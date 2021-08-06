The source code has been moved into the main NativeScript monorepo and all issues are handled in the main repo now.

This repository is now in read-only mode (archived) for reference.

NativeScript Webpack

This repository contains the code for the nativescript-dev-webpack plugin which helps in webpacking NativeScript apps.

JavaScript code and general asset bundling have been a member of the web developer toolbox for a long time. Tools like Webpack have been providing support for an enjoyable development experience that lets you assemble client-side code from various module sources and formats and then package it together. Most importantly, they allow for page load time optimizations that reduce or parallelize the number of requests a browser makes to the server.

Why bundle scripts in a mobile app though?

Fewer filesystem operations on app startup

Smaller code size

Tree-shaking

Preprocessing and interoperability hooks. Webpack provides a way to resolve modules and expressions differently according to its configuration. It also contains a lot of plugins and loaders that let you embed different content in your application or use code written in different programming languages

For more details, see the NativeScript docs for building with webpack.

Ingredients

webpack config templates.

helper functions that place files at the correct locations before packaging apps.

loaders and plugins for vanilla NativeScript and Angular apps.

Usage

$ npm install --save-dev nativescript-dev-webpack $ tns run android or $ tns run ios

