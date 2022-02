Nativescript plugin for native image filters.

Sample

Installation

From your command prompt/termial go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript Version 7+: tns plugin add nativescript-image-filters

NativeScript Verion prior to 7: tns plugin add nativescript-image-filters@3.0.0

Usage

TS

import { Frame, Image, ImageSource } from '@nativescript/core' ; import { ImageFilters } from 'nativescript-image-filters' ; const filters = new ImageFilters(); public effectOne() { const pic = Frame.topmost().getViewById( 'myPicture' ) as Image; filters.invert(pic).then( ( result: ImageSource ) => { pic.src = result; }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log( 'applyFilter ERROR: ' + err); }); }

IMPORTANT NOTE

Not all methods have been tested. The code needs to be cleaned up to reduce duplication in methods. The methods also need to be 1:1 for common methods. Right now not all iOS & Android methods are named correctly for the image filter. Pull requests are very welcome to improve the API for this plugin.

API