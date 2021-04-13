@nativescript/background-http:
~5.0.0
A cross platform plugin for the NativeScript framework, that provides background upload for iOS and Android.
There is a stock NativeScript
http module that can handle GET/POST requests that work with strings and JSONs. It however comes short in features when it comes to really large files.
The plugin uses NSURLSession with background session configuration for iOS; and a fork of the gotev/android-upload-service library for Android.
tns plugin add nativescript-background-http
The below attached code snippets demonstrate how to use
nativescript-background-http to upload single or multiple files.
Sample code for configuring the upload session. Each session must have a unique
id, but it can have multiple tasks running simultaneously. The
id is passed as a parameter when creating the session (the
image-upload string in the code bellow):
// file path and url
var file = "/some/local/file/path/and/file/name.jpg";
var url = "https://some.remote.service.com/path";
var name = file.substr(file.lastIndexOf("/") + 1);
// upload configuration
var bghttp = require("nativescript-background-http");
var session = bghttp.session("image-upload");
var request = {
url: url,
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/octet-stream"
},
description: "Uploading " + name
};
For a single file upload, use the following code:
var task = session.uploadFile(file, request);
For multiple files or to pass additional data, use the multipart upload method. All parameter values must be strings:
var params = [
{ name: "test", value: "value" },
{ name: "fileToUpload", filename: file, mimeType: "image/jpeg" }
];
var task = session.multipartUpload(params, request);
In order to have a successful upload, the following must be taken into account:
The request object parameter has the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|The request url (e.g.
https://some.remote.service.com/path).
|method
string
|The request method (e.g.
POST).
|headers
object
|Used to specify additional headers.
|description
string
|Used to help identify the upload task locally - not sent to the remote server.
|utf8
boolean
|(Android only/multipart only) If true, sets the charset for the multipart request to UTF-8. Default is false.
|androidDisplayNotificationProgress
boolean
|(Android only) Used to set if progress notifications should be displayed or not. Please note that since API26, Android requires developers to use notifications when running background tasks. https://developer.android.com/about/versions/oreo/background
|androidNotificationTitle
string
|(Android only) Used to set the title shown in the Android notifications center.
|androidAutoDeleteAfterUpload
boolean
|(Android only) Used to set if files should be deleted automatically after upload.
|androidMaxRetries
number
|(Android only) Used to set the maximum retry count. The default retry count is 0. https://github.com/gotev/android-upload-service/wiki/Recipes#backoff
|androidAutoClearNotification
boolean
|(Android only) Used to set if notifications should be cleared automatically upon upload completion. Default is false. Please note that setting this to true will also disable the ringtones.
|androidRingToneEnabled
boolean
|(Android only) Used to set if a ringtone should be played upon upload completion. Default is true. Please note that this flag has no effect when
androidAutoClearNotification is set to true.
|androidNotificationChannelID
string
|(Android only) Used to set the channel ID for the notifications.
The task object has the following properties and methods, that can be used to get information about the upload:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|upload
number
|Bytes uploaded.
|totalUpload
number
|Total number of bytes to upload.
|status
string
|One of the following:
error,
uploading,
complete,
pending,
cancelled.
|description
string
|The description set in the request used to create the upload task.
|cancel()
void
|Call this method to cancel an upload in progress.
After the upload task is created you can monitor its progress using the following events:
task.on("progress", progressHandler);
task.on("error", errorHandler);
task.on("responded", respondedHandler);
task.on("complete", completeHandler);
task.on("cancelled", cancelledHandler); // Android only
Each event handler will receive a single parameter with event arguments:
// event arguments:
// task: Task
// currentBytes: number
// totalBytes: number
function progressHandler(e) {
alert("uploaded " + e.currentBytes + " / " + e.totalBytes);
}
// event arguments:
// task: Task
// responseCode: number
// error: java.lang.Exception (Android) / NSError (iOS)
// response: net.gotev.uploadservice.ServerResponse (Android) / NSHTTPURLResponse (iOS)
function errorHandler(e) {
alert("received " + e.responseCode + " code.");
var serverResponse = e.response;
}
// event arguments:
// task: Task
// responseCode: number
// data: string
function respondedHandler(e) {
alert("received " + e.responseCode + " code. Server sent: " + e.data);
}
// event arguments:
// task: Task
// responseCode: number
// response: net.gotev.uploadservice.ServerResponse (Android) / NSHTTPURLResponse (iOS)
function completeHandler(e) {
alert("received " + e.responseCode + " code");
var serverResponse = e.response;
}
// event arguments:
// task: Task
function cancelledHandler(e) {
alert("upload cancelled");
}
In order to test the plugin, you must have a server instance to accept the uploads. There are online services that can be used for small file uploads - e.g.
http://httpbin.org/post However, these cannot be used for large files. The plugin repository comes with a simple server you can run locally. Here is how to start it:
cd demo-server
npm i
node server 8080
The above commands will start a server listening on port 8080. Remember to update the URL in your app to match the address/port where the server is running.
Note: If you are using the iOS simulator then
http://localhost:8080should be used to upload to the demo server. If you are using an Android emulator,
http://10.0.2.2:8080should be used instead.
We love PRs! Check out the contributing guidelines. If you want to contribute, but you are not sure where to start - look for issues labeled
help wanted.
Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in NativeScript community Slack channel.
Apache License Version 2.0, January 2004