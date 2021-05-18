openbase logo
nativescript-appversion

by Eddy Verbruggen
1.4.4 (see all)

🔢 NativeScript plugin to retrieve your app's package ID and current version

Documentation
497

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NativeScript AppVersion

Read the current Package ID and Version (name and code) of your NativeScript app.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-appversion

Usage

To use this plugin you must first require / import it:

JavaScript

var appversion = require("nativescript-appversion");

TypeScript

import * as appversion from "nativescript-appversion";

getVersionName(Sync)

getVersionNameSync is the same as getVersionName, except it doesn't return a Promise.

JavaScript

  appversion.getVersionName().then(function(v) {
      console.log("Your app's version is: " + v);
  });

TypeScript

  appversion.getVersionName().then((v: string) => {
      console.log("Your app's version is: " + v);
  });

getVersionCode(Sync)

JavaScript

  appversion.getVersionCode().then(function(v) {
      console.log("Your app's version code is: " + v);
  });

TypeScript

  appversion.getVersionCode().then((v: string) => {
      console.log("Your app's version code is: " + v);
  });

getAppId(Sync)

JavaScript

  appversion.getAppId().then(function(id) {
      console.log("Your app's id is: " + id);
  });

TypeScript

  appversion.getAppId().then((id: string) => {
      console.log("Your app's id is: " + id);
  });

