A simpler way to use font icons with NativeScript

The Problem

You can use icon fonts with NativeScript by combining a class with a unicode reference in the view:

CSS

.fa { font-family : FontAwesome; }

view

<Label class = "fa" text= "\uf293" > </ Label >

This works but keeping up with unicodes is not fun.

The Solution

With this plugin, you can instead reference the fonticon by the specific classname:

<Label class = "fa" text= "{{'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon}}" > </ Label >

Install

npm install nativescript-fonticon --save

Usage

FontAwesome will be used in the following examples but you can use any custom font icon collection.

Place font icon .ttf file in app/fonts , for example:

app/fonts/fontawesome-webfont .ttf

Create base class in app.css global file, for example:

.fa { font-family : FontAwesome, fontawesome-webfont; }

NOTE: Android uses the name of the file for the font-family (In this case, fontawesome-webfont .ttf. iOS uses the actual name of the font; for example, as found here. You could rename the font filename to FontAwesome.ttf to use just: font-family: FontAwesome . You can learn more here.(http://fluentreports.com/blog/?p=176).

Copy css to app somewhere, for example:

Then modify the css file to isolate just the icon fonts needed. Watch this video to better understand.

Configure your fonts and setup the converter:

import * as application from 'application' ; import {TNSFontIcon, fonticon} from 'nativescript-fonticon' ; TNSFontIcon. debug = true ; < TNSFontIcon.paths = { 'fa' : 'font-awesome.css' , 'ion' : 'ionicons.css' }; TNSFontIcon.loadCss(); application.setResources( { fonticon } ); application. start ({ moduleName: 'main-page' });

Use the Converter, for example:

<Label class = "fa" text= "{{'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon}}" > </ Label >

Demo FontAwesome (iOS) Demo Ionicons (iOS)

Demo FontAwesome (Android) Demo Ionicons (Android)

Font Awesome 5

In this case, you have to copy and import each ttf file and associate it with the proper class:

.fas { font-family : Font Awesome 5 Free, fa-solid- 800 ; } .far { font-family : Font Awesome 5 Free, fa-regular- 400 ; }

but still you will import the css only once with the fa prefix:

TNSFontIcon.paths = { 'fa' : 'font-awesome.css' };

How about NativeScript with Angular?

If using Angular, use this instead:

Why the TNS prefixed name?

TNS stands for Telerik NativeScript

iOS uses classes prefixed with NS (stemming from the NeXTSTEP days of old): https://developer.apple.com/library/mac/documentation/Cocoa/Reference/Foundation/Classes/NSString_Class/

To avoid confusion with iOS native classes, TNS is used instead.

Credits

Idea came from Bradley Gore's post here.

Contributors

License

MIT