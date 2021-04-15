openbase logo
nc

nativescript-clipboard

by Eddy Verbruggen
2.1.1 (see all)

📋 NativeScript plugin to copy stuff to the device clipboard, and read from it again

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

NativeScript Clipboard

Readme

NativeScript Clipboard

Build Status NPM version Downloads TotalDownloads Twitter Follow

A NativeScript plugin to copy and paste data from and to the device clipboard.

💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.0.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-clipboard

Usage

TIP: Check out the demo app for TypeScript examples.

To use this plugin you must first require() it:

var clipboard = require("nativescript-clipboard");

setText

  clipboard.setText("Something relevant to put on the clipboard.").then(function() {
      console.log("OK, copied to the clipboard");
  })

setTextSync

This is the synchronous version of setText, available since plugin version 1.2.0.

  clipboard.setTextSync("Something relevant to put on the clipboard.");

getText

  clipboard.getText().then(function(content) {
      console.log("Read from clipboard: " + content);
  })

getTextSync

This is the synchronous version of getText, available since plugin version 1.2.0.

  var content = clipboard.getText();
  console.log("Read from clipboard: " + content);

Future work

Implement support for storing data (image, etc) on the clipboard. Open an issue or PR in case you like to have that.

