NativeScript plugin to use GIFs in your application.





Installation

NativeScript Version 7+: tns plugin add nativescript-gif NativeScript Version prior to 7: tns plugin add nativescript-gif@4.0.6

The native libraries used to handle rendering GIFs for Android & iOS.

Usage

Plain NativeScript

IMPORTANT: Make sure you include xmlns:Gif="nativescript-gif" on the Page element.

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:Gif = "nativescript-gif" loaded = "pageLoaded" > < StackLayout > < Gif:Gif headers = "{{headersJSON}}" src = "~/gifs/bill.gif" height = "100" /> < Gif:Gif src = "https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.gif" height = "200" /> </ StackLayout > </ Page >

NativeScript Angular

import { registerElement } from 'nativescript-angular/element-registry' ; import { Gif } from 'nativescript-gif' ; registerElement( 'Gif' , () => Gif);

HTML

< StackLayout > < Gif [ headers ]= "headersJSON" src = "~/gifs/bill.gif" height = "100" > </ Gif > < Gif src = "https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.gif" height = "200" > </ Gif > </ StackLayout >

Bundling Note:

Be sure that you have your .gifs added to the globs of the CopyWebpackPlugin as part of your webpack.config.

Prior to Webpack 5

Demo app sample: https://github.com/bradmartin/nativescript-gif/blob/master/demo/webpack.config.js#L282

{ from : { glob : '**/*.gif' ; } }

Webpack 5+

const webpack = require ( '@nativescript/webpack' ) module .exports = env => { webpack.init(env) webpack.Utils.addCopyRule( '**/*.gif' ) return webpack.resolveConfig() }

Properties

src - required Set the gif file to play.

headers - (JSON Object) - optional Set headers to add when loading a gif from URL

API

starts playing the .gif

stops playing the .gif

returns the number of frames in the current .gif

returns boolean value indicating if the gif is playing.

Android Only

returns the .gif duration

resets the .gif to its initial frame

sets the .gif play speed