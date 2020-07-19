You can use icon fonts with NativeScript by combining a class with a unicode reference in the view:
.fa {
font-family: FontAwesome;
}
<Label class="fa" text="\uf293"></Label>
This works but keeping up with unicodes is not fun.
With this plugin, you can instead reference the
fonticon by the specific classname:
<Label class="fa" text="{{'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon}}"></Label>
npm install nativescript-fonticon --save
FontAwesome will be used in the following examples but you can use any custom font icon collection.
.ttf file in
app/fonts, for example:
app/fonts/fontawesome-webfont.ttf
app.css global file, for example:
.fa {
font-family: FontAwesome, fontawesome-webfont;
}
NOTE: Android uses the name of the file for the font-family (In this case,
fontawesome-webfont.ttf. iOS uses the actual name of the font; for example, as found here. You could rename the font filename to
FontAwesome.ttf to use just:
font-family: FontAwesome. You can learn more here.(http://fluentreports.com/blog/?p=176).
app somewhere, for example:
Then modify the css file to isolate just the icon fonts needed. Watch this video to better understand.
import * as application from 'application';
import {TNSFontIcon, fonticon} from 'nativescript-fonticon';
TNSFontIcon.debug = true; <-- Optional. Will output the css mapping to console.
TNSFontIcon.paths = {
'fa': 'font-awesome.css',
'ion': 'ionicons.css'
};
TNSFontIcon.loadCss();
application.setResources( { fonticon } );
application.start({ moduleName: 'main-page' });
<Label class="fa" text="{{'fa-bluetooth' | fonticon}}"></Label>
In this case, you have to copy and import each
ttf file and associate it with the proper class:
.fas {
font-family: Font Awesome 5 Free, fa-solid-800;
}
.far {
font-family: Font Awesome 5 Free, fa-regular-400;
}
but still you will import the
css only once with the
fa prefix:
TNSFontIcon.paths = {
'fa': 'font-awesome.css'
};
If using Angular, use this instead:
TNS stands for Telerik NativeScript
iOS uses classes prefixed with
NS (stemming from the NeXTSTEP days of old):
https://developer.apple.com/library/mac/documentation/Cocoa/Reference/Foundation/Classes/NSString_Class/
To avoid confusion with iOS native classes,
TNS is used instead.
Idea came from Bradley Gore's post here.