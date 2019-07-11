Please use the version published by nStudio.
tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-loading-indicator
tns plugin add nativescript-loading-indicator
import {
LoadingIndicator,
Mode,
OptionsCommon
} from 'nativescript-loading-indicator';
const indicator = new LoadingIndicator();
const options: OptionsCommon = {
message: 'Loading...',
details: 'Additional detail note!',
progress: 0.65,
margin: 10,
dimBackground: true,
color: '#4B9ED6', // color of indicator and labels
// background box around indicator
// hideBezel will override this if true
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
userInteractionEnabled: false, // default true. Set false so that the touches will fall through it.
hideBezel: true, // default false, can hide the surrounding bezel
mode: Mode.AnnularDeterminate, // see options below
android: {
view: someStackLayout.android, // Target view to show on top of (Defaults to entire window)
cancelable: true,
cancelListener: function(dialog) {
console.log('Loading cancelled');
}
},
ios: {
view: someButton.ios, // Target view to show on top of (Defaults to entire window)
square: false
}
};
indicator.show(options);
// after some async event maybe or a timeout hide the indicator
indicator.hide();
const LoadingIndicator = require('nativescript-loading-indicator')
.LoadingIndicator;
const Mode = require('nativescript-loading-indicator').Mode;
const loader = new LoadingIndicator();
// optional options
// android and ios have some platform specific options
const options = {
message: 'Loading...',
details: 'Additional detail note!',
progress: 0.65,
margin: 10,
dimBackground: true,
color: '#4B9ED6', // color of indicator and labels
// background box around indicator
// hideBezel will override this if true
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
userInteractionEnabled: false, // default true. Set false so that the touches will fall through it.
hideBezel: true, // default false, can hide the surrounding bezel
mode: Mode.AnnularDeterminate, // see options below
android: {
view: android.view.View, // Target view to show on top of (Defaults to entire window)
cancelable: true,
cancelListener: function(dialog) {
console.log('Loading cancelled');
}
},
ios: {
view: UIView // Target view to show on top of (Defaults to entire window)
}
};
loader.show(options); // options is optional
// Do whatever it is you want to do while the loader is showing, then
loader.hide();
export interface OptionsCommon {
/**
* Message in the loading indicator.
*/
message?: string;
/**
* Details message in the loading indicator.
*/
details?: string;
/**
* Color of the message text.
*/
color?: string;
/**
* Background color of the loading indicator.
*/
backgroundColor?: string;
/**
* Progress of the indicator when not using CustomView or Text Mode.
*/
progress?: number;
/**
* Margin for the message/indicator to the edge of the bezel.
*/
margin?: number;
/**
* Set true to allow user interaction.
*/
userInteractionEnabled?: boolean;
/**
* Dim the background behind the indicator.
*/
dimBackground?: boolean;
/**
* Hide bezel around indicator
*/
hideBezel?: boolean;
/**
* The mode of the loading indicator.
*/
mode?: Mode;
/**
* If `mode` is set to CustomView, then you can pass an image or view to show in the loading indicator.
*/
customView?: any;
/**
* iOS specific configuration options.
*/
ios?: OptionsIOS;
/**
* Android specific configuration options.
*/
android?: OptionsAndroid;
}
export interface OptionsAndroid {
/**
* Native View instance to anchor the loading indicator to.
*/
view?: android.view.View;
max?: number;
progressNumberFormat?: string;
progressPercentFormat?: number;
progressStyle?: number;
secondaryProgress?: number;
cancelable?: boolean;
cancelListener?: (dialog: any) => void;
elevation?: number;
}
export interface OptionsIOS {
/**
* Native View instance to anchor the loading indicator to.
*/
view?: UIView;
square?: boolean;
}
export enum Mode {
Indeterminate = 0,
Determinate = 1,
DeterminateHorizontalBar = 2,
AnnularDeterminate = 3,
CustomView = 4,
Text = 5
}