💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.3.
This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.
Run the following command from the root of your project:
tns plugin add @nativescript-community/insomnia
To use this plugin you must first require() it:
var insomnia = require("@nativescript-community/insomnia");
You could do the same as in JS, but this looks fancier, right?
import { keepAwake, allowSleepAgain } from "@nativescript-community/insomnia";
insomnia.keepAwake().then(function() {
console.log("Insomnia is active");
})
insomnia.allowSleepAgain().then(function() {
console.log("Insomnia is inactive, good night!");
})