NativeScript : Facebook SDK =======

NativeScript plugin, wrapper of native Facebook SDK for Android and iOS.

Features

Login & Logout

Login & Logout Share

Share Graph API

Graph API Basic Analytics

Basic Analytics Deep Linking

Deep Linking Deferred Deep Linking

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-facebook

Configuration

Android

Update AndroidManifest.xml (app/App_Resources/Android/AndroidManifest.xml) to put provider under <application>

{facebook_app_id} is your app id

< provider android:authorities = "com.facebook.app.FacebookContentProvider{facebook_app_id}" android:name = "com.facebook.FacebookContentProvider" android:exported = "true" />

iOS

Update Info.plist file (app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist) to contains CFBundleURLTypes and LSApplicationQueriesSchemes like below:

< plist version = "1.0" > < dict > ... < key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fb{facebook_app_id} </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array > < key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fbapi </ string > < string > fb-messenger-share-api </ string > < string > fbauth2 </ string > < string > fbshareextension </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ plist >

Make sure you replaced {facebook_app_id} with your Facebook App Id. More info regarding how to obtain a Facebook App Id can be found here.

Usage

NativeScript Core

Initialization

Call init of nativescript-facebook module on application launch.

app.ts

import * as application from 'application' ; import { init } from "nativescript-facebook" ; application.on(application.launchEvent, function ( args ) { init( "{facebook_app_id}" ); }); application.start({ moduleName: "login-page" });

Login

Facebook Login Button

Add Facebook login button as simple as adding a Facebook:LoginButton tag in your view. Then you can define login event handler name. In the example below - onLogin .

login-page.xml

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:Facebook = "nativescript-facebook" loaded = "pageLoaded" class = "page" > ... < Facebook:LoginButton login = "{{ onLogin }}" > </ Facebook:LoginButton > ... </ Page >

Implement onLogin event handler in your view-model. It receives an argument from type LoginEventData . Currently LoginEventData object has 2 properties: error and loginResponse. loginResponse is an object that consists of 1 property - token that keeps the facebook access token which will be used for further authentications. Ideally we can add some other properties here in the future such as Facebook user id.

login-view-model.ts

import { Observable } from 'data/observable' ; import { Facebook:LoginButton } from "nativescript-facebook" ; export class LoginViewModel extends Observable { onLogin(eventData: LoginEventData) { if (eventData.error) { alert( "Error during login: " + eventData.error.message); } else { console .log(eventData.loginResponse.token); } } }

Custom Login Button

Add a button and define a tap event handler in your login view.

login-page.xml

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:Facebook = "nativescript-facebook" loaded = "pageLoaded" class = "page" > ... < Button tap = "{{ login }}" text = "Log in (custom)" > </ Button > ... </ Page >

In the view model implement the tap event handler in this case login method. It just has to call the login method that comes from the plugin. In the example below the login method from the plugin is imported as fbLogin.

BEST PRACTICE: Import only the methods that you need instead of the entire file. It is crucial when you bundle your app with webpack.

login-view-model.ts

import { Observable } from 'data/observable' ; import { login as fbLogin } from "nativescript-facebook" ; export class LoginViewModel extends Observable { login() { fbLogin( ( err, fbData ) => { if (err) { alert( "Error during login: " + err.message); } else { console .log(fbData.token); } }); } }

Log out

Facebook Logout Button

Add Facebook logout button as simple as adding a Facebook:LoginButton tag in your view. Then you can define logout event handler name. In the example below - onLogout .

home-page.xml

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:Facebook = "nativescript-facebook" loaded = "pageLoaded" class = "page" > ... < Facebook:LoginButton logout = "{{ onLogout }}" > </ Facebook:LoginButton > ... </ Page >

Implement onLogout event handler in your view-model.

home-view-model.ts

import { Observable } from 'data/observable' ; export class HomeViewModel extends Observable { onLogout() { console .log( "logged out" ); } }

Custom Logout Button

Add a button and define a tap event handler in your view. In this case - logout

home-page.xml

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:Facebook = "nativescript-facebook" loaded = "pageLoaded" class = "page" > ... < Button tap = "{{ logout }}" text = "Log out (custom)" > </ Button > ... </ Page >

In the view model implement the tap event handler in this case logout method. It just has to call the logout method that comes from the plugin. In the example below the logout method from the plugin is imported as fbLogout.

home-view-model.ts

import { Observable } from 'data/observable' ; import { logout as fbLogout } from "nativescript-facebook" ; export class LoginViewModel extends Observable { logout() { fbLogout( () => { console .log( "logged out" ); }); } }

Share

Create Sharing Content

For sharing, you have to create sharing content first. Currently the available content types are:

createShareLinksContent(link: string, quote?: string, addition?: ShareAdditionContent) available for every condition

available for every condition createSharePhotosContent(images: ImageSource[] | string[], userGenerated: boolean, addition?: ShareAdditionContent) available for ShareButton and showShareDialog ( only when user have native Facebook installed, version 7.0 or higher )

available for ShareButton and ( only when user have native Facebook installed, version 7.0 or higher ) createShareMessageGenericTemplateContent(contentConfig: MessageGenericTemplateContent) available for SendButton and showMessageDialog

available for SendButton and createShareMessageMediaTemplateContent(contentConfig: MessageMediaTemplateContent) available for SendButton and showMessageDialog

You can see more information from https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/overview#content and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/sharing/messenger#share-types

import { LoginEventData, getCurrentAccessToken, createShareLinksContent, createSharePhotosContent, createShareMessageGenericTemplateContent, MessageGenericTemplateImageAspectRatio, showShareDialog, showMessageDialog, canShareDialogShow, canMessageDialogShow } from 'nativescript-facebook' ; const linkContent = createShareLinksContent( 'https://www.nativescript.org' , 'Create Native iOS and Android Apps With JavaScript' , { hashtag: '#Nativescript' }); const logoImage = fromResource( 'logo' ); const photosContent = createSharePhotosContent([logoImage], false , { hashtag: '#Nativescript' }); const GenericTemplate = createShareMessageGenericTemplateContent({ element: { title: 'Nativescript' , subtitle: 'Create Native iOS and Android Apps With JavaScript' , imageUrl: 'https://d2odgkulk9w7if.cloudfront.net/images/default-source/home/how-it-works-min.png' , button: { title: 'Check Doc' , url: 'https://docs.nativescript.org' }, defaultAction: { title: 'Go HomePage' , url: 'https://www.nativescript.org' } }, pageID: 'testestsett' , imageAspectRatio: MessageGenericTemplateImageAspectRatio.Horizontal });

Facebook Share Button

< Facebook:ShareButton content = "{{ linkContent }}" > </ Facebook:ShareButton >

Facebook Send Button

If the Messenger app is not installed, the Send button will be hidden. Be sure that your app layout is appropriate when this button is hidden.

< Facebook:SendButton content = "{{ genericContent }}" > </ Facebook:SendButton >

Show Share Dialog Programmatically

Note The share dialog will try fallback to browse page sharing if user doesn't have Facebook installed (only for linkContent)

showShareDialog( this .linkContent); showMessageDialog( this .linkContent); showShareDialog( this .linkContent, ( error: Error , result:ShareCallbackResult ) => { if (!error){ console .log(result.android); console .log(result.ios); } });

Hide Custom Button If Can't share

You can use this method to check if the content can be shared and hide the custom button if can't

public canShowPhotosShareDialog = canShareDialogShow( this .photosContent); public canShowGenericMessageDialog = canMessageDialogShow( this .genericContent);

< Button tap = "{{ onShareDialogPhotos }}" text = "Open Share dialog (photos)" visibility = "{{ canShowPhotosShareDialog ? 'visible' : 'collapsed' }}" > </ Button > < Button tap = "{{ onSendGenericDialog }}" text = "Share Message Generic Template" visibility = "{{ canShowGenericMessageDialog ? 'visible' : 'collapsed' }}" > </ Button >

NativeScript Angular

Initialization

Call init of nativescript-facebook module on application launch.

app.module.ts

... import * as application from 'application' ; import { NativeScriptModule } from "nativescript-angular/nativescript.module" ; import { NativeScriptFacebookModule } from "nativescript-facebook/angular" ; let nsFacebook = require ( 'nativescript-facebook' ); application.on(application.launchEvent, function ( args ) { nsFacebook.init( "{facebook_app_id}" ); }); ... ({ ... imports: [ AppRoutingModule, NativeScriptModule, NativeScriptFacebookModule, ... ], ... }) ...

Login

Facebook Login Button

Add Facebook login button as simple as adding a Facebook:LoginButton tag in your component html file. Then you can define login event handler name. In the example below - onLogin . Bare in mind the $event argument.

pages/login/login.component.html

< StackLayout > < FacebookLoginButton ( login )= "onLogin($event)" > </ FacebookLoginButton > </ StackLayout >

Implement onLogin event handler in your component. It receives an argument from type LoginEventData . Currently LoginEventData object has 2 properties: error and loginResponse. loginResponse is an object that consists of 1 property - token that keeps the facebook access token which will be used for further authentications. Ideally we can add some other properties here in the future such as Facebook user id.

pages/login/login.component.ts

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import * as Facebook from "nativescript-facebook" ; ({ selector: "login" , templateUrl: "login.component.html" , }) export class LoginComponent { onLogin(eventData: Facebook.LoginEventData) { if (eventData.error) { alert( "Error during login: " + eventData.error); } else { console .log(eventData.loginResponse.token); } } }

Custom Login Button

Add a button and define a tap event handler in your login component html.

pages/login/login.component.html

< StackLayout > < Button text = "Login Button (custom)" ( tap )= "login()" > </ Button > </ StackLayout >

In the component implement the tap event handler in this case login method. It just has to call the login method that comes from the plugin.

pages/login/login.component.ts

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import * as Facebook from "nativescript-facebook" ; ({ selector: "login" , templateUrl: "login.component.html" , }) export class LoginComponent { login() { Facebook.login( ( error, fbData ) => { if (error) { alert( "Error during login: " + error.message); } else { console .log(fbData.token); } }); } }

Logout

Facebook Logout Button

Add Facebook logout button as simple as adding a Facebook:LoginButton tag in your component html file. Then you can define logout event handler name. In the example below - onLogout . Bare in mind the $event argument.

pages/home/home.component.html

< StackLayout > < FacebookLoginButton ( logout )= "onLogout($event)" > </ FacebookLoginButton > </ StackLayout >

Implement onLogout event handler.

pages/home/home.component.ts

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import * as Facebook from "nativescript-facebook" ; ({ selector: "home" , templateUrl: "home.component.html" , }) export class HomeComponent { onLogout(eventData: Facebook.LoginEventData) { if (eventData.error) { alert( "Error during login: " + eventData.error); } else { console .log( "logged out" ); } } }

Custom Logout Button

Add a button and define a tap event handler in your view. In this case - logout

pages/home/home.component.html

< StackLayout > < Button text = "Log out (custom)" ( tap )= "logout()" > </ Button > </ StackLayout >

In the component implement the tap event handler in this case logout method. It just has to call the logout method that comes from the plugin. In the example below the logout method from the plugin is imported as fbLogout.

pages/home/home.component.ts

import { Component } from "@angular/core" ; import { logout as fbLogout } from "nativescript-facebook" ; ({ selector: "home" , templateUrl: "home.component.html" , }) export class AppComponent { logout() { fbLogout( () => { console .log( "logged out" ); }); } }

Share

Create Sharing Content

Read Nativescript chapter for this

Facebook Share Button

< FacebookShareButton [ content ] = "linkContent" > </ FacebookShareButton >

Facebook Send Button

If the Messenger app is not installed, the Send button will be hidden. Be sure that your app layout is appropriate when this button is hidden.

< FacebookSendButton [ content ] = "genericContent" > </ FacebookSendButton >

Show Share Dialog Programmatically

Note The share dialog will try fallback to browse page sharing if user doesn't have Facebook installed (only for linkContent)

showShareDialog( this .linkContent); showMessageDialog( this .linkContent); showShareDialog( this .linkContent, ( error: Error , result:ShareCallbackResult ) => { if (!error){ console .log(result.android); console .log(result.ios); } });

Hide Custom Button If Can't share

You can use this method to check if the content can be shared and hide the custom button if can't

public canShowPhotosShareDialog = canShareDialogShow( this .photosContent); public canShowGenericMessageDialog = canMessageDialogShow( this .genericContent);

< Button ( tap ) = "onShareDialogPhotos()" text = "Open Share dialog (photos)" * ngIf = "canShowPhotosShareDialog" > </ Button > < Button ( tap ) = "onSendGenericDialog()" text = "Share Message Generic Template" * ngIf = "canShowGenericMessageDialog" > </ Button >

Login Response

The callback that have to be provided to Facebook.login method receives 2 arguments: error and login response object. Login response object has the following structure:

Property Description token access token which will be used for further authentications

Get Current Access Token

The plugin allows to get the current access token, if any, via getCurrentAccessToken() method.

Basic Analytics

The plugin allows to log analytics events. At the initialization of the application you need to init analytics:

application.on(application.launchEvent, function ( args ) { nsFacebook.init( "{facebook_app_id}" ); nsFacebook.initAnalytics(); });

Events logging:

nsFacebook.logEvent( 'Lead' );

Logging event with parameters:

const value = 5 ; const parameters = [{ key: 'value' , value: value.toString(), }]; nsFacebook.logEvent(FundsAdded, parameters);

Events logging:

nsFacebook.logEvent( 'Lead' );

Logging event with parameters:

const value = 5 ; const parameters = [{ key: 'value' , value: value.toString(), }]; nsFacebook.logEvent(FundsAdded, parameters);

Deep Linking

The plugin supports Deep Linking. You must register the callback before the application is started:

In your main.ts file call this before the app is initialized. Note: This must be done outside of the application.on(), and only done once;

nsFacebook.registerDeepLinkCallback( ( application, url, options ) => { });

Deferred Deep Linking

The plugin has basic support for Deferred Deep Linking. At the initialization of the application you need to init deep linking:

Note: The initDeepLinking() is only required if you aren't using init().

application.on(application.launchEvent, function ( args ) { nsFacebook.initDeepLinking( "{facebook_app_id}" ); nsFacebook.fetchDeferredAppLink().then( deepLink => { }).catch( error => { }) });

The fetchDeferredAppLink() returns a promise with a value of DeepLink defined below.

{ target: string ; ref: string ; promoCode: string ; }

Graph API Example

Once the Facebook access token is retrieved you can execute Graph API requests. In the example below after successful login, the access token is stored in application settings. And then on the home view it is retrieved and 2 Graph API calls are executed.

Get Facebook id of the logged in user Get the logged in user avatar (this is kind of workaround of this NativeScript issue. #2176)

export class HomeComponent { accessToken: string = appSettings.getString( "access_token" ); userId: string ; username: string ; avatarUrl: string ; constructor ( private ref: ChangeDetectorRef, private navigationService: NavigationService ) { http.getJSON(config.FACEBOOK_GRAPH_API_URL + "/me?access_token=" + this .accessToken).then( ( res ) => { this .username = res.name; this .userId = res.id; http.getJSON(config.FACEBOOK_GRAPH_API_URL + "/" + this .userId + "/picture?type=large&redirect=false&access_token=" + this .accessToken).then( ( res ) => { this .avatarUrl = res.data.url; this .ref.detectChanges(); }, function ( err ) { alert( "Error getting user info: " + err); }); }, function ( err ) { alert( "Error getting user info: " + err); }); }

This sample is part of the demo apps and can be observed here for Nativescript Code and here for NativeScript + Angular.

Release notes

Check out release notes here

FAQ

Check out our FAQ section here.

Contribute

We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled help wanted .

Get Help

Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.