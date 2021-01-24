openbase logo
nativescript-insomnia

by nativescript-community
2.0.0 (see all)

😪 NativeScript plugin to keep the device awake (not dim the screen, lock, etc)

Downloads/wk

176

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NativeScript Insomnia

💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.3.

Demo app (Angular)

This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add @nativescript-community/insomnia

Usage

To use this plugin you must first require() it:

JavaScript

var insomnia = require("@nativescript-community/insomnia");

TypeScript

You could do the same as in JS, but this looks fancier, right?

import { keepAwake, allowSleepAgain } from "@nativescript-community/insomnia";

keepAwake

  insomnia.keepAwake().then(function() {
      console.log("Insomnia is active");
  })

allowSleepAgain

  insomnia.allowSleepAgain().then(function() {
      console.log("Insomnia is inactive, good night!");
  })

