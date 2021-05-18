NativeScript AppVersion

Read the current Package ID and Version (name and code) of your NativeScript app.

Installation

Run the following command from the root of your project:

tns plugin add nativescript-appversion

Usage

To use this plugin you must first require / import it:

JavaScript

var appversion = require ( "nativescript-appversion" );

TypeScript

import * as appversion from "nativescript-appversion" ;

getVersionNameSync is the same as getVersionName , except it doesn't return a Promise.

JavaScript

appversion.getVersionName().then( function ( v ) { console .log( "Your app's version is: " + v); });

TypeScript

appversion.getVersionName().then( ( v: string ) => { console .log( "Your app's version is: " + v); });

JavaScript

appversion.getVersionCode().then( function ( v ) { console .log( "Your app's version code is: " + v); });

TypeScript

appversion.getVersionCode().then( ( v: string ) => { console .log( "Your app's version code is: " + v); });

JavaScript

appversion.getAppId().then( function ( id ) { console .log( "Your app's id is: " + id); });

TypeScript