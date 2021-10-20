A {N} Image Cropping Plugin

Notes

iOS 8+

Android 17+

v2.0.0+ the version of Android Lib has changed and the cropper looks different now, hence the breaking change

Based on

TOCropViewController for iOS

uCrop for Android

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

Run ns plugin add nativescript-imagecropper

NativeScript below 7:

Run tns plugin add nativescript-imagecropper@3.0.0

Screenshots

Cropper UI & End result (android)

Cropper UI (iOS)

Usage (for TS demo, please see the demo folder)

To use the image cropping module you must first require it.

var ImageCropper = require ( "nativescript-imagecropper" ).ImageCropper;

How to get the image source, from nativescript-camera plugin

var camera = require ( "nativescript-camera" ); camera.takePicture({ width : 300 , height : 300 , keepAspectRatio : true }) .then( ( imageAsset ) => { let source = new imageSource.ImageSource(); source.fromAsset(imageAsset).then( ( source ) => { setTimeout( () => { }, isAndroid ? 0 : 1000 ); }); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( "Error -> " + err.message); });

Methods

show(ImageSource) : Returns a cropped ImageSource

var imageCropper = new ImageCropper(); imageCropper.show(imageSource).then( ( args ) => { console .dir(args); if (args.image !== null ){ imageView.imageSource = args.image; } }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .dir(e); });

show(ImageSource,Options) : Returns a cropped and resized ImageSource

var imageCropper = new ImageCropper(); imageCropper.show(imageSource,{ width : 300 , height : 300 }).then( ( args ) => { console .dir(args); if (args.image !== null ){ imageView.imageSource = args.image; } }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .dir(e); });

Options

Option Type Description width number The width of the image you would like returned. height number The height of the image you would like returned. lockSquare boolean Pass this as true, to lock square aspect ratio on iOS, on android, this option doesn't make any difference. circularCrop boolean Pass this as true, to crop a circular image on iOS, on android, this options shows a circular mask while cropping, but returns a rectangular image.

Android Config

export interface OptionsAndroid { isFreeStyleCropEnabled?: boolean ; toolbarTitle?: string ; toolbarTextColor?: string ; toolbarColor?: string ; rootViewBackgroundColor?: string ; logoColor?: string ; statusBarColor?: string ; showCropGrid?: boolean ; showCropFrame?: boolean ; cropFrameStrokeWidth?: number ; cropGridStrokeWidth?: number ; cropGridColor?: string ; cropFrameColor?: string ; cropGridRowCount?: number ; cropGridColumnCount?: number ; hideBottomControls?: boolean ; compressionQuality?: number ; dimmedLayerColor?: string ; setAspectRatioOptions?: AspectRatioOptions; toolbarCropDrawable?: any ; toolbarCancelDrawable?: any ; } export interface AspectRatio { aspectRatioTitle: string , aspectRatioX: number , aspectRatioY: number ; } export interface AspectRatioOptions { defaultIndex: number ; aspectRatios: AspectRatio[] } setAspectRatioOptions: { defaultIndex: 0 , aspectRatios: [ { aspectRatioTitle: '1:1' , aspectRatioX: 1 , aspectRatioY: 1 }, { aspectRatioTitle: '16:9' , aspectRatioX: 16 , aspectRatioY: 9 }, { aspectRatioTitle: '18:9' , aspectRatioX: 18 , aspectRatioY: 9 } ] }

Additional notes for Android

You can override library colors just specifying colors with the same names in your colors.xml file. For example:

< color name = "ucrop_color_toolbar" > #000000 </ color >

This will make toolbar color black if specified inside your App_Resources/Android/values/colors.xml file.

Android styles to customize the cropper activity/styles

< color name = "ucrop_color_toolbar" > #FF6E40 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_statusbar" > #CC5833 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_toolbar_widget" > #fff </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_widget" > #000 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_widget_active" > #FF6E40 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_widget_background" > #fff </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_widget_text" > #000 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_progress_wheel_line" > #808080 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_crop_background" > #000 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_default_crop_grid" > #80ffffff </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_default_crop_frame" > #ffffff </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_default_dimmed" > #8c000000 </ color > < color name = "ucrop_color_default_logo" > #4f212121 </ color >

Returned Result Arguments

Argument Type Result(s) response string Success

Cancelled

Error image ImageSource null if there was an error or was cancelled

ImageSource on success

Bonus: Snippet for using with nativescript-imagepicker 6.x