Watchdog node module

Kills the current process when another process is no longer running. This helps when the JavaScript event loop might be busy and never recovering e.g. an accidental while true loop.

This is implemented by launching a separate thread from C++ which periodically checks if the given process is still running. Typically, one would watch the parent process id. The watched process is checked every 1s and if it is no longer running, the current process will exit after 6 seconds with the exit code 87.

Installing

npm install native-watchdog

Using

var watchdog = require ( 'native-watchdog' ); watchdog.start(pid);

Developing

npm install -g node-gyp

node-gyp configure

node-gyp build (for debugging use node-gyp build --debug )

(for debugging use ) npm test (for debugging change index.js to load the node module from the Debug folder and press F5 )

Contributing

This project welcomes contributions and suggestions. Most contributions require you to agree to a Contributor License Agreement (CLA) declaring that you have the right to, and actually do, grant us the rights to use your contribution. For details, visit https://cla.microsoft.com.

When you submit a pull request, a CLA-bot will automatically determine whether you need to provide a CLA and decorate the PR appropriately (e.g., label, comment). Simply follow the instructions provided by the bot. You will only need to do this once across all repos using our CLA.

This project has adopted the Microsoft Open Source Code of Conduct. For more information see the Code of Conduct FAQ or contact opencode@microsoft.com with any additional questions or comments.

License

MIT