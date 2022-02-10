Get it using:
npm install -g nativescript
NativeScript is a cross-platform JavaScript framework that lets you develop native iOS and Android apps from a single code base. The framework provides JavaScript access to the native APIs, user interface, and rendering engines of iOS and Android. By using JavaScript or TypeScript, you can create one project that builds into an iOS or Android app with completely native user experience.
To learn more about NativeScript, you can check the following resources:
The NativeScript CLI is the command-line interface for interacting with NativeScript. It incorporates several important services. Consider the following diagram:
With the NativeScript CLI, you can target the following mobile platforms.
You can install and run the NativeScript CLI on Windows, macOS or Linux.
The NativeScript CLI is available for installing as an npm package.
In the command prompt, run the following command.
|OS
|Node.js installed from http://nodejs.org/
|Node.js installed via package manager
|Windows
npm install nativescript -g
npm install nativescript -g
|macOS
sudo npm install nativescript -g --unsafe-perm
npm install nativescript -g
|Linux
sudo npm install nativescript -g --unsafe-perm
npm install nativescript -g
To check if your system is configured properly, run the following command.
ns doctor
If you are working with the NativeScript CLI behind a web proxy, you need to configure your proxy settings.
ns proxy set <Url> <Username> <Password>
<Url>
<Url> attribute is required and if you do not provide it when running the command, the NativeScript CLI will prompt you to provide it. An example of a valid proxy URL is
http://127.0.0.1:8888.
<Username> and
<Password>
<Username> and
<Password> attributes are optional, however, if you choose to provide them, you must provide both.
--insecure
--insecure flag allows you to perform insecure SSL connections and transfers. This option is useful when your proxy does not have a CA certificate or the certificate is no longer valid.
<Username> and
<Password> attributes only on Windows systems.
ns proxy
ns proxy clear
Run
ns help to view all available commands in the browser. Run
ns help <Command> to view more information about a selected command in the browser.
ns --help opens console help, where help information is shown in the console.
To create a new cross-platform project from the default JavaScript template, run the following command.
ns create MyApp --js
To create a new cross-platform project from the default TypeScript, Angular or Vue template, use the
template option followed by either
typescript,
angular or
vue.
ns create MyApp --template typescript
ns create MyApp --template angular
ns create MyApp --template vue
Or you can simply use the shorthand
tsc and
ng options.
ns create MyApp --tsc
ns create MyApp --ng
With the
template option you can also specify a local or a remote path to the template that you want to use to create your project.
For example, if you want to create a React template, run the following command.
ns create MyApp --template https://github.com/shirakaba/tns-template-blank-react.git
The NativeScript CLI creates a new project and sets the application identifier to
org.nativescript.myapp.
The CLI places the project in a new directory in the current directory. The newly created directory has the following structure.
app directory is the development space for your application. You should modify all common and platform-specific code within this directory. When you run
prepare <Platform>, the NativeScript CLI prepares relevant content to the platform-specific folders for each target platform.
platforms directory is created empty. When you add a target platform to your project, the NativeScript CLI creates a new subdirectory with the platform name. The subdirectory contains the ready-to-build resources of your app. When you run
prepare <Platform>, the NativeScript CLI prepares relevant content from the
app directory to the platform-specific subdirectory for each target platform.
For more information about working with NativeScript, see the following resources.
app
The
app directory in the root of the project is the development space for your project. Place all your common and platform-specific code in this directory.
In the
app directory, you can use platform-specific files to provide customized functionality and design for each target platform. To indicate that a file is platform-specific, make sure that the file name is in the following format:
name.ios.extension or
name.android.extension. For example:
main.ios.js or
main.android.js.
You can develop shared functionality or design in common files. To indicate that a file is common, make sure that the file name does not contain a
.android. or
.ios. string.
platforms
IMPORTANT: Avoid editing files located in the
platformssubdirectory because the NativeScript CLI overrides such files.
The NativeScript CLI respects any platform configuration files placed inside
app/App_Resources.
To specify which capabilities are required by your App - Maps, Push Notifications, Wallet etc. you can add or edit the
app.entitlements file placed inside
app/App_Resources/iOS. When building the project, the default
app/App_Resources/iOS/app.entitlements file gets merged with all Plugins entitlement files and a new
yourAppName.entitlements is created in the platforms directory. The path would be
app/platforms/ios/<application name>/<application name>.entitlements and will be linked in the
build.xcconfig file.
You can always override the generated entitlements file, by pointing to your own entitlements file by setting the
CODE_SIGN_ENTITLEMENTS property in the
app/App_Resources/iOS/build.xcconfig file.
You can build it for your target mobile platforms.
ns build android
ns build ios
The NativeScript CLI calls the SDK for the selected target platform and uses it to build your app locally.
When you build for iOS, the NativeScript CLI will either build for a device, if there's a device attached, or for the native emulator if there are no devices attached. To trigger a native emulator build when a device is attached, set the
--emulator flag.
IMPORTANT: To build your app for an iOS device, you must configure a valid certificate and provisioning profile pair, and have that pair present on your system for code signing your application package. For more information, see iOS Code Signing - A Complete Walkthrough.
You can test your work in progress on connected Android or iOS devices.
To verify that the NativeScript CLI recognizes your connected devices, run the following command.
ns devices
The NativeScript CLI lists all connected physical devices and running emulators/simulators.
After you have listed the available devices, you can quickly run your app on connected devices by executing:
ns run android
ns run ios
The NativeScript CLI lets you extend its behavior and customize it to fit your needs by using hooks.
When you run one of the extendable commands (for example,
ns build), the CLI checks for hooks and executes them. Plugins can also use hooks to control the compilation of the application package.
For more information, see the Extending the CLI document
If the NativeScript CLI does not behave as expected, you might be facing a configuration issue. For example, a missing
JAVA path. To check if your system is configured properly for the NativeScript CLI, run the following command.
ns doctor
This command prints warnings about current configuration issues and provides basic information about how to resolve them.
If addressing the configuration issues does not resolve your problem, you can report an issue or ask the community.
git clone https://github.com/NativeScript/nativescript-cli
cd nativescript-cli
npm run setup
To use the locally built CLI instead
tns you can call
PATH_TO_CLI_FOLDER/bin/tns. For example:
PATH_TO_CLI_FOLDER/bin/ns run ios|android
Please, use github issues strictly for reporting bugs or requesting features. For general NativeScript questions and support, check out Stack Overflow or ask our experts in the NativeScript community Discord channel.
I've used Nativescript professionally for a couple of years now. It is a great framework, and next in line to React Native for sure. While great for smaller projects, I have personally used it in an enterprise level application, and it was not the best experience. You tend to run into issues at that level, that aren't easy to find answers to, due to the smaller community. Also, up until recently, the Nativescript documentation pages have been broken. It was very hard to find documentation page links on Google that did not lead to a 404. I'm afraid that this probably hurt Nativescript's popularity a good bit, being this went on for a couple of months. I do not want that to take anything away from Nativescript though, as it has been great otherwise, especially when you are coming from an Angular or Vue.js background. Nativescript's ability to allow native code to be written inside of javascript, is an amazing bonus, and opens the door to near unlimited customization possibilities (if skilled in native code). With experience in Swift/Java, writing plugins for Nativescript is one of the easiest processes that you will find when comparing to its competitors.