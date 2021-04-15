NativeScript Clipboard

A NativeScript plugin to copy and paste data from and to the device clipboard.

💡 Plugin version 2.0.0+ is compatible with NativeScript 7+. If you need to target older NativeScript versions, please stick to plugin version 1.2.0.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-clipboard

Usage

TIP: Check out the demo app for TypeScript examples.

To use this plugin you must first require() it:

var clipboard = require ( "nativescript-clipboard" );

setText

clipboard.setText( "Something relevant to put on the clipboard." ).then( function ( ) { console .log( "OK, copied to the clipboard" ); })

setTextSync

This is the synchronous version of setText , available since plugin version 1.2.0.

clipboard.setTextSync( "Something relevant to put on the clipboard." );

getText

clipboard.getText().then( function ( content ) { console .log( "Read from clipboard: " + content); })

getTextSync

This is the synchronous version of getText , available since plugin version 1.2.0.

var content = clipboard.getText(); console .log( "Read from clipboard: " + content);

Future work

Implement support for storing data (image, etc) on the clipboard. Open an issue or PR in case you like to have that.