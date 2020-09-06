openbase logo
nativescript-email

by Eddy Verbruggen
1.6.0 (see all)

✉️ NativeScript plugin for opening draft e-mails

Downloads/wk

372

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NativeScript Email

NPM version Downloads Twitter Follow

You can use this plugin to compose an e-mail, have the user edit the draft manually, and send it.

Note that this plugin depends on the default mail app. If you want a fallback to a third party client app like Gmail or Outlook, then check for availability, and if not available use a solution like the Social Share plugin.

⚠️ Looking for NativeScript 7 compatibilty? Go to the NativeScript/plugins repo.

Installation

Run this command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-email

API

To use this plugin you must first require/import it:

TypeScript

import * as email from "nativescript-email";
// or
import { compose } from "nativescript-email";
// or even
import { compose as composeEmail } from "nativescript-email";

JavaScript

var email = require("nativescript-email");

available

TypeScript

  email.available().then((avail: boolean) => {
      console.log("Email available? " + avail);
  })

JavaScript

  email.available().then(function(avail) {
      console.log("Email available? " + avail);
  })

compose

JavaScript

  // let's first create a File object using the tns file module
  var fs = require("file-system");
  var appPath = fs.knownFolders.currentApp().path;
  var logoPath = appPath + "/res/telerik-logo.png";

  email.compose({
      subject: "Yo",
      body: "Hello <strong>dude</strong> :)",
      to: ['eddyverbruggen@gmail.com', 'to@person2.com'],
      cc: ['ccperson@somewhere.com'],
      bcc: ['eddy@combidesk.com', 'eddy@x-services.nl'],
      attachments: [
        {
            fileName: 'arrow1.png',
            path: 'base64://iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABYAAAAoCAYAAAD6xArmAAAACXBIWXMAABYlAAAWJQFJUiTwAAAAHGlET1QAAAACAAAAAAAAABQAAAAoAAAAFAAAABQAAAB5EsHiAAAAAEVJREFUSA1iYKAimDhxYjwIU9FIBgaQgZMmTfoPwlOmTJGniuHIhlLNxaOGwiNqNEypkwlGk9RokoIUfaM5ijo5Clh9AAAAAP//ksWFvgAAAEFJREFUY5g4cWL8pEmT/oMwiM1ATTBqONbQHA2W0WDBGgJYBUdTy2iwYA0BrILDI7VMmTJFHqv3yBUEBQsIg/QDAJNpcv6v+k1ZAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC',
            mimeType: 'image/png'
        },
        {
            fileName: 'telerik-logo.png',
            path: logoPath,
            mimeType: 'image/png'
      }]
  }).then(
    function() {
      console.log("Email composer closed");
    }, function(err) {
      console.log("Error: " + err);
    });

Full attachment support has been added to 1.3.0 per the example above.

Since 1.4.0 the promise will be rejected in case a file can't be found.

Usage with Angular

Check out this tutorial (YouTube) to learn how to use this plugin in a NativeScript-Angular app.

Known issues

On iOS you can't use the simulator to test the plugin because of an iOS limitation. To prevent a crash this plugin returns false when available is invoked on the iOS sim.

