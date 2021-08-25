openbase logo
nativescript-audio

by nstudio
6.2.6

🎤 NativeScript plugin to record and play audio 🎵

Readme

NativeScript Audio

NativeScript plugin to play and record audio files for Android and iOS.

Action Build npm

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add nativescript-audio

NativeScript Version prior to 7:

tns plugin add nativescript-audio@5.1.1

Android Native Classes

iOS Native Classes

Permissions

iOS

You will need to grant permissions on iOS to allow the device to access the microphone if you are using the recording function. If you don't, your app may crash on device and/or your app might be rejected during Apple's review routine. To do this, add this key to your app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist file:

<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Recording Practice Sessions</string>

Android

If you are going to use the recorder capability for Android, you need to add the RECORD_AUDIO permission to your AndroidManifest.xml file located in App_Resources.

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO"/>

Usage

TypeScript Example

import { TNSPlayer } from 'nativescript-audio';

export class YourClass {
  private _player: TNSPlayer;

  constructor() {
    this._player = new TNSPlayer();
    // You can pass a duration hint to control the behavior of other application that may
    // be holding audio focus.
    // For example: new  TNSPlayer(AudioFocusDurationHint.AUDIOFOCUS_GAIN_TRANSIENT);
    // Then when you play a song, the previous owner of the
    // audio focus will stop. When your song stops
    // the previous holder will resume.
    this._player.debug = true; // set true to enable TNSPlayer console logs for debugging.
    this._player
      .initFromFile({
        audioFile: '~/audio/song.mp3', // ~ = app directory
        loop: false,
        completeCallback: this._trackComplete.bind(this),
        errorCallback: this._trackError.bind(this)
      })
      .then(() => {
        this._player.getAudioTrackDuration().then(duration => {
          // iOS: duration is in seconds
          // Android: duration is in milliseconds
          console.log(`song duration:`, duration);
        });
      });
  }

  public togglePlay() {
    if (this._player.isAudioPlaying()) {
      this._player.pause();
    } else {
      this._player.play();
    }
  }

  private _trackComplete(args: any) {
    console.log('reference back to player:', args.player);
    // iOS only: flag indicating if completed succesfully
    console.log('whether song play completed successfully:', args.flag);
  }

  private _trackError(args: any) {
    console.log('reference back to player:', args.player);
    console.log('the error:', args.error);
    // Android only: extra detail on error
    console.log('extra info on the error:', args.extra);
  }
}

Javascript Example:

const audio = require('nativescript-audio');

const player = new audio.TNSPlayer();
const playerOptions = {
  audioFile: 'http://some/audio/file.mp3',
  loop: false,
  completeCallback: function () {
    console.log('finished playing');
  },
  errorCallback: function (errorObject) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(errorObject));
  },
  infoCallback: function (args) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(args));
  }
};

player
  .playFromUrl(playerOptions)
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res);
  })
  .catch(err => {
    console.log('something went wrong...', err);
  });

API

Recorder

TNSRecorder Methods

MethodDescription
TNSRecorder.CAN_RECORD(): boolean - static methodDetermine if ready to record.
start(options: AudioRecorderOptions): Promise<void>Start recording to file.
stop(): Promise<void>Stop recording.
pause(): Promise<void>Pause recording.
resume(): Promise<void>Resume recording.
dispose(): Promise<void>Free up system resources when done with recorder.
getMeters(channel?: number): numberReturns the amplitude of the input.
isRecording(): boolean - iOS OnlyReturns true if recorder is actively recording.
requestRecordPermission(): Promise<void>Android Only Resolves the promise is user grants the permission.
hasRecordPermission(): booleanAndroid Only Returns true if RECORD_AUDIO permission has been granted.

TNSRecorder Instance Properties

PropertyDescription
iosGet the native AVAudioRecorder class instance.
androidGet the native MediaRecorder class instance.
debugSet true to enable debugging console logs (default false).

Player

TNSPlayer Methods

MethodDescription
initFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions): PromiseInitialize player instance with a file without auto-playing.
playFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions): PromiseAuto-play from a file.
initFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions): PromiseInitialize player instance from a url without auto-playing.
playFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions): PromiseAuto-play from a url.
pause(): Promise<boolean>Pause playback.
resume(): voidResume playback.
seekTo(time:number): Promise<boolean>Seek to position of track (in seconds).
dispose(): Promise<boolean>Free up resources when done playing audio.
isAudioPlaying(): booleanDetermine if player is playing.
getAudioTrackDuration(): Promise<string>Duration of media file assigned to the player.
playAtTime(time: number): void - iOS OnlyPlay audio track at specific time of duration.
changePlayerSpeed(speed: number): void - On Android Only API 23+Change the playback speed of the media player.

TNSPlayer Instance Properties

PropertyDescription
iosGet the native ios AVAudioPlayer instance.
androidGet the native android MediaPlayer instance.
debug: booleanSet true to enable debugging console logs (default false).
currentTime: numberGet the current time in the media file's duration.
volume: numberGet/Set the player volume. Value range from 0 to 1.

License

MIT

Demo App

  • fork/clone the repository
  • cd into the src directory
  • execute npm run demo.android or npm run demo.ios (scripts are located in the scripts of the package.json in the src directory if you are curious)

