nf

nativescript-feedback

by Eddy Verbruggen
2.0.0 (see all)

📢 Non-blocking textual feedback for your NativeScript app

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

NativeScript Feedback

💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.5.0.

       

iOS and Android running the included demo - much better framerate on YouTube!

Demo apps

NativeScript-Core (XML)

Check out the demo folder. This is how to clone and run it:

git clone https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/nativescript-feedback
cd nativescript-feedback/src
npm run demo.ios # or demo.android

NativeScript-Angular

This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.

NativeScript-Vue

Check out the demo-vue folder. This is how to clone and run it:

git clone https://github.com/EddyVerbruggen/nativescript-feedback
cd nativescript-feedback/src
npm run demo-vue.ios # or demo-vue.android

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-feedback

API

requiring / importing the plugin

JavaScript

var FeedbackPlugin = require("nativescript-feedback");
var feedback = new FeedbackPlugin.Feedback();

TypeScript

import { Feedback, FeedbackType, FeedbackPosition } from "nativescript-feedback";

export class MyClassWithFeedback {
  private feedback: Feedback;
  
  constructor() {
    this.feedback = new Feedback();
  }
}

show

Showing feedback can be as easy as:

this.feedback.show({
  message: "Easiest thing ever, right?"
});

That uses a bunch of sane defaults. However, there are a lot of things you may want to tweak. All of which are optional:

PropertyDefaultDescription
titleundefinedThe bold title at the top.
titleColornew Color("white")The title's color.
titleFontBold system fontiOS needs the font name and android the file name. See the demo for examples.
titleSize16The size of the title font.
messageundefinedThe message below the title.
messageColornew Color("white")The message's color.
messageFontSystem fontiOS needs the font name and android the file name. See the demo for examples.
messageSize13The size of the message font.
duration4000The duration to show the feedback (milliseconds).
typeFeedbackType.CustomOne of .Custom, .Success, .Warning, .Error, .Info. Each with a distinct style as show in the animations above. You can still override all other properties according to your liking.
positionFeedbackPosition.TopEither .Top or .Bottom.
backgroundColorDepends on the typeThe background's color.
iconDepends on the typeA custom icon shown on the left. Loaded from App_Resources/<platform> folders. Example here. Want no icon at all? Don't set a type.
android.iconColorSee descriptionOn iOS the icon color is as-is, but on Android it's white. Set this color to override the latter (also see the TypeScript example below).
android.iconPulseEnabledtrueOn Android you can disable the pulsating effect of the icon.
onTapundefinedA callback function that gets invoked when the user tapped your feedback.
onShowundefinedA callback for when the feedback is shown. iOS note: is called twice: once when animating and once when done.
onHideundefinedA callback for when the feedback is hidden.

One of the examples in the demo app shows a custom icon and alternative colors. You'd get there by doing:

JavaScript

var FeedbackType = require ("nativescript-feedback").FeedbackType;
var FeedbackPosition = require ("nativescript-feedback").FeedbackPosition;
var color = require("color");

this.feedback.show({
  title: "Thumbs up!",
  titleColor: new color.Color("#222222"),
  position: FeedbackPosition.Bottom, // iOS only
  type: FeedbackType.Custom, // this is the default type, by the way
  message: "Custom colors and icon. Loaded from the App_Resources folder.",
  messageColor: new color.Color("#333333"),
  duration: 3000,
  backgroundColor: new color.Color("yellowgreen"),
  icon: "customicon", // in App_Resources/platform folders
  onTap: function() { console.log("showCustomIcon tapped") },
  onShow: function(animating) { console.log(animating ? "showCustomIcon animating" : "showCustomIcon shown") },
  onHide: function() { console.log("showCustomIcon hidden") }
});

TypeScript

import { FeedbackType, FeedbackPosition } from "nativescript-feedback";
import { Color } from "tns-core-modules/color";

this.feedback.show({
  title: "Thumbs up!",
  titleColor: new Color("#222222"),
  position: FeedbackPosition.Bottom,
  type: FeedbackType.Custom, // this is the default type, by the way
  message: "Custom colors and icon. Loaded from the App_Resources folder.",
  messageColor: new Color("#333333"),
  duration: 3000,
  backgroundColor: new Color("yellowgreen"),
  icon: "customicon", // in App_Resources/platform folders
  android: {
    iconColor: new Color("#222222") // optional, leave out if you don't need it
  },
  onTap: () => console.log("showCustomIcon tapped"),
  onShow: animating => console.log(animating ? "showCustomIcon animating" : "showCustomIcon shown"),
  onHide: () => console.log("showCustomIcon hidden")
});

hide

Hiding a message can be done automatically (see duration), by a gesture (tap / swipe), or programmatically as shown here:

this.feedback.hide();

Convenience functions

Since in many cases you want to only show success / info / warning / error messages anyway, this plugin's got you covered. You can call any of these functions and still pass in any of the aforementioned properties to tweak it to your liking:

success

this.feedback.success({
  title: "Awesome",
  message: "That was great!"
});

info

this.feedback.info({
  title: "Info <> Data",
  message: "Info is relevant data, not just any data."
});

warning

this.feedback.warning({
  message: "Your battery is almost empty"
});

error

this.feedback.error({
  title: "KABOoooOOM!",
  titleColor: new Color("black")
});

Credits

On Android we're using the Alerter library by Tapadoo, and on iOS ISMessages by ilyainyushin.

