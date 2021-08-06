The source code has been moved into the main NativeScript monorepo and all issues are handled in the main repo now.
This repository is now in read-only mode (archived) for reference.
This repository contains the code for the nativescript-dev-webpack plugin which helps in webpacking NativeScript apps.
JavaScript code and general asset bundling have been a member of the web developer toolbox for a long time. Tools like Webpack have been providing support for an enjoyable development experience that lets you assemble client-side code from various module sources and formats and then package it together. Most importantly, they allow for page load time optimizations that reduce or parallelize the number of requests a browser makes to the server.
Why bundle scripts in a mobile app though?
For more details, see the NativeScript docs for building with webpack.
$ npm install --save-dev nativescript-dev-webpack
$ tns run android
or
$ tns run ios
We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines and instructions for local setup. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled
help wanted.
Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.