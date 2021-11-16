openbase logo
nativescript-gif

by Brad Martin
5.0.0 (see all)

NativeScript plugin to use native gifs

Readme

NativeScript-Gif

NativeScript plugin to use GIFs in your application.

Action Build npm npm

Installation

NativeScript Version 7+: tns plugin add nativescript-gif NativeScript Version prior to 7: tns plugin add nativescript-gif@4.0.6

The native libraries used to handle rendering GIFs for Android & iOS.

Android LibraryiOS CocoaPod
Koral-- / android-gif-drawableFLAnimatedImage by Flipboard
Android ScreeniOS Screen
GifExampleiOSSample

Usage

Plain NativeScript

IMPORTANT: Make sure you include xmlns:Gif="nativescript-gif" on the Page element.

<Page xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
      xmlns:Gif="nativescript-gif" loaded="pageLoaded">
  <StackLayout>
    <Gif:Gif headers="{{headersJSON}}" src="~/gifs/bill.gif" height="100" />
    <Gif:Gif src="https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.gif" height="200" />
  </StackLayout>
</Page>

NativeScript Angular

import { registerElement } from 'nativescript-angular/element-registry';
import { Gif } from 'nativescript-gif';
registerElement('Gif', () => Gif);
HTML
<StackLayout>
    <Gif [headers]="headersJSON" src="~/gifs/bill.gif" height="100" ></Gif>
    <Gif src="https://media4.giphy.com/media/3uyIgVxP1qAjS/200.gif" height="200" ></Gif>
</StackLayout>

Bundling Note:

Be sure that you have your .gifs added to the globs of the CopyWebpackPlugin as part of your webpack.config.

Prior to Webpack 5

Demo app sample: https://github.com/bradmartin/nativescript-gif/blob/master/demo/webpack.config.js#L282

{
  from: {
    glob: '**/*.gif';
  }
}

Webpack 5+

const webpack = require('@nativescript/webpack')

module.exports = env => {
  webpack.init(env)

  webpack.Utils.addCopyRule('**/*.gif')

  return webpack.resolveConfig()
}

Properties

  • src - required Set the gif file to play.

  • headers - (JSON Object) - optional Set headers to add when loading a gif from URL

API

start()
  • starts playing the .gif
stop()
  • stops playing the .gif
getFrameCount()
  • returns the number of frames in the current .gif
isPlaying()
  • returns boolean value indicating if the gif is playing.
Android Only
getDuration()
  • returns the .gif duration
reset()
  • resets the .gif to its initial frame
setSpeed(speedFactor: Number)
  • sets the .gif play speed
recycle()
  • provided to speed up freeing memory advanced usage - you shouldn't need this often

