openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ni

nativescript-imagecropper

by Brian Thurlow
4.0.3 (see all)

A nativescript image cropping plugin.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

905

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Image Manipulation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

A {N} Image Cropping Plugin

License npm npm GitHub release

Notes

iOS 8+

Android 17+

v2.0.0+ the version of Android Lib has changed and the cropper looks different now, hence the breaking change

Based on

TOCropViewController for iOS

uCrop for Android

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

Run ns plugin add nativescript-imagecropper

NativeScript below 7:

Run tns plugin add nativescript-imagecropper@3.0.0

Screenshots

Cropper UI & End result (android)

      

Cropper UI (iOS)

Usage (for TS demo, please see the demo folder)

To use the image cropping module you must first require it.

var ImageCropper = require("nativescript-imagecropper").ImageCropper;

How to get the image source, from nativescript-camera plugin

var camera = require("nativescript-camera");

// You might want to request camera permissions first
// check demo folder for sample implementation

camera.takePicture({width:300,height:300,keepAspectRatio:true})
  .then((imageAsset) => {
      let source = new imageSource.ImageSource();
      source.fromAsset(imageAsset).then((source) => {
        // now you have the image source    
        // pass it to the cropper   
        // recommend using setTimeout like this
        setTimeout(() => {
          // on iOS we want a timeout of 1second as it takes time before
          // the imageSource is ready to be read by the plugin
        }, isAndroid ? 0 : 1000);             
      });
  }).catch((err) => {
      console.log("Error -> " + err.message);
  });

Methods

show(ImageSource): Returns a cropped ImageSource

var imageCropper = new ImageCropper();
imageCropper.show(imageSource).then((args) => {
  console.dir(args);
  if(args.image !== null){
    imageView.imageSource = args.image;
  }
})
.catch(function(e){
  console.dir(e);
});

show(ImageSource,Options): Returns a cropped and resized ImageSource

var imageCropper = new ImageCropper();
imageCropper.show(imageSource,{width:300,height:300}).then((args) => {
  console.dir(args);
  if(args.image !== null){
    imageView.imageSource = args.image;
  }
})
.catch(function(e){
  console.dir(e);
});

Options

OptionTypeDescription
widthnumberThe width of the image you would like returned.
heightnumberThe height of the image you would like returned.
lockSquarebooleanPass this as true, to lock square aspect ratio on iOS, on android, this option doesn't make any difference.
circularCropbooleanPass this as true, to crop a circular image on iOS, on android, this options shows a circular mask while cropping, but returns a rectangular image.

Android Config

export interface OptionsAndroid {
  isFreeStyleCropEnabled?: boolean; // set to true to let user resize crop bounds (disabled by default)
  toolbarTitle?: string; // default 'Crop Image'
  toolbarTextColor?: string; // desired resolved color of Toolbar text and buttons (default is darker orange)
  toolbarColor?: string; // desired resolved color of the toolbar
  rootViewBackgroundColor?: string; // desired background color that should be applied to the root view
  logoColor?: string; // desired resolved color of logo fill (default is darker grey)
  statusBarColor?: string; // Set statusbar color
  showCropGrid?: boolean; // set to true if you want to see a crop grid/guidelines on top of an image
  showCropFrame?: boolean; // set to true if you want to see a crop frame rectangle on top of an image
  cropFrameStrokeWidth?: number; // desired width of crop frame line in pixels
  cropGridStrokeWidth?: number; // desired width of crop grid lines in pixels
  cropGridColor?: string; // desired color of crop grid/guidelines
  cropFrameColor?: string; // desired color of crop frame
  cropGridRowCount?: number; // crop grid rows count
  cropGridColumnCount?: number; // crop grid columns count
  hideBottomControls?: boolean; // set to true to hide the bottom controls (shown by default)
  compressionQuality?: number; // Set compression quality [0-100] that will be used to save resulting Bitmap
  dimmedLayerColor?: string; // desired color of dimmed area around the crop bounds
  setAspectRatioOptions?: AspectRatioOptions; // Pass an ordered list of desired aspect ratios that should be available for a user.
  toolbarCropDrawable?: any; // Android Drawable (pass native drawable object ONLY)
  toolbarCancelDrawable?: any; // Android Drawable (pass native drawable object ONLY)
}

export interface AspectRatio {
  aspectRatioTitle: string,
  aspectRatioX: number,
  aspectRatioY: number;
}

export interface AspectRatioOptions {
  defaultIndex: number;
  aspectRatios: AspectRatio[]
}

// example aspectRatio options
setAspectRatioOptions: {
    defaultIndex: 0,
    aspectRatios: [
        {
            aspectRatioTitle: '1:1',
            aspectRatioX: 1,
            aspectRatioY: 1
        },
        {
            aspectRatioTitle: '16:9',
            aspectRatioX: 16,
            aspectRatioY: 9
        },
        {
            aspectRatioTitle: '18:9',
            aspectRatioX: 18,
            aspectRatioY: 9
        }
    ]
}

Additional notes for Android

You can override library colors just specifying colors with the same names in your colors.xml file. For example:

<color name="ucrop_color_toolbar">#000000</color>

This will make toolbar color black if specified inside your App_Resources/Android/values/colors.xml file.

Android styles to customize the cropper activity/styles

   <!--uCrop Activity-->
    <color name="ucrop_color_toolbar">#FF6E40</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_statusbar">#CC5833</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_toolbar_widget">#fff</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_widget">#000</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_widget_active">#FF6E40</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_widget_background">#fff</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_widget_text">#000</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_progress_wheel_line">#808080</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_crop_background">#000</color>

    <!--Crop View-->
    <color name="ucrop_color_default_crop_grid">#80ffffff</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_default_crop_frame">#ffffff</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_default_dimmed">#8c000000</color>
    <color name="ucrop_color_default_logo">#4f212121</color>

Returned Result Arguments

ArgumentTypeResult(s)
responsestringSuccess
Cancelled
Error
imageImageSourcenull if there was an error or was cancelled
ImageSource on success

Bonus: Snippet for using with nativescript-imagepicker 6.x

const context = imagepickerModule.create({
    mode: 'single' // allow choosing single image
});
context
    .authorize()
    .then(function() {
        return context.present();
    })
    .then(function(selection) {
        selection.forEach(function(selected) {
            selected.getImageAsync(source => {
              if (source) {
                const selectedImgSource = imageSource.fromNativeSource(source);
                imageCropper
                    .show(selectedImgSource, { width: 500, height: 500 })
                    .then(args => {
                        if (args.image !== null) {
                          // Use args.image
                        }
                    })
                    .catch(function(e) {
                        console.log(e);
                    });
              }
            });
        });
    })
    .catch(function(e) {
        console.log(e);
    });

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

nif
nativescript-image-filtersNativeScript plugin to apply filters to images
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
27
npe
nativescript-photo-editor🎨 Easily edit an image in your NativeScript app (crop, draw, etc)
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
95

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial