nativescript-checkbox

by nstudio
3.0.3

NativeScript plugin for checkbox UI component

Deprecated!
This version has been deprecated in favor of @nstudio/nativescript-checkbox. Thanks to the nStudio team for owning the plugin. Please update your dependencies.

Readme

NativeScript Checkbox

A NativeScript plugin to provide a checkbox widget, radio buttons are also possible.

Action Build npm stars

Installation

From your command prompt/terminal go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-checkbox

NativeScript prior to 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-checkbox@1.0.0

Platform controls used:

AndroidiOS
Android CheckBoxBEMCheckBox

Sample Usage

Android SampleiOS Sample
Sample1Sample2

Usage

<Page
  xmlns="http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd"
  xmlns:CheckBox="@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox" loaded="pageLoaded">
  <ActionBar title="Native Checkbox" />
  <StackLayout>
    <CheckBox:CheckBox checked="{{ checkProp }}" text="{{ myCheckText }}" fillColor="{{ myCheckColor }}" id="myCheckbox" />
    <CheckBox:CheckBox text="CheckBox Label" checked="false" />
  </StackLayout>
</Page>



import { CheckBox } from '@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox';
import { topmost } from '@nativescript/core/ui/frame';

public toggleCheck() {
  const checkBox = topmost().getViewById('yourCheckBoxId');
  checkBox.toggle();
}

public getCheckProp() {
  const checkBox = topmost().getViewById('yourCheckBoxId');
  console.log('checked prop value = ' + checkBox.checked);
}

Angular Usage Sample:

import { TNSCheckBoxModule } from '@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox/angular';

@NgModule({
  imports: [TNSCheckBoxModule]
  // etc.
})
export class YourModule {}

// component:
export class SomeComponent {
  @ViewChild('CB1') FirstCheckBox: ElementRef;
  constructor() {}
  public toggleCheck() {
    this.FirstCheckBox.nativeElement.toggle();
  }

  public getCheckProp() {
    console.log(
      'checked prop value = ' + this.FirstCheckBox.nativeElement.checked
    );
  }
}

<StackLayout>
  <CheckBox #CB1 text="CheckBox Label" checked="false"></CheckBox>
  <button (tap)="toggleCheck()" text="Toggle it!"></button>
  <button (tap)="getCheckProp()" text="Check Property"></button>
</StackLayout>

NativeScript-Vue Usage Sample

In your main.js (The file where the root Vue instance is created) register the element

Vue.registerElement(
  'CheckBox',
  () => require('@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox').CheckBox,
  {
    model: {
      prop: 'checked',
      event: 'checkedChange'
    }
  }
);

And in your template, use it as:

<check-box :checked="isChecked" @checkedChange="isChecked = $event.value" />

Use checked instead of v-model. See #99.

Properties

  • checked - boolean
  • text - text to use with the checkbox
  • fillColor - Color of the checkbox element
  • boxType - Either 'square' (default) or 'circle'. It's recommended to use 'circle' for radiobuttons. Note that plugin version 3.0.0 switched the default for iOS to 'square' for alignment with Android. Still want circle on iOS and square on Android? Just make the boxType value conditional.

Events

  • checkedChange - Use a reference to the CheckBox component to grab it's checked property when this event fires to see the new value.

API

  • toggle() - Change the checked state of the view to the inverse of its current state.

Css Styling

  • color - set the text label color
  • font-size - checkbox is sized to text from here : default 15
  • border-width - set the line width of the checkbox element: iOS only

Styling [Android]

  • checkStyle - set to the name of your drawable
  • checkPadding - set the padding of the checkbox

Add the following to app/App_Resources/Android/drawable/checkbox_grey.xml

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>

<selector xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android">
    <item android:state_enabled="false" android:state_checked="true" android:drawable="@drawable/ic_checkbox_checked_incomplete" />
    <item android:state_enabled="false" android:state_checked="false" android:drawable="@drawable/ic_checkbox_grey_incomplete" />
    <item android:state_checked="true" android:drawable="@drawable/ic_checkbox_checked_grey"/>
    <item android:state_checked="false" android:drawable="@drawable/ic_checkbox_grey" />
</selector>

Radiobuttons, anyone?

Want to use radiobutton behavior for your checkboxes (only one option possible within a group)? Set boxType="circle" and check out the second tab in the Angular demo, here's a screenshot:

Contributing & Running Demo Apps

  • Execute from root:
    • For android: npm run demo.android
    • For iOS: npm run demo.ios
    • npm run demo.ng.android (for angular android)
    • npm run demo.ng.ios (for angular ios)

