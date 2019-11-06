Geolocation plugin to use for getting current location, monitor movement, etc.
In Command prompt / Terminal navigate to your application root folder and run:
tns plugin add nativescript-geolocation
The best way to explore the usage of the plugin is to inspect the demo app in the plugin's root folder.
In
demo folder you can find the usage of the plugin for TypeScript non-Angular application. Refer to
demo/app/main-page.ts.
In short here are the steps:
TypeScript
import * as geolocation from "nativescript-geolocation";
import { Accuracy } from "tns-core-modules/ui/enums"; // used to describe at what accuracy the location should be get
Javascript
var geolocation = require("nativescript-geolocation");
geolocation.enableLocationRequest();
// Get current location with high accuracy
geolocation.getCurrentLocation({ desiredAccuracy: Accuracy.high, maximumAge: 5000, timeout: 20000 })
|Property
|Default
|Description
|latitude
|-
|The latitude of the geolocation, in degrees.
|longitude
|-
|The longitude of the geolocation, in degrees.
|altitude
|-
|The altitude (if available), in meters above sea level.
|horizontalAccuracy
|-
|The horizontal accuracy, in meters.
|verticalAccuracy
|-
|The vertical accuracy, in meters.
|speed
|-
|The speed, in meters/second over ground.
|timestamp
|-
|The time at which this location was determined.
|Property
|Default
|Description
|desiredAccuracy?
|Accuracy.high
|This will return the finest location available but use more power than
any option.
Accuracy.any is considered to be about 100 meter accuracy. Using a coarse accuracy such as this often consumes less power.
|updateDistance
|No filter
|Update distance filter in meters. Specifies how often to update the location. Read more in Apple document and/or Google documents
|updateTime
|1 minute
|Interval between location updates, in milliseconds (ignored on iOS). Read more in Google document.
|minimumUpdateTime
|5 secs
|Minimum time interval between location updates, in milliseconds (ignored on iOS). Read more in Google document.
|maximumAge
|-
|How old locations to receive in ms.
|timeout
|5 minutes
|How long to wait for a location in ms.
|iosAllowsBackgroundLocationUpdates
|false
|If enabled, UIBackgroundModes key in info.plist is required (check the hint below). Allow the application to receive location updates in background (ignored on Android). Read more in Apple document
|iosPausesLocationUpdatesAutomatically
|true
|Allow deactivation of the automatic pause of location updates (ignored on Android). Read more in Apple document
If iosAllowsBackgroundLocationUpdates is set to true, the following code is required in the info.plist file:
<key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
<array>
<string>location</string>
</array>
|Method
|Returns
|Description
|getCurrentLocation(options: Options)
|Promise
|Get current location applying the specified options (if any). Since version 5.0 of the plugin, it will use requestLocation API for devices using iOS 9.0+. In situation of poor or no GPS signal, but available Wi-Fi it will take 10 sec to return location.
|watchLocation(successCallback: successCallbackType, errorCallback: errorCallbackType, options: Options)
|number
|Monitor for location change.
|clearWatch(watchId: number)
|void
|Stop monitoring for location change. Parameter expected is the watchId returned from
watchLocation.
|enableLocationRequest(always?: boolean, iosOpenSettingsIfLocationHasBeenDenied?: boolean)
|Promise\<void>
|Ask for permissions to use location services. The options are applicable only for iOS. When
always is true, it opens a custom prompt message and the following keys are required: NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription (iOS 11.0+) OR NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription (iOS 8.0-10.0) and NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription. Read more about request always usage . When
iosOpenSettingsIfLocationHasBeenDenied is true, the settings app will open on iOS so the user can change the location services permission.
|isEnabled
|Promise\<boolean>
|Resolves
true or
false based on the location services availability.
|distance(loc1: Location, loc2: Location)
|number
|Calculate the distance between two locations. Returns the distance in meters.
If you have installed multiple plugins that use the Google Play Services you might run into version conflicts. For example, you may encounter the error below when using the nativescript-google-maps-sdk plugin:
Cannot enable the location service. Error: java.lang.NoClassDefFoundError: Failed resolution of: Lcom/google/android/gms/internal/zzbck;
In order to fix this you might pin the version number in your
app/App_Resources/Android/before-plugins.gradle file (if the file does not exist, just create it):
android {
// other stuff here
project.ext {
googlePlayServicesVersion = "16.+"
}
}
