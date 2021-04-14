NativeScript DrawingPad

NativeScript plugin to provide a way to capture any drawing (signatures are a common use case) from the device. You can use this component to capture really anything you want that can be drawn on the screen.

Installation

From your command prompt/termial go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nativescript-community/drawingpad

NativeScript < 7:

tns plugin add nativescript-drawingpad

Samples

Android iOS

Native Libraries:

Android iOS gcacace/android-signaturepad SignatureView

Video Tutorial

Egghead lesson - https://egghead.io/lessons/javascript-capture-drawings-and-signatures-in-a-nativescript-app

Written Tutorial

Blog post using Angular - http://tylerablake.com/nativescript/2019/05/02/capturing-signatures.html

Usage

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:DrawingPad = "@nativescript-community/drawingpad" loaded = "pageLoaded" > < ActionBar title = "NativeScript-DrawingPad" /> < ScrollView > < StackLayout > < DrawingPad:DrawingPad height = "400" id = "drawingPad" penColor = "{{ penColor }}" penWidth = "{{ penWidth }}" /> </ StackLayout > </ ScrollView > </ Page >

import { Frame, ImageSource } from '@nativescript/core' ; import { DrawingPad } from '@nativescript-community/drawingpad' ; public getMyDrawing() { const drawingPad = Frame.topmost().getViewById( 'myDrawingPad' ); drawingPad.getDrawing().then( ( res ) => { console .log(res); const img = new ImageSource(res); const base64imageString = image.toBase64String( 'jpg' ); }); } public clearMyDrawing() { const drawingPad = Frame.topmost().getViewById( 'myDrawingPad' ); drawingPad.clearDrawing(); }

import { Component, ElementRef, ViewChild } from '@angular/core' ; import { registerElement } from '@nativescript/angular' ; import { ImageSource } from '@nativescript/core' ; import { DrawingPad } from '@nativescript-community/drawingpad' ; registerElement( 'DrawingPad' , () => DrawingPad); @Component({ selector : 'drawing-pad-example' , template : ` <ScrollView> <StackLayout> <DrawingPad #DrawingPad height="400" id="drawingPad" penColor="#ff4081" penWidth="3" > </DrawingPad> <StackLayout orientation="horizontal"> <Button text="Get Drawing" (tap)="getMyDrawing()"></Button> <Button text="Clear Drawing" (tap)="clearMyDrawing()"></Button> </StackLayout> </StackLayout> </ScrollView> ` }) export class DrawingPadExample { @ViewChild( 'DrawingPad' ) DrawingPad: ElementRef; getMyDrawing(args) { const pad = this .DrawingPad.nativeElement; let drawingImage; pad.getDrawing().then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); const image = new ImageSource(data); drawingImage = image; const base64imageString = image.toBase64String( 'jpg' ); console .log( '::IMG_BASE64::' , base64imageString); }, (err) => { console .log(err); } ); } clearMyDrawing(args) { const pad = this .DrawingPad.nativeElement; pad.clearDrawing(); } }

Properties

penColor - (Color) - optional Property to specify the pen (stroke) color to use.

penWidth - (int) - optional Property to specify the pen (stroke) width to use.

clearOnLongPress - (boolean = true) - optional iOS Only Gets/sets whether a long press will clear the view.

Methods

getDrawing() - Promise (returns image if successful)

getDrawingAsBase64(format?: "png" | "jpg" | "jpeg") - Promise (returns image as base64 string if successful)

clearDrawing() - clears the drawing from the DrawingPad view.

getDrawingSvg() - Promise (returns a Scalable Vector Graphics document)

Android Only