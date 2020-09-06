NativeScript Email

You can use this plugin to compose an e-mail, have the user edit the draft manually, and send it.

Note that this plugin depends on the default mail app. If you want a fallback to a third party client app like Gmail or Outlook, then check for availability, and if not available use a solution like the Social Share plugin.

⚠️ Looking for NativeScript 7 compatibilty? Go to the NativeScript/plugins repo.

Installation

Run this command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-email

API

To use this plugin you must first require/import it:

TypeScript

import * as email from "nativescript-email" ; import { compose } from "nativescript-email" ; import { compose as composeEmail } from "nativescript-email" ;

JavaScript

var email = require ( "nativescript-email" );

available

TypeScript

email.available().then( ( avail: boolean ) => { console .log( "Email available? " + avail); })

JavaScript

email.available().then( function ( avail ) { console .log( "Email available? " + avail); })

compose

JavaScript

var fs = require ( "file-system" ); var appPath = fs.knownFolders.currentApp().path; var logoPath = appPath + "/res/telerik-logo.png" ; email.compose({ subject : "Yo" , body : "Hello <strong>dude</strong> :)" , to : [ 'eddyverbruggen@gmail.com' , 'to@person2.com' ], cc : [ 'ccperson@somewhere.com' ], bcc : [ 'eddy@combidesk.com' , 'eddy@x-services.nl' ], attachments : [ { fileName : 'arrow1.png' , path : 'base64://iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABYAAAAoCAYAAAD6xArmAAAACXBIWXMAABYlAAAWJQFJUiTwAAAAHGlET1QAAAACAAAAAAAAABQAAAAoAAAAFAAAABQAAAB5EsHiAAAAAEVJREFUSA1iYKAimDhxYjwIU9FIBgaQgZMmTfoPwlOmTJGniuHIhlLNxaOGwiNqNEypkwlGk9RokoIUfaM5ijo5Clh9AAAAAP//ksWFvgAAAEFJREFUY5g4cWL8pEmT/oMwiM1ATTBqONbQHA2W0WDBGgJYBUdTy2iwYA0BrILDI7VMmTJFHqv3yBUEBQsIg/QDAJNpcv6v+k1ZAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC' , mimeType : 'image/png' }, { fileName : 'telerik-logo.png' , path : logoPath, mimeType : 'image/png' }] }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Email composer closed" ); }, function ( err ) { console .log( "Error: " + err); });

Full attachment support has been added to 1.3.0 per the example above.

Since 1.4.0 the promise will be rejected in case a file can't be found.

Usage with Angular

Check out this tutorial (YouTube) to learn how to use this plugin in a NativeScript-Angular app.

Known issues