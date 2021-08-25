ns plugin add nativescript-audio
tns plugin add nativescript-audio@5.1.1
You will need to grant permissions on iOS to allow the device to access the microphone if you are using the recording function. If you don't, your app may crash on device and/or your app might be rejected during Apple's review routine. To do this, add this key to your
app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist file:
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Recording Practice Sessions</string>
If you are going to use the recorder capability for Android, you need to add the RECORD_AUDIO permission to your AndroidManifest.xml file located in App_Resources.
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO"/>
import { TNSPlayer } from 'nativescript-audio';
export class YourClass {
private _player: TNSPlayer;
constructor() {
this._player = new TNSPlayer();
// You can pass a duration hint to control the behavior of other application that may
// be holding audio focus.
// For example: new TNSPlayer(AudioFocusDurationHint.AUDIOFOCUS_GAIN_TRANSIENT);
// Then when you play a song, the previous owner of the
// audio focus will stop. When your song stops
// the previous holder will resume.
this._player.debug = true; // set true to enable TNSPlayer console logs for debugging.
this._player
.initFromFile({
audioFile: '~/audio/song.mp3', // ~ = app directory
loop: false,
completeCallback: this._trackComplete.bind(this),
errorCallback: this._trackError.bind(this)
})
.then(() => {
this._player.getAudioTrackDuration().then(duration => {
// iOS: duration is in seconds
// Android: duration is in milliseconds
console.log(`song duration:`, duration);
});
});
}
public togglePlay() {
if (this._player.isAudioPlaying()) {
this._player.pause();
} else {
this._player.play();
}
}
private _trackComplete(args: any) {
console.log('reference back to player:', args.player);
// iOS only: flag indicating if completed succesfully
console.log('whether song play completed successfully:', args.flag);
}
private _trackError(args: any) {
console.log('reference back to player:', args.player);
console.log('the error:', args.error);
// Android only: extra detail on error
console.log('extra info on the error:', args.extra);
}
}
const audio = require('nativescript-audio');
const player = new audio.TNSPlayer();
const playerOptions = {
audioFile: 'http://some/audio/file.mp3',
loop: false,
completeCallback: function () {
console.log('finished playing');
},
errorCallback: function (errorObject) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(errorObject));
},
infoCallback: function (args) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(args));
}
};
player
.playFromUrl(playerOptions)
.then(res => {
console.log(res);
})
.catch(err => {
console.log('something went wrong...', err);
});
|Method
|Description
|TNSRecorder.CAN_RECORD():
boolean - static method
|Determine if ready to record.
|start(options: AudioRecorderOptions):
Promise<void>
|Start recording to file.
|stop():
Promise<void>
|Stop recording.
|pause():
Promise<void>
|Pause recording.
|resume():
Promise<void>
|Resume recording.
|dispose():
Promise<void>
|Free up system resources when done with recorder.
|getMeters(channel?: number):
number
|Returns the amplitude of the input.
|isRecording():
boolean - iOS Only
|Returns true if recorder is actively recording.
|requestRecordPermission():
Promise<void>
|Android Only Resolves the promise is user grants the permission.
|hasRecordPermission():
boolean
|Android Only Returns true if RECORD_AUDIO permission has been granted.
|Property
|Description
|ios
|Get the native AVAudioRecorder class instance.
|android
|Get the native MediaRecorder class instance.
|debug
|Set true to enable debugging console logs (default false).
|Method
|Description
|initFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions):
Promise
|Initialize player instance with a file without auto-playing.
|playFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions):
Promise
|Auto-play from a file.
|initFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions):
Promise
|Initialize player instance from a url without auto-playing.
|playFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions):
Promise
|Auto-play from a url.
|pause():
Promise<boolean>
|Pause playback.
|resume():
void
|Resume playback.
|seekTo(time:number):
Promise<boolean>
|Seek to position of track (in seconds).
|dispose():
Promise<boolean>
|Free up resources when done playing audio.
|isAudioPlaying():
boolean
|Determine if player is playing.
|getAudioTrackDuration():
Promise<string>
|Duration of media file assigned to the player.
|playAtTime(time: number): void - iOS Only
|Play audio track at specific time of duration.
|changePlayerSpeed(speed: number): void - On Android Only API 23+
|Change the playback speed of the media player.
|Property
|Description
|ios
|Get the native ios AVAudioPlayer instance.
|android
|Get the native android MediaPlayer instance.
|debug:
boolean
|Set true to enable debugging console logs (default false).
|currentTime:
number
|Get the current time in the media file's duration.
|volume:
number
|Get/Set the player volume. Value range from 0 to 1.
src directory
npm run demo.android or
npm run demo.ios (scripts are located in the
scripts of the package.json in the
src directory if you are curious)