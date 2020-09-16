💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.5.0.
iOS and Android running the included demo - much better framerate on YouTube!
Check out the demo folder. This is how to clone and run it:
git clone https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/nativescript-feedback
cd nativescript-feedback/src
npm run demo.ios # or demo.android
This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.
Check out the demo-vue folder. This is how to clone and run it:
git clone https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/nativescript-feedback
cd nativescript-feedback/src
npm run demo-vue.ios # or demo-vue.android
tns plugin add nativescript-feedback
var FeedbackPlugin = require("nativescript-feedback");
var feedback = new FeedbackPlugin.Feedback();
import { Feedback, FeedbackType, FeedbackPosition } from "nativescript-feedback";
export class MyClassWithFeedback {
private feedback: Feedback;
constructor() {
this.feedback = new Feedback();
}
}
Showing feedback can be as easy as:
this.feedback.show({
message: "Easiest thing ever, right?"
});
That uses a bunch of sane defaults. However, there are a lot of things you may want to tweak. All of which are optional:
|Property
|Default
|Description
title
undefined
|The bold title at the top.
titleColor
new Color("white")
|The title's color.
titleFont
|Bold system font
|iOS needs the font name and android the file name. See the demo for examples.
titleSize
16
|The size of the title font.
message
undefined
|The message below the title.
messageColor
new Color("white")
|The message's color.
messageFont
|System font
|iOS needs the font name and android the file name. See the demo for examples.
messageSize
13
|The size of the message font.
duration
4000
|The duration to show the feedback (milliseconds).
type
FeedbackType.Custom
|One of
.Custom,
.Success,
.Warning,
.Error,
.Info. Each with a distinct style as show in the animations above. You can still override all other properties according to your liking.
position
FeedbackPosition.Top
|Either
.Top or
.Bottom.
backgroundColor
|Depends on the
type
|The background's color.
icon
|Depends on the
type
|A custom icon shown on the left. Loaded from
App_Resources/<platform> folders. Example here. Want no icon at all? Don't set a
type.
android.iconColor
|See description
|On iOS the icon color is as-is, but on Android it's white. Set this color to override the latter (also see the TypeScript example below).
android.iconPulseEnabled
true
|On Android you can disable the pulsating effect of the icon.
onTap
undefined
|A callback function that gets invoked when the user tapped your feedback.
onShow
undefined
|A callback for when the feedback is shown. iOS note: is called twice: once when animating and once when done.
onHide
undefined
|A callback for when the feedback is hidden.
One of the examples in the demo app shows a custom icon and alternative colors. You'd get there by doing:
var FeedbackType = require ("nativescript-feedback").FeedbackType;
var FeedbackPosition = require ("nativescript-feedback").FeedbackPosition;
var color = require("color");
this.feedback.show({
title: "Thumbs up!",
titleColor: new color.Color("#222222"),
position: FeedbackPosition.Bottom, // iOS only
type: FeedbackType.Custom, // this is the default type, by the way
message: "Custom colors and icon. Loaded from the App_Resources folder.",
messageColor: new color.Color("#333333"),
duration: 3000,
backgroundColor: new color.Color("yellowgreen"),
icon: "customicon", // in App_Resources/platform folders
onTap: function() { console.log("showCustomIcon tapped") },
onShow: function(animating) { console.log(animating ? "showCustomIcon animating" : "showCustomIcon shown") },
onHide: function() { console.log("showCustomIcon hidden") }
});
import { FeedbackType, FeedbackPosition } from "nativescript-feedback";
import { Color } from "tns-core-modules/color";
this.feedback.show({
title: "Thumbs up!",
titleColor: new Color("#222222"),
position: FeedbackPosition.Bottom,
type: FeedbackType.Custom, // this is the default type, by the way
message: "Custom colors and icon. Loaded from the App_Resources folder.",
messageColor: new Color("#333333"),
duration: 3000,
backgroundColor: new Color("yellowgreen"),
icon: "customicon", // in App_Resources/platform folders
android: {
iconColor: new Color("#222222") // optional, leave out if you don't need it
},
onTap: () => console.log("showCustomIcon tapped"),
onShow: animating => console.log(animating ? "showCustomIcon animating" : "showCustomIcon shown"),
onHide: () => console.log("showCustomIcon hidden")
});
Hiding a message can be done automatically (see
duration), by a gesture (tap / swipe), or programmatically as shown here:
this.feedback.hide();
Since in many cases you want to only show success / info / warning / error messages anyway, this plugin's got you covered. You can call any of these functions and still pass in any of the aforementioned properties to tweak it to your liking:
success
this.feedback.success({
title: "Awesome",
message: "That was great!"
});
info
this.feedback.info({
title: "Info <> Data",
message: "Info is relevant data, not just any data."
});
warning
this.feedback.warning({
message: "Your battery is almost empty"
});
error
this.feedback.error({
title: "KABOoooOOM!",
titleColor: new Color("black")
});
On Android we're using the Alerter library by Tapadoo, and on iOS ISMessages by ilyainyushin.