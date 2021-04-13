@nativescript/imagepicker:
~1.0.0
Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Plugin supports iOS8+ and uses QBImagePicker cocoa pod.
For Android it uses Intents to open the stock images or file pickers. For Android 6 (API 23) and above the permissions to read file storage should be explicitly required. See demo for implementation details.
In Command prompt / Terminal navigate to your application root folder and run:
tns plugin add nativescript-imagepicker
tns run
No additional configuration required!
With version 6.x.x the dependency to the
nativescript-ui-listview plugin is removed and for iOS the QBImagePicker cocoa pod is used. Now the plugin supports some new features, fixes some bugs and has a more native look in iOS. You should remove any dependencies to
nativescript-pro-ui,
nativescript-ui-listview, etc. in case you've added them in your app specifically for this plugin. Also the options fileUri, doneText, cancelText, albumsText, newestFirst and the methods cancel() and done() are no longer applicable. The image picker now returns the basic {N} ImageAsset class (and not custom asset as before). If you have been using the
fileUri property of the returned assets to get a file path in versions prior to 6.x.x, you should refer to the following issue comment for an alternative way to get the path - https://github.com/NativeScript/nativescript-imagepicker/issues/181#issuecomment-384585293.
With version 5.x.x major update to the plugin there is a related dependency which needs to be updated inside your project. The plugin uses internally the
nativescript-ui-listview plugin (part of the NativeScript Pro UI components). Recently the monolithic NativeScript Pro UI plugin was split in multiple plugins, each of them representing a single component. Now, instead of the monolithic package, nativescript-imagepicker uses only the component it needs. To use version 5.x.x of the plugin, you need to update any dependencies to
nativescript-pro-ui in your project with the single component alternatives as described in the migration guide.
With the 4.x.x major update to the plugin there is a related dependency which needs to be updated inside your project. The plugin uses internally the
nativescript-pro-ui plugin (previously known as
nativescript-telerik-ui) which has bee updated and made 100% free. This means that if your project is using the deprecated
nativescript-telerik-ui/
pro plugins adding the latest version of the
nativescript-imagepicker plugin will cause your project to throw an build error when working with iOS. This is because the
nativescript-imagepicker has a dependency to the new
nativescript-pro-ui plugin and when your project also depends on the old
nativescript-telerik-ui plugin there is a native frameworks collision.
In order to solve this you simply have to update to the latest
nativescript-pro-ui, more details on how to migrate from
nativescript-telerik-ui/
pro to
nativescript-pro-ui can be found here.
The best way to explore the usage of the plugin is to inspect both demo apps in the plugin repository.
In
demo folder you can find the usage of the plugin for TypeScript non-Angular application. Refer to
demo/app/main-page.ts.
In
demo-angular is the usage in an Angular app. Refer to
demo-angular/app/app.component.ts.
In addition to the plugin usage, both apps are webpack configured.
In short here are the steps:
TypeScript
import * as imagepicker from "nativescript-imagepicker";
Javascript
var imagepicker = require("nativescript-imagepicker");
Create imagepicker in
single or
multiple mode to specifiy if the imagepicker will be used for single or multiple selection of images
TypeScript
let context = imagepicker.create({
mode: "single" // use "multiple" for multiple selection
});
Javascript
var context = imagepicker.create({ mode: "single" }); // use "multiple" for multiple selection
context
.authorize()
.then(function() {
return context.present();
})
.then(function(selection) {
selection.forEach(function(selected) {
// process the selected image
});
list.items = selection;
}).catch(function (e) {
// process error
});
NOTE: To request permissions for Android 6+ (API 23+) we use nativescript-permissions.
NOTE: To be sure to have permissions add the following lines in AndroidManifest.xml
<manifest ... >
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<application android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" ... > ...
> **NOTE**: Using the plugin on iOS requres photo library permission. Your app might be rejected from the Apple App Store if you do not provide a description about why you need this permission. The default message "Requires access to photo library." might not be enough for the App Store reviewers. You can customize it by editing the `app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist` file in your app and adding the following key:
```xml
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>Description text goes here</string>
|Option
|Platform
|Default
|Description
|mode
|both
|multiple
|The mode if the imagepicker. Possible values are
single for single selection and
multiple for multiple selection.
|minimumNumberOfSelection
|iOS
|0
|The minumum number of selected assets.
|maximumNumberOfSelection
|iOS
|0
|The maximum number of selected assets.
|showsNumberOfSelectedAssets
|iOS
|True
|Display the number of selected assets.
|prompt
|iOS
|undefined
|Display prompt text when selecting assets.
|numberOfColumnsInPortrait
|iOS
|4
|Set the number of columns in Portrait orientation.
|numberOfColumnsInLandscape
|iOS
|7
|Set the number of columns in Landscape orientation.
|mediaType
|both
|Any
|Choose whether to pick Image/Video/Any type of assets.
|showAdvanced
|Android
|false
|Show internal and removable storage options on Android (WARNING: not supported officially).
The hostView parameter can be set to the view that hosts the image picker. Applicable in iOS only, intended to be used when open picker from a modal page.
We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled
help wanted.
Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.