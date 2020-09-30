NativeScript Checkbox

A NativeScript plugin to provide a checkbox widget, radio buttons are also possible.





Installation

From your command prompt/terminal go to your app's root folder and execute:

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-checkbox

NativeScript prior to 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-checkbox@1.0.0

Platform controls used:

Android iOS Android CheckBox BEMCheckBox

Sample Usage

Android Sample iOS Sample

Usage

< Page xmlns = "http://schemas.nativescript.org/tns.xsd" xmlns:CheckBox = "@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox" loaded = "pageLoaded" > < ActionBar title = "Native Checkbox" /> < StackLayout > < CheckBox:CheckBox checked = "{{ checkProp }}" text = "{{ myCheckText }}" fillColor = "{{ myCheckColor }}" id = "myCheckbox" /> < CheckBox:CheckBox text = "CheckBox Label" checked = "false" /> </ StackLayout > </ Page >

import { CheckBox } from '@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox' ; import { topmost } from '@nativescript/core/ui/frame' ; public toggleCheck() { const checkBox = topmost().getViewById( 'yourCheckBoxId' ); checkBox.toggle(); } public getCheckProp() { const checkBox = topmost().getViewById( 'yourCheckBoxId' ); console .log( 'checked prop value = ' + checkBox.checked); }

Angular Usage Sample:

import { TNSCheckBoxModule } from '@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox/angular' ; ({ imports: [TNSCheckBoxModule] }) export class YourModule {} export class SomeComponent { ( 'CB1' ) FirstCheckBox: ElementRef; constructor ( ) {} public toggleCheck() { this .FirstCheckBox.nativeElement.toggle(); } public getCheckProp() { console .log( 'checked prop value = ' + this .FirstCheckBox.nativeElement.checked ); } }

< StackLayout > < CheckBox # CB1 text = "CheckBox Label" checked = "false" > </ CheckBox > < button ( tap )= "toggleCheck()" text = "Toggle it!" > </ button > < button ( tap )= "getCheckProp()" text = "Check Property" > </ button > </ StackLayout >

NativeScript-Vue Usage Sample

In your main.js (The file where the root Vue instance is created) register the element

Vue.registerElement( 'CheckBox' , () => require ( '@nstudio/nativescript-checkbox' ).CheckBox, { model : { prop : 'checked' , event : 'checkedChange' } } );

And in your template, use it as:

< check-box :checked = "isChecked" @ checkedChange = "isChecked = $event.value" />

Use checked instead of v-model . See #99.

Properties

checked - boolean

- boolean text - text to use with the checkbox

- text to use with the checkbox fillColor - Color of the checkbox element

- Color of the checkbox element boxType - Either 'square' (default) or 'circle'. It's recommended to use 'circle' for radiobuttons. Note that plugin version 3.0.0 switched the default for iOS to 'square' for alignment with Android. Still want circle on iOS and square on Android? Just make the boxType value conditional.

Events

checkedChange - Use a reference to the CheckBox component to grab it's checked property when this event fires to see the new value.

API

toggle() - Change the checked state of the view to the inverse of its current state.

Css Styling

color - set the text label color

- set the text label color font-size - checkbox is sized to text from here : default 15

- checkbox is sized to text from here : default 15 border-width - set the line width of the checkbox element: iOS only

Styling [Android]

checkStyle - set to the name of your drawable

- set to the name of your drawable checkPadding - set the padding of the checkbox

Add the following to app/App_Resources/Android/drawable/checkbox_grey.xml

< selector xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" > < item android:state_enabled = "false" android:state_checked = "true" android:drawable = "@drawable/ic_checkbox_checked_incomplete" /> < item android:state_enabled = "false" android:state_checked = "false" android:drawable = "@drawable/ic_checkbox_grey_incomplete" /> < item android:state_checked = "true" android:drawable = "@drawable/ic_checkbox_checked_grey" /> < item android:state_checked = "false" android:drawable = "@drawable/ic_checkbox_grey" /> </ selector >

Want to use radiobutton behavior for your checkboxes (only one option possible within a group)? Set boxType="circle" and check out the second tab in the Angular demo, here's a screenshot:

Contributing & Running Demo Apps