NativeScript Bitmap Factory

A NativeScript module for creating and manipulating bitmap images.

NativeScript Toolbox

This module is part of nativescript-toolbox.

License

MIT license

Platforms

Android

iOS

Installation

Run

tns plugin add nativescript-bitmap-factory

inside your app project to install the module.

Usage

import BitmapFactory = require ( "nativescript-bitmap-factory" ); import KnownColors = require ( "color/known-colors" ); var bmp = BitmapFactory.create( 640 , 480 ); bmp.dispose( () => { bmp.drawOval( "300x150" , "0,75" , KnownColors.Red, KnownColors.Black); bmp.drawCircle( 80 , null , KnownColors.DarkGreen); bmp.drawArc( "100x200" , "10,20" , 0 , 90 , KnownColors.Black, KnownColors.Yellow); bmp.setPoint( "160,150" , "ff0" ); bmp.drawLine( "0,150" , "300,75" , '#0000ff' ); bmp.writeText( "This is a test!" , "100,100" , { color: KnownColors.Yellow, size: 10 , name: "Roboto" }); var data = bmp.toDataUrl(BitmapFactory.OutputFormat.JPEG, 75 ); var base64JPEG = bmp.toBase64(BitmapFactory.OutputFormat.JPEG, 75 ); var imgSrc = bmp.toImageSource(); });

Functions

Name Description asBitmap Returns a value as wrapped bitmap. create Creates a new bitmap instance. getDefaultOptions Returns the default options for creating a new bitmap. makeMutable A helper function that keeps sure to return a native image object that is able to be used as wrapped bitmap object. setDefaultOptions Sets the default options for creating a new bitmap.

Platform specific stuff

You can access the nativeObject property to access the platform specific object.

For Android this is a Bitmap object and for iOS this is an UIImage object.

To check the platform you can use the android and ios properties which have the same values as the corresponding properties from application core module.

Android

You also can access the underlying Canvas object by __canvas property.

iOS

You also can access the underlying CGImage object by __CGImage property.

Data types

IArgb

Stores data of an RGB value with alpha value.

These values can also be submitted as strings (like #ff0 or ffffff ) or numbers.

interface IArgb { a: number ; r: number ; g: number ; b: number ; }

IBitmapData

Used by toObject() method.

interface IBitmapData { base64: string ; mime: string ; }

IFont

Font settings.

interface IFont { antiAlias?: boolean ; color?: string | number | IArgb; name?: string ; size?: number ; }

IPoint2D

Coordinates, can also be a string like 0,0 or 150|300 .

interface IPoint2D { x: number ; y: number ; }

IPoint2D

Size, can also be a string like 0,0 or 150x300 .

interface ISize { height: number ; width: number ; }

OutputFormat

Supported output formats.

enum OutputFormat { PNG = 1 , JPEG = 2 , }

Bitmap

interface IBitmap { android: AndroidApplication; clone(): IBitmap; crop(leftTop?: IPoint2D | string , size?: ISize | string ): IBitmap; defaultColor: IPoint2D | string | number ; dispose<T, TResult> ( action?: ( bmp: IBitmap, tag?: T ) => TResult, tag?: T ): TResult ; /** * Draws a circle . */ drawCircle ( radius?: number , center?: IPoint2D | string , color?: string | number | IArgb, fillColor?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Draws an arc . */ drawArc ( size?: ISize | string , leftTop?: IPoint2D | string , startAngle?: number , sweepAngle?: number , color?: string | number | IArgb, fillColor?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Draws a line . */ drawLine ( start: IPoint2D | string , end: IPoint2D | string , color?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Draws an oval circle . */ drawOval ( size?: ISize | string , leftTop?: IPoint2D | string , color?: string | number | IArgb, fillColor?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Draws a rectangle . */ drawRect ( size?: ISize | string , leftTop?: IPoint2D | string , color?: string | number | IArgb, fillColor?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Gets the color of a point . */ getPoint ( coordinates?: IPoint2D | string ): IArgb ; /** * Gets the height of the bitmap . */ height : number ; /** * Get the iOS specific object provided by ' application ' module . */ ios : iOSApplication ; /** * Inserts another image into that bitmap . */ insert ( other: any , leftTop?: IPoint2D | string ): IBitmap ; /** * Gets if the object has been disposed or not . */ isDisposed : boolean ; /** * Gets the native platform specific object that represents that bitmap . */ nativeObject : any ; /** * Normalizes a color value . */ normalizeColor ( value: string | number | IArgb ): IArgb ; /** * Creates a copy of that bitmap with a new size . */ resize ( newSize: ISize | string ): IBitmap ; /** * Resizes that image by defining a new height by keeping ratio . */ resizeHeight ( newHeight: number ): IBitmap ; /** * Resizes that image by defining a new ( maximum ) size by keeping ratio . */ resizeMax ( maxSize: number ): IBitmap ; /** * Resizes that image by defining a new width by keeping ratio . */ resizeWidth ( newWidth: number ): IBitmap ; /** * Rotates the image . */ rotate ( degrees?: number ): IBitmap ; /** * Sets a pixel / point . */ setPoint ( coordinates?: IPoint2D | string , color?: string | number | IArgb ): IBitmap ; /** * Gets the size . */ size : ISize ; /** * Converts that image to a Base64 string . */ toBase64 ( format?: OutputFormat, quality?: number ): string ; /** * Converts that image to a data URL . */ toDataUrl ( format?: OutputFormat, quality?: number ): string ; /** * Returns that image as ImageSource . */ toImageSource () : ImageSource ; /** * Converts that image to an object . */ toObject ( format?: OutputFormat, quality?: number ): IBitmapData ; /** * Writes a text . */ writeText ( txt: any , leftTop?: IPoint2D | string , font?: IFont | string ): IBitmap ; /** * Gets the width of the bitmap . */ width : number ; }

