Deprecated!
This plugin has been deprecated. Please use the nStudio LLC plugin version https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-cardview. You can update your dependency by executing 'tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-cardview'. Be sure to remove the old plugin from your package.json. Thanks.

Readme

NativeScript CardView

A NativeScript plugin to provide an XML widget to implement the Material Design CardView component.

npm npm

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-cardview

NativeScript prior to 7:

tns plugin add @nstudio/nativescript-cardview@1.0.0
Material Design Card Spec
CardView Android Documentation

Usage

iOS note: Setting a background-color will help if you do not see the card on the page.

NativeScript Plain

IMPORTANT: Make sure you include xmlns:Card="@nstudio/nativescript-cardview" on the Page element

XML

<Page xmlns:Card="@nstudio/nativescript-cardview">
   <StackLayout>
      <Card:CardView class="cardStyle" margin="10" elevation="40" radius="5">
           <grid-layout rows="200, auto, auto" columns="auto, auto, *">
               <image src="~/images/batman.jpg" stretch="aspectFill" colSpan="3" row="0" />
               <label text="Batman wants to be friends?" class="info" textWrap="true" row="1" colSpan="3" />
               <button text="DECLINE" tap="goAway" row="2" col="0" />
               <button text="ACCEPT" row="2" col="1" />
           </grid-layout>
       </Card:CardView>
   </StackLayout>
</Page>

CSS

.cardStyle {
  background-color: #3489db;
  color: #fff;
}

NativeScript Angular

import { registerElement } from '@nativescript/angular';
import { CardView } from '@nstudio/nativescript-cardview';
registerElement('CardView', () => CardView);

<CardView class="cardStyle" margin="10" elevation="40" radius="1">
  <GridLayout rows="10,30,30,250, auto, auto,10" columns="10,40, *, 30,10">
    <image
      src="res://profile"
      stretch="aspectFit"
      verticalAlignment="stretch"
      col="1"
      row="1"
      rowSpan="2"
    ></image>
    <label
      class="createdBy text-left"
      horizontalAlignment="left"
      [text]="item.CreatedBy"
      row="1"
      col="2"
      textWrap="true"
    ></label>
    <label
      class="createdOn text-left"
      horizontalAlignment="left"
      [text]="item.UpdatedDate"
      row="2"
      col="2"
    ></label>
    <image
      [src]="'https://img.youtube.com/vi/'+item.MediaURL+'/mqdefault.jpg'"
      stretch="aspectFit"
      colSpan="3"
      col="1"
      row="3"
    ></image>
    <label
      horizontalAlignment="left"
      [text]="item.Title"
      colSpan="3"
      row="4"
      textWrap="true"
      col="1"
    ></label>
    <label
      horizontalAlignment="left"
      [text]="item.Summary"
      textWrap="true"
      col="1"
      row="5"
      colSpan="3"
    ></label>
  </GridLayout>
</CardView>

NativeScript Vue

import Vue from 'nativescript-vue';
Vue.registerElement(
  'CardView',
  () => require('@nstudio/nativescript-cardview').CardView
);

<card-view margin="10" elevation="40" radius="1">
  <stack-layout>
    <label text="Hello World"></label>
  </stack-layout>
</card-view>

Attributes

  • radius optional

An attribute to control the 'border-radius' of the card.

Platform specific options

Android

  • elevation optional

An attribute to set the elevation of the card. This will increase the 'drop-shadow' of the card. There can be some performance impact when using a very high elevation value.

  • ripple optional

Set to 'true' to show a ripple when the card is tapped. Tap event handlers in the card content will prevent the ripple.

iOS

  • shadowOffsetWidth optional

An attribute to offset the x position of the shadow behind the card.

  • shadowOffsetHeight optional

An attribute to offset the y position of the shadow behind the card.

  • shadowColor optional

An attribute to set the color of the shadow behind the card.

  • shadowOpacity optional

An attribute to set the opacity of the shadow behind the card.

  • shadowRadius optional

An attribute to set the radius of the shadow (shadow spread) behind the card.

The default values are set to:

radius = 2;
shadowOffsetWidth = 0;
shadowOffsetHeight = 2;
shadowColor = new Color('#000').ios
shadowOpacity = 0.4;
shadowRadius = 1;

Sample Screenshots

Android

Sample 1Sample 2
Sample1Sample2

iOS

Sample 1Sample 2
Sample1Sample2

Run Demo

git clone https://github.com/nstudio/nativescript-cardview.git

npm run demo.ios

// or...

npm run demo.android

Changelog

