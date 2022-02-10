You want to make a native-looking wrapper for WhatsApp Web (or any web page).
nativefier 'web.whatsapp.com'
You're done.
Nativefier is a command-line tool to easily create a “desktop app” for any web site
with minimal fuss. Apps are wrapped by Electron
(which uses Chromium under the hood) in an OS executable (
.app,
.exe, etc)
usable on Windows, macOS and Linux.
I built this because I grew tired of having to Alt-Tab to my browser and then search through numerous open tabs when using Messenger or Whatsapp Web (HN thread). Nativefier features:
nativefier --help
Install Nativefier globally with
npm install -g nativefier . Requirements:
Optional dependencies:
convert +
identify or
gm are in your
$PATH.
wine is in your
$PATH.
To create a desktop app for medium.com, simply
nativefier 'medium.com'
Nativefier will try to determine the app name, and well as lots of other options.
If desired, these options can be overwritten. For example, to override the name,
nativefier --name 'My Medium App' 'medium.com'
Read the API docs or run
nativefier --help
to learn about command-line flags usable to configure your app.
To have high-quality icons used by default for an app/domain, please contribute to the icon repository.
See CATALOG.md for build commands & workarounds contributed by the community.
Nativefier is also usable from Docker:
docker pull nativefier/nativefier
docker build -t local/nativefier .
(in this case, replace
nativefier/ in the below examples with
local/)
By default,
nativefier --help will be executed.
To build e.g. a Gmail app into
~/nativefier-apps,
docker run --rm -v ~/nativefier-apps:/target/ nativefier/nativefier https://mail.google.com/ /target/
You can pass Nativefier flags, and mount volumes to pass local files. E.g. to use an icon,
docker run --rm -v ~/my-icons-folder/:/src -v $TARGET-PATH:/target nativefier/nativefier --icon /src/icon.png --name whatsApp -p linux -a x64 https://web.whatsapp.com/ /target/
Nativefier is also available in various user-contributed software repos. These are not managed by Nativefier maintainers; use at your own risk. If using them, for your security, please inspect the build script.
Help welcome on bugs and feature requests!
Docs: Developer / build / hacking, API / flags, Changelog.
MIT.
Generally, see CATALOG.md for ideas & workarounds, and search in existing issues.
Some sites intentionally block Nativefier (or similar) apps, e.g. Google and WhatsApp.
First, try setting the
--user-agent to
firefox or
safari.
If still broken, see CATALOG.md + existing issues.
This issue comes up for certain sites like HBO Max and Udemy.
First, try
--widevine.
If still broken, see CATALOG.md + existing issues.
This can occur because app cache lives separate from the app.
Try delete your app's cache, which is found at
<your_app_name_lower_case>-nativefier-<random_id> in your OS's "App Data" directory (for Linux:
$XDG_CONFIG_HOME or
~/.config , for MacOS:
~/Library/Application Support/ , for Windows:
%APPDATA% or
C:\Users\yourprofile\AppData\Roaming)