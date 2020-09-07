NativeScript Directions plugin

⚠️ Looking for NativeScript 7 compatibilty? Go to the NativeScript/plugins repo.

Installation

From the command prompt go to your app's root folder and execute:

tns plugin add nativescript-directions

Usage

Demo app (XML + TypeScript)

Want to dive in quickly? Check out the demo app! Otherwise, continue reading.

You can run the demo app from the root of the project by typing npm run demo.ios.device or npm run demo.android .

Demo app (Angular)

This plugin is part of the plugin showcase app I built using Angular.

API

available

Not all devices have the Google (Android) or Apple (iOS) Maps app installed. Well, most do of course, but on an Android simulator you may be out of luck, so let's check beforehand:

JavaScript

var Directions = require ( "nativescript-directions" ).Directions; var directions = new Directions(); directions.available().then( function ( avail ) { console .log(avail ? "Yes" : "No" ); } );

TypeScript

import { Directions } from "nativescript-directions" ; let directions = new Directions(); directions.available().then( avail => { console .log(avail ? "Yes" : "No" ); });

navigate

This function opens the native Maps app with a predefined from and to address.

If you don't pass from the current location of the user will be used.

If an address is specified then lat and lng will be ignored.

If you pass in an Array of to addresses, then the last item is the destination, the others become 'waypoints'.

Note that if there's an ocean in between from and to you won't be able to get directions, don't blame this plugin for that 😁

JavaScript

directions.navigate({ from : { lat : 52.215987 , lng : 5.282764 }, to : { address : "Hof der Kolommen 34, Amersfoort, Netherlands" } }).then( function ( ) { console .log( "Maps app launched." ); }, function ( error ) { console .log(error); } );

TypeScript

directions.navigate({ from : { lat: 52.215987 , lng: 5.282764 }, to: [{ address: "Hof der Kolommen 34, Amersfoort, Netherlands" , }, { address: "Aak 98, Wieringerwerf, Netherlands" }], type : "walking" , ios: { preferGoogleMaps: true , allowGoogleMapsWeb: true }, android: { newTask: true } }).then( () => { console .log( "Maps app launched." ); }, error => { console .log(error); });

Future work