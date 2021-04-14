NativeScript Carousel
A simple carousel component for NativeScript.
Installation
NativeScript 7+:
ns plugin add nativescript-carousel
NativeScript less than NS7:
tns plugin add nativescript-carousel@6.1.1
Limitations
- (iOS) PagerIndicator animations not available for iOS, only Android.
- (Android) Auto- and Infinite-paging not available.
- (Android) Carousel still needs to be wrapped in a GridLayout for the indicator to overlap.
Usage
Check out the demos included in this repo for instructions on how to use the Carousel with your choice of framework:
Vanilla TS demo
Angular demo
Vue demo
Attributes - Common
- items optional (must be used with
itemTemplate)
Assign a data-array to generate the slides and apply the bindingContext. If
items is populated then you must use the template-option.
- itemTemplate optional (must be used with
items)
Defines the view template for each slide-view to be generated.
Sets/Gets the active page by index
Shows or hides the page-indicator
Sets the active indicator color. Default is semi-transparent white. Use hex or color-name.
Sets the color of unselected indicators
By default the indicator is centered at the bottom. You can use points (x,y) to move the indicator. E.g.
indicatorOffset="100,100"
Attributes - iOS specific
If true last slide will wrap back to first and visa versa
If set to 'true' scrolling will bounce at the first/last page (non-infinite). Default is 'false'.
- autoPagingInterval optional
Defines the interval in seconds to wait before the next slide is shown. Default is 0 (off).
Enables/Disables user scroll on the Carousel.
Returns the
DKCarouselView object.
Attributes - Android specific
Returns the
ViewPager object.
Sets the pager-indicator animation type. Choose between:
color,
slide,
scale,
worm,
thin_worm,
fill,
drop or
none. Default is
none.
- indicatorAnimationDuration
Sets the pager-indicator animation duration in milliseconds. Default is 500.
Sets the pager-indicator alignment. Choose between
top or
bottom. Default is
bottom.
Sets the pager-indicator dot radius.
Sets the pager-indicator dot padding.
Set the indicator count which will change the underlying Android data adapter. See issue #5 discussion
Demo
|iOS
|Android
Indicator animations (Android only!)
|WORM
|THIN_WORM
|FILL
|DROP
|SWAP
Changelog
7.0.1
- Hotfix release: Fixes issues with the
@NativeClass() decorator.
7.0.0
- Plugin updated to support NativeScript v7.0 release. Thanks to @BradMartin, @NathanWalker & @rickwalking for all the PRs and making sure the code compiles & runs. 👏
6.1.0
- Fix for iOS safe-area issues. No need to use the custom css-padding-hack any more.
- DKCarouselView pod updated to version 2.5.0 (fix safe-area layout).
- Known bugs: Orientation change render-issues on iOS (DKCarouselView) (help wanted).
- Demos updated.
6.0.0
- NativeScript 6.0 & AndroidX migration.
- IndicatorView gradle bumped to 1.0.3 (androidx).
- Some refactorings on the Android side for the plugin to work better with Angular & Vue.
- Demos updated, again.
- Instructions for each demo updated.
4.2.5
- Fix for the dreadded
PagerAdapter changed the adapter's contents without calling PagerAdapter#notifyDataSetChanged! error on Android.
- Hotfix on the AndroidX migration.
- Minor refactor in the
refresh() function. Safer to call on demand.
- Redesigned all demo apps. Added more advanced examples.
- 4.x will be the last Nativescript 5.x version. All future versions will be Nativescript 6.x only and that includes AndroidX.
4.2.1
- Hotfix for static items. Sorry!
4.2.0
- AndroidX update for NS6. Thanks @bradmartin!
- Code cleanup, typings fix.
- Demos updated. Proper Vue-demo added.
4.1.0
- Added setter for
pageIndicatorCount for Android to enable dynamically changing the length of the carousel items array without Android throwing a crash about the adapster set changing incorrectly.
4.0.2
- Carousel now extends from GridLayout instead of AbsoluteLayout (better positioning). (Thanks @bradmartin)
4.0.0
- Mirgration to TypeScript, typings added (Thanks @bradmartin)
- Cleanup in demo app, added ng-demo (Thanks @bradmartin)
3.1.1
- Made comaptible for recent TNS 3.2.x releases.
- Merged fix regarding the
notifyDataSetChanged issue. Thanks @OPADA-Eng
- Fixed issue on iOS when having only 2 slides. Thanks @sitefinitysteve
3.1.0
- Made comaptible for recent TNS 3.1.x releases.
- Updated Android indicator library to latest version.
3.0.2
- Fixed an issue with events not working on Android (affected all events).
3.0.1
- Fixed a critical bug on Android during
refresh when navigating back to a view with a Carousel.
3.0.0
- Finally! Support for TNS 3.x. Big thanks to @MattNer0, @sitefinitysteve, @hristo, @NickIliev
- Fixed the "refresh observable" issue on Android, thanks @MattNer0.
- New property to enable/disable scroll, thanks @sitefinitysteve.
- New property for Android:
indicatorOffset, thanks @sitefinitysteve.
- Fixed issue with orientation change on iOS. Please use
nativescript-orientation plugin in order to trigger UI-refresh.
- Code refactor & cleanup, introduced common.js
- Updated Pod & Android-IndicatorView to latest version.
2.4.2
- Added
bounce property to the plugin and the Pod. Thanks to @sitefinitysteve.
2.4.1
- Fixed an issue on iOS when updating
Items binding, would not refresh Carousel-view.
2.4.0
- Added new event, 'pageScrolling'. Thanks to @sitefinitysteve!
- Updated gradle for 'PageIndicatorView' to version 0.1.2
- Updated package.json with 'plugin' metadata to comply with the upcomming 3.0 plugin standard
- Potential fix for
ViewPager.populate exception on Android.
2.3.1
- Potential fix for ng2 & webpack users (
Trying to link invalid 'this' to a Java object). Thanks @peterstaev.
- Updated android indicators gradle plugin. New animation:
swap!
2.3.0
- Changed the iOS Pod to point to our own repo! We have the control ;)
- New property available for iOS:
indicatorColorUnselected. Allows you to set color to the unselected dots.
2.2.0
- Fixed issue with the
refresh function that could cause a crash or removal of slides (Android).
- Updated Android-indicators gradle library to v0.1.0. More stable and more animations! New animations are:
drop,
scale and
thin_worm.
- Fixed issue with a small white bar being shown if the indicators are disabled (Android). Thanks to @EddyVerbruggen.
- Fixed, another, potential bug that would cause app to crash when resuming he activity (Android).
2.1.2
- Fixed a critical bug that would cause the app to crash when resuming the activity (Android). Thanks to @EddyVerbruggen.
2.1.1
- Corrected README, iOS does indeed allow for tap-events innside the CarouselItems. Thanks @terreb!
- Fixed the selectedPage property on iOS, now also returns selected index.
- Updated iOS Podfile to 1.4.12
2.1.0
- Added Android support!
- Android gets animated pager-indicators made by @romandanylyk.
1.1.0
- Updated pod with version '1.4.10'
- Fixed page-change-event when finite is set to 'true'
- Added new property 'selectedPage' (set active page by index).
- Updated demo app
1.0.0
Author
Collaborators
Contributing
I will accept pull requests that improve this and assign credit.
- Fork and clone the repository
-
cd src && npm run setup
-
npm run demo.android for android development
-
npm run demo.ios for iOS development
-
npm run demo-ng.ios for iOS Angular app
-
npm run demo-ng.android for Android Angular
-
npm run demo-vue.ios for iOS Vue app
-
npm run demo-vue.android for Android Vue