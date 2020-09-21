NativeScript 7

Use @nativescript/localize : ~5.0.0

: Source managed here

If using 6 and below, see the following:

This is a plugin for NativeScript that implements internationalization (i18n) using the native capabilities of each platform. It is inspired from nativescript-i18n

Credits

A lot of thanks goes out to Ludovic Fabrèges (@lfabreges) for developing and maintaining this plugin in the past. When he had to abandon it due to shifted priorities, he was kind enough to move the repo to me.

Table of contents

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-localize

Usage

Create a folder i18n in the app folder with the following structure:

app | i18n | en.json < | fr. default .json < | es.js

You need to set the default langage and make sure it contains the application name to avoid any error.

Angular

import { NgModule, NO_ERRORS_SCHEMA } from "@angular/core" ; import { NativeScriptLocalizeModule } from "nativescript-localize/angular" ; import { NativeScriptModule } from "nativescript-angular/nativescript.module" ; import { AppComponent } from "./app.component" ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent], imports: [ NativeScriptModule, NativeScriptLocalizeModule ], schemas: [NO_ERRORS_SCHEMA] }) export class AppModule { }

Template

< Label text = "{{ 'Hello world !' | L }}" /> < Label text = "{{ 'I am %s' | L:'user name' }}" />

Script

import { localize } from "nativescript-localize" ; console .log(localize( "Hello world !" ));

Javascript / XML

const application = require ( "application" ); const localize = require ( "nativescript-localize" ); application.setResources({ L : localize });

Template

< Label text = "{{ L('Hello world !') }}" /> < Label text = "{{ L('I am %s', 'user name') }}" />

Script

const localize = require ( "nativescript-localize" ); console .log(localize( "Hello world !" ));

Quirks

⚠️ If you notice translations work on your main XML page, but don't work on a page you navigate to, then add this little hack to the 'page loaded' function of that new page:

const page = args.object; page.bindingContext = new Observable();

Vue

import { localize } from "nativescript-localize" ; Vue.filter( "L" , localize);

Template

< Label :text = "'Hello world !'|L" > </ Label > < Label :text = "'I am %s'|L('user name')" > </ Label >

File format

Each file is imported using require , use the file format of your choice:

JSON

{ "app.name" : "My app" , "ios.info.plist" : { "NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription" : "This will be added to InfoPlist.strings" }, "user" : { "name" : "user.name" , "email" : "user.email" }, "array" : [ "split the translation into " , "multiples lines" ], "sprintf" : "format me %s" , "sprintf with numbered placeholders" : "format me %2$s one more time %1$s" }

Javascript

const i18n = { "app.name" : "My app" }; module .exports = i18n;

Frequently asked questions

How to set the default language?

Add the .default extension to the default language file to set it as the fallback language:

fr .default .json

How to localize the application name?

The app.name key is used to localize the application name:

{ "app.name" : "My app" }

How to localize iOS properties?

Keys starting with ios.info.plist. are used to localize iOS properties:

{ "ios.info.plist.NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription" : "This will be added to InfoPlist.strings" }

How to change the language dynamically at runtime?

This plugin uses the native capabilities of each platform, language selection is therefore made by the OS.

On iOS you can programmatically override this language since plugin version 4.2.0 by doing this:

import { overrideLocale } from "nativescript-localize/localize" ; const localeOverriddenSuccessfully = overrideLocale( "en-GB" );

On Android you can programatically override this language since plugin version 4.2.1 by doing this:

In your app.ts / main.ts / app.js

import { on, launchEvent } from '@nativescript/core/application' ; import { androidLaunchEventLocalizationHandler } from 'nativescript-localize/localize' ; on(launchEvent, ( args ) => { if (args.android) { androidLaunchEventLocalizationHandler(); } });

And in your settings page where user chooses the language:

import { overrideLocale } from "nativescript-localize/localize" ; const localeOverriddenSuccessfully = overrideLocale( "en-GB" );

Important: In both cases, after calling override Locale, you must ask the user to restart the app

For Example:

import { android as _android } from '@nativescript/core/application' ; import { overrideLocale } from 'nativescript-localize/localize' ; alert({ title: 'Switch Language' , message: 'The application needs to be restarted to change language' , okButtonText: 'Quit!' }).then( () => { L.localize.overrideLocale(selectedLang); if (isAndroid) { _android.foregroundActivity.finish(); } else { exit( 0 ); } });

Important: In case you are using Android app bundle to release your android app, add this to App_Resources/Android/app.gradle to make sure all lanugages are bundled in the split apks

android { bundle { language { enableSplit = false } } }

Tip: you can get the default language on user's phone by using this

import { device } from '@nativescript/core/platform' ; console .log( "user's language is" , device.language.split( '-' )[ 0 ]);

Tip: overrideLocale method stores the language in a special key in app-settings, you can access it like this,

import { getString } from '@nativescript/core/application-settings' ; console .log(getString( '__app__language__' ));

Troubleshooting

The angular localization pipe does not work when in a modal context

As a workaround, you can trigger a change detection from within your component constructor:

constructor ( private readonly params: ModalDialogParams, private readonly changeDetectorRef: ChangeDetectorRef, ) { setTimeout( () => this .changeDetectorRef.detectChanges(), 0 ); }

Starting from Android N, there is a weird side effect while using a WebView.

For unknown reasons, the very first creation of it resets the application locale to the device default. Therefore, you have to set the desired locale back. This is native bug and the workaround is

< WebView url = "https://someurl.com" @ loaded = "webViewLoaded" />