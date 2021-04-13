NativeScript 7

Use @nativescript/background-http : ~5.0.0

: Source managed here

If using 6 and below, see the following:

Background Upload NativeScript plugin

A cross platform plugin for the NativeScript framework, that provides background upload for iOS and Android.

There is a stock NativeScript http module that can handle GET/POST requests that work with strings and JSONs. It however comes short in features when it comes to really large files.

The plugin uses NSURLSession with background session configuration for iOS; and a fork of the gotev/android-upload-service library for Android.

Installation

tns plugin add nativescript-background-http

Usage

The below attached code snippets demonstrate how to use nativescript-background-http to upload single or multiple files.

Uploading files

Sample code for configuring the upload session. Each session must have a unique id , but it can have multiple tasks running simultaneously. The id is passed as a parameter when creating the session (the image-upload string in the code bellow):

var file = "/some/local/file/path/and/file/name.jpg" ; var url = "https://some.remote.service.com/path" ; var name = file.substr(file.lastIndexOf( "/" ) + 1 ); var bghttp = require ( "nativescript-background-http" ); var session = bghttp.session( "image-upload" ); var request = { url : url, method : "POST" , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/octet-stream" }, description : "Uploading " + name };

For a single file upload, use the following code:

var task = session.uploadFile(file, request);

For multiple files or to pass additional data, use the multipart upload method. All parameter values must be strings:

var params = [ { name : "test" , value : "value" }, { name : "fileToUpload" , filename : file, mimeType : "image/jpeg" } ]; var task = session.multipartUpload(params, request);

In order to have a successful upload, the following must be taken into account:

the file must be accessible from your app. This may require additional permissions (e.g. access documents and files on the device). Usually this is not a problem - e.g. if you use another plugin to select the file, which already adds the required permissions.

the URL must not be blocked by the OS. Android Pie or later devices require TLS (HTTPS) connection by default and will not upload to an insecure (HTTP) URL.

Upload request and task API

The request object parameter has the following properties:

Name Type Description url string The request url (e.g. https://some.remote.service.com/path ). method string The request method (e.g. POST ). headers object Used to specify additional headers. description string Used to help identify the upload task locally - not sent to the remote server. utf8 boolean (Android only/multipart only) If true, sets the charset for the multipart request to UTF-8. Default is false. androidDisplayNotificationProgress boolean (Android only) Used to set if progress notifications should be displayed or not. Please note that since API26, Android requires developers to use notifications when running background tasks. https://developer.android.com/about/versions/oreo/background androidNotificationTitle string (Android only) Used to set the title shown in the Android notifications center. androidAutoDeleteAfterUpload boolean (Android only) Used to set if files should be deleted automatically after upload. androidMaxRetries number (Android only) Used to set the maximum retry count. The default retry count is 0. https://github.com/gotev/android-upload-service/wiki/Recipes#backoff androidAutoClearNotification boolean (Android only) Used to set if notifications should be cleared automatically upon upload completion. Default is false. Please note that setting this to true will also disable the ringtones. androidRingToneEnabled boolean (Android only) Used to set if a ringtone should be played upon upload completion. Default is true. Please note that this flag has no effect when androidAutoClearNotification is set to true. androidNotificationChannelID string (Android only) Used to set the channel ID for the notifications.

The task object has the following properties and methods, that can be used to get information about the upload:

Name Type Description upload number Bytes uploaded. totalUpload number Total number of bytes to upload. status string One of the following: error , uploading , complete , pending , cancelled . description string The description set in the request used to create the upload task. cancel() void Call this method to cancel an upload in progress.

Handling upload events

After the upload task is created you can monitor its progress using the following events:

task.on( "progress" , progressHandler); task.on( "error" , errorHandler); task.on( "responded" , respondedHandler); task.on( "complete" , completeHandler); task.on( "cancelled" , cancelledHandler);

Each event handler will receive a single parameter with event arguments:

function progressHandler ( e ) { alert( "uploaded " + e.currentBytes + " / " + e.totalBytes); } function errorHandler ( e ) { alert( "received " + e.responseCode + " code." ); var serverResponse = e.response; } function respondedHandler ( e ) { alert( "received " + e.responseCode + " code. Server sent: " + e.data); } function completeHandler ( e ) { alert( "received " + e.responseCode + " code" ); var serverResponse = e.response; } function cancelledHandler ( e ) { alert( "upload cancelled" ); }

Testing the plugin

In order to test the plugin, you must have a server instance to accept the uploads. There are online services that can be used for small file uploads - e.g. http://httpbin.org/post However, these cannot be used for large files. The plugin repository comes with a simple server you can run locally. Here is how to start it:

cd demo-server npm i node server 8080

The above commands will start a server listening on port 8080. Remember to update the URL in your app to match the address/port where the server is running.

Note: If you are using the iOS simulator then http://localhost:8080 should be used to upload to the demo server. If you are using an Android emulator, http://10.0.2.2:8080 should be used instead.

Contribute

We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled help wanted .

Get Help

Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.

License

Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004