** DEPRECATION NOTICE **

Package has been deprecated as of July 11th, 2019.

Please use the version published by nStudio.

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-loading-indicator

NativeScript Loading Indicator

NativeScript-Loading-Indicator is a plugin for NativeScript which overlays a loading indicator on the current page. Can be used, for example, to prevent the UI being interacted with while data is being fetched from an API, while informing the user that something is happening.

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-loading-indicator

Example

TypeScript

import { LoadingIndicator, Mode, OptionsCommon } from 'nativescript-loading-indicator' ; const indicator = new LoadingIndicator(); const options: OptionsCommon = { message: 'Loading...' , details: 'Additional detail note!' , progress: 0.65 , margin: 10 , dimBackground: true , color: '#4B9ED6' , backgroundColor: 'yellow' , userInteractionEnabled: false , hideBezel: true , mode: Mode.AnnularDeterminate, android: { view: someStackLayout.android, cancelable: true , cancelListener: function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Loading cancelled' ); } }, ios: { view: someButton.ios, square: false } }; indicator.show(options); indicator.hide();

javascript

const LoadingIndicator = require ( 'nativescript-loading-indicator' ) .LoadingIndicator; const Mode = require ( 'nativescript-loading-indicator' ).Mode; const loader = new LoadingIndicator(); const options = { message : 'Loading...' , details : 'Additional detail note!' , progress : 0.65 , margin : 10 , dimBackground : true , color : '#4B9ED6' , backgroundColor : 'yellow' , userInteractionEnabled : false , hideBezel : true , mode : Mode.AnnularDeterminate, android : { view : android.view.View, cancelable : true , cancelListener : function ( dialog ) { console .log( 'Loading cancelled' ); } }, ios : { view : UIView } }; loader.show(options); loader.hide();

Common Options

export interface OptionsCommon { message?: string ; details?: string ; color?: string ; backgroundColor?: string ; progress?: number ; margin?: number ; userInteractionEnabled?: boolean ; dimBackground?: boolean ; hideBezel?: boolean ; mode?: Mode; customView?: any ; ios?: OptionsIOS; android?: OptionsAndroid; }

Android Specific

export interface OptionsAndroid { view?: android.view.View; max?: number ; progressNumberFormat?: string ; progressPercentFormat?: number ; progressStyle?: number ; secondaryProgress?: number ; cancelable?: boolean ; cancelListener?: ( dialog: any ) => void ; elevation?: number ; }

iOS Specific

export interface OptionsIOS { view?: UIView; square?: boolean ; }

