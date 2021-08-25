NativeScript Audio

NativeScript plugin to play and record audio files for Android and iOS.

Installation

NativeScript 7+:

ns plugin add nativescript-audio

NativeScript Version prior to 7:

tns plugin add nativescript-audio@5.1.1

Android Native Classes

iOS Native Classes

Permissions

iOS

You will need to grant permissions on iOS to allow the device to access the microphone if you are using the recording function. If you don't, your app may crash on device and/or your app might be rejected during Apple's review routine. To do this, add this key to your app/App_Resources/iOS/Info.plist file:

< key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > Recording Practice Sessions </ string >

Android

If you are going to use the recorder capability for Android, you need to add the RECORD_AUDIO permission to your AndroidManifest.xml file located in App_Resources.

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />

Usage

TypeScript Example

import { TNSPlayer } from 'nativescript-audio' ; export class YourClass { private _player: TNSPlayer; constructor ( ) { this ._player = new TNSPlayer(); this ._player.debug = true ; this ._player .initFromFile({ audioFile: '~/audio/song.mp3' , loop: false , completeCallback: this ._trackComplete.bind( this ), errorCallback: this ._trackError.bind( this ) }) .then( () => { this ._player.getAudioTrackDuration().then( duration => { console .log( `song duration:` , duration); }); }); } public togglePlay() { if ( this ._player.isAudioPlaying()) { this ._player.pause(); } else { this ._player.play(); } } private _trackComplete(args: any ) { console .log( 'reference back to player:' , args.player); console .log( 'whether song play completed successfully:' , args.flag); } private _trackError(args: any ) { console .log( 'reference back to player:' , args.player); console .log( 'the error:' , args.error); console .log( 'extra info on the error:' , args.extra); } }

Javascript Example:

const audio = require ( 'nativescript-audio' ); const player = new audio.TNSPlayer(); const playerOptions = { audioFile : 'http://some/audio/file.mp3' , loop : false , completeCallback : function ( ) { console .log( 'finished playing' ); }, errorCallback : function ( errorObject ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(errorObject)); }, infoCallback : function ( args ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(args)); } }; player .playFromUrl(playerOptions) .then( res => { console .log(res); }) .catch( err => { console .log( 'something went wrong...' , err); });

API

Recorder

TNSRecorder Methods

Method Description TNSRecorder.CAN_RECORD(): boolean - static method Determine if ready to record. start(options: AudioRecorderOptions): Promise<void> Start recording to file. stop(): Promise<void> Stop recording. pause(): Promise<void> Pause recording. resume(): Promise<void> Resume recording. dispose(): Promise<void> Free up system resources when done with recorder. getMeters(channel?: number): number Returns the amplitude of the input. isRecording(): boolean - iOS Only Returns true if recorder is actively recording. requestRecordPermission(): Promise<void> Android Only Resolves the promise is user grants the permission. hasRecordPermission(): boolean Android Only Returns true if RECORD_AUDIO permission has been granted.

TNSRecorder Instance Properties

Property Description ios Get the native AVAudioRecorder class instance. android Get the native MediaRecorder class instance. debug Set true to enable debugging console logs (default false).

Player

TNSPlayer Methods

Method Description initFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions): Promise Initialize player instance with a file without auto-playing. playFromFile(options: AudioPlayerOptions): Promise Auto-play from a file. initFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions): Promise Initialize player instance from a url without auto-playing. playFromUrl(options: AudioPlayerOptions): Promise Auto-play from a url. pause(): Promise<boolean> Pause playback. resume(): void Resume playback. seekTo(time:number): Promise<boolean> Seek to position of track (in seconds). dispose(): Promise<boolean> Free up resources when done playing audio. isAudioPlaying(): boolean Determine if player is playing. getAudioTrackDuration(): Promise<string> Duration of media file assigned to the player. playAtTime(time: number): void - iOS Only Play audio track at specific time of duration. changePlayerSpeed(speed: number): void - On Android Only API 23+ Change the playback speed of the media player.

TNSPlayer Instance Properties

Property Description ios Get the native ios AVAudioPlayer instance. android Get the native android MediaPlayer instance. debug: boolean Set true to enable debugging console logs (default false). currentTime: number Get the current time in the media file's duration. volume: number Get/Set the player volume. Value range from 0 to 1.

License

MIT

Demo App