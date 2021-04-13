openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nativescript-imagepicker

by NativeScript
7.1.0 (see all)

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

182

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

52

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Image Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript 7 or higher

If using 6 and below, see the following:

NativeScript Image Picker apple android

npm npm Build Status

Imagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
Plugin supports iOS8+ and uses QBImagePicker cocoa pod.
For Android it uses Intents to open the stock images or file pickers. For Android 6 (API 23) and above the permissions to read file storage should be explicitly required. See demo for implementation details.

Installation

In Command prompt / Terminal navigate to your application root folder and run:

tns plugin add nativescript-imagepicker
tns run

Configuration

No additional configuration required!

Migrating from 5.x.x to 6.x.x

With version 6.x.x the dependency to the nativescript-ui-listview plugin is removed and for iOS the QBImagePicker cocoa pod is used. Now the plugin supports some new features, fixes some bugs and has a more native look in iOS. You should remove any dependencies to nativescript-pro-ui, nativescript-ui-listview, etc. in case you've added them in your app specifically for this plugin. Also the options fileUri, doneText, cancelText, albumsText, newestFirst and the methods cancel() and done() are no longer applicable. The image picker now returns the basic {N} ImageAsset class (and not custom asset as before). If you have been using the fileUri property of the returned assets to get a file path in versions prior to 6.x.x, you should refer to the following issue comment for an alternative way to get the path - https://github.com/NativeScript/nativescript-imagepicker/issues/181#issuecomment-384585293.

Migrating from 4.x.x to 5.x.x

With version 5.x.x major update to the plugin there is a related dependency which needs to be updated inside your project. The plugin uses internally the nativescript-ui-listview plugin (part of the NativeScript Pro UI components). Recently the monolithic NativeScript Pro UI plugin was split in multiple plugins, each of them representing a single component. Now, instead of the monolithic package, nativescript-imagepicker uses only the component it needs. To use version 5.x.x of the plugin, you need to update any dependencies to nativescript-pro-ui in your project with the single component alternatives as described in the migration guide.

Migrating from 3.x.x to 4.x.x

With the 4.x.x major update to the plugin there is a related dependency which needs to be updated inside your project. The plugin uses internally the nativescript-pro-ui plugin (previously known as nativescript-telerik-ui) which has bee updated and made 100% free. This means that if your project is using the deprecated nativescript-telerik-ui/pro plugins adding the latest version of the nativescript-imagepicker plugin will cause your project to throw an build error when working with iOS. This is because the nativescript-imagepicker has a dependency to the new nativescript-pro-ui plugin and when your project also depends on the old nativescript-telerik-ui plugin there is a native frameworks collision.

In order to solve this you simply have to update to the latest nativescript-pro-ui, more details on how to migrate from nativescript-telerik-ui/pro to nativescript-pro-ui can be found here.

Usage

The best way to explore the usage of the plugin is to inspect both demo apps in the plugin repository. In demo folder you can find the usage of the plugin for TypeScript non-Angular application. Refer to demo/app/main-page.ts. In demo-angular is the usage in an Angular app. Refer to demo-angular/app/app.component.ts.

In addition to the plugin usage, both apps are webpack configured.

In short here are the steps:

Import the plugin

TypeScript

import * as imagepicker from "nativescript-imagepicker";

Javascript

var imagepicker = require("nativescript-imagepicker");

Create imagepicker

Create imagepicker in single or multiple mode to specifiy if the imagepicker will be used for single or multiple selection of images

TypeScript

let context = imagepicker.create({
    mode: "single" // use "multiple" for multiple selection
});

Javascript

var context = imagepicker.create({ mode: "single" }); // use "multiple" for multiple selection

Request permissions, show the images list and process the selection

context
    .authorize()
    .then(function() {
        return context.present();
    })
    .then(function(selection) {
        selection.forEach(function(selected) {
            // process the selected image
        });
        list.items = selection;
    }).catch(function (e) {
        // process error
    });

NOTE: To request permissions for Android 6+ (API 23+) we use nativescript-permissions.

NOTE: To be sure to have permissions add the following lines in AndroidManifest.xml

<manifest ... >
  <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>

<application android:requestLegacyExternalStorage="true" ... > ... 



> **NOTE**: Using the plugin on iOS requres photo library permission. Your app might be rejected from the Apple App Store if you do not provide a description about why you need this permission. The default message "Requires access to photo library." might not be enough for the App Store reviewers. You can customize it by editing the `app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist` file in your app and adding the following key:

```xml
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>Description text goes here</string>

API

Methods

  • create(options) - creates instance of the imagepicker. Possible options are:
OptionPlatformDefaultDescription
modebothmultipleThe mode if the imagepicker. Possible values are single for single selection and multiple for multiple selection.
minimumNumberOfSelectioniOS0The minumum number of selected assets.
maximumNumberOfSelectioniOS0The maximum number of selected assets.
showsNumberOfSelectedAssetsiOSTrueDisplay the number of selected assets.
promptiOSundefinedDisplay prompt text when selecting assets.
numberOfColumnsInPortraitiOS4Set the number of columns in Portrait orientation.
numberOfColumnsInLandscapeiOS7Set the number of columns in Landscape orientation.
mediaTypebothAnyChoose whether to pick Image/Video/Any type of assets.
showAdvancedAndroidfalseShow internal and removable storage options on Android (WARNING: not supported officially).

The hostView parameter can be set to the view that hosts the image picker. Applicable in iOS only, intended to be used when open picker from a modal page.

  • authorize() - request the required permissions.
  • present() - show the albums to present the user the ability to select images. Returns an array of the selected images.

Contribute

We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled help wanted.

Get Help

Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nativescript-ssi-imagepickerImagepicker plugin supporting both single and multiple selection.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
nti
nativescript-telegram-image-pickerNativeScript plugin using the TelegramGallery Image Picker library for a customized image picker
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
nm
nativescript-mediaselectorA plugin for the NativeScript framework implementing multiple image/video picker
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial