDate({
title: "Select Your Birthday",
theme: "light",
maxDate: new Date()
})
.then(result => {
// Note the month is 1-12 (unlike js which is 0-11)
console.log(
"Date is: " + result.day + "-" + result.month + "-" + result.year
);
var jsdate = new Date(result.year, result.month - 1, result.day);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log("Error: " + error);
});
};
// Pick Time
exports.selectTime = function() {
picker
.pickTime()
.then(result => {
console.log("Time is: " + result.hour + ":" + result.minute);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log("Error: " + error);
});
};
pickDate(options): Promise<DateResponse>;
Returns a promise that resolves to DateResponse type object (Note: the month is 1-12, unlike js which is 0-11)
date: {
day: number,
month: number,
year: number
}
pickTime(options): Promise<TimeResponse>;
Returns a promise that resolves to TimeResponse type.
time: {
hour: number,
minute: number
}
close(): void;
Closes any open picker.
options conform to the following interface:
export interface PickerOptions {
title?: string; // iOS ONLY: The title to display above the picker, default hidden.
theme?: string; // iOS ONLY: avalible options: none, extralight, light, regular, dark, extradark, prominent and overlay.
overlayAlpha?: number; // iOS ONLY: when theme is 'overlay', available options: 0.0 to 1.0
maxDate?: Date;
minDate?: Date;
cancelLabel?: string; // iOS Only
doneLabel?: string; // iOS Only
cancelLabelColor?: Color; // iOS Only
doneLabelColor?: Color; // iOS Only
startingHour?: number; // Ignored on pickDate()
startingMinute?: number; // Ignored on pickDate()
startingDate?: Date; // Ignored on pickTime()
datePickerMode?: string; // Android ONLY: set this to "spinner" to see spinner for DatePicker, other option is "calendar" (which is the default)
}
export interface TimeResponse {
hour: number;
minute: number;
}
export interface DateResponse {
day: number;
month: number;
year: number;
}
Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004