NativeScript Insomnia

💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.3.

Demo app (Angular)

This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add @ nativescript - community / insomnia

Usage

To use this plugin you must first require() it:

JavaScript

var insomnia = require ( "@nativescript-community/insomnia" );

TypeScript

You could do the same as in JS, but this looks fancier, right?

import { keepAwake, allowSleepAgain } from "@nativescript-community/insomnia" ;

keepAwake

insomnia.keepAwake().then( function ( ) { console .log( "Insomnia is active" ); })

allowSleepAgain