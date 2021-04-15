A NativeScript plugin to copy and paste data from and to the device clipboard.
💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.0.
Run the following command from the root of your project:
tns plugin add nativescript-clipboard
TIP: Check out the demo app for TypeScript examples.
To use this plugin you must first require() it:
var clipboard = require("nativescript-clipboard");
clipboard.setText("Something relevant to put on the clipboard.").then(function() {
console.log("OK, copied to the clipboard");
})
This is the synchronous version of
setText, available since plugin version 1.2.0.
clipboard.setTextSync("Something relevant to put on the clipboard.");
clipboard.getText().then(function(content) {
console.log("Read from clipboard: " + content);
})
This is the synchronous version of
getText, available since plugin version 1.2.0.
var content = clipboard.getText();
console.log("Read from clipboard: " + content);
Implement support for storing data (image, etc) on the clipboard. Open an issue or PR in case you like to have that.